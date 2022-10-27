ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Celtics' Grant Williams Arrives for Game in Awesome Batman Costume

Grant Williams arrives to Celtics-Wizards in awesome Batman costume originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Grant Williams is embracing the Halloween spirit. The Boston Celtics arrived to TD Garden for Sunday night's game against the Washington Wizards wearing a full Batman costume. Check out the scene in the video below:
BOSTON, MA
Why LeBron James Is No Longer a Dallas Cowboys Fan

Why LeBron James is no longer a Cowboys fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. LeBron James has switched teams — NFL teams, that is. In a recent Instagram Live session with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter, the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA superstar revealed he’s no longer a fan of the Dallas Cowboys due to the franchise’s stance on players kneeling during the national anthem.
DALLAS, TX
Celtics Vs. Wizards Takeaways: Malcolm Brogdon Does It All in Bounce-Back Win

Celtics-Wizards takeaways: Brogdon plays key role in bounce-back win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Celtics avoided a three-game losing streak with a solid bounce-back performance in a 112-94 win over the Washington Wizards at TD Garden on Sunday night. The difference was 3-point shooting. The Celtics shot...
BOSTON, MA
Report: Spurs Released Josh Primo Over Allegations of Exposing Himself to Women

More details have emerged surrounding the San Antonio Spurs' release of 2021 first-round pick Josh Primo. ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday night that the release stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women. The Athletic's Shams Charania later reported that a former Spurs employee...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Albert Breer: Patriots Have ‘No Consideration' of Trading Mac Jones

How Patriots staffer reacted to suggestion of a Mac Jones trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's been a strange few weeks for the New England Patriots at the quarterback position. But let's not get ahead of ourselves. After the Patriots pulled Mac Jones in favor of rookie Bailey...
Bill Belichick Moves Into 2nd Place on NFL Coaching Wins List as Patriots Beat Jets

Belichick passes Halas into 2nd place on NFL's coaching wins list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Just one man stands between Bill Belichick and the record for the most head coaching wins in NFL history. Belichick's New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets 22-17 in Sunday's Week 8...
Brooklyn Nets Condemn Kyrie Irving's Promotion of Antisemitic Film

The Brooklyn Nets released a statement Friday night condemning star point guard Kyrie Irving's promotion of an antisemitic film. Irving tweeted an Amazon Prime Video link to the movie "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on Thursday. He also shared a screenshot of the movie's Amazon page on his Instagram Story.
BROOKLYN, NY
Curran's Patriots-Jets Preview: What's at Stake for New England in AFC East Showdown

FOXBORO -- It was just four days ago that I was poised to wax eloquent about reconfiguring expectations for the 2022 Patriots. The Patriots were SUPPOSED to dispatch the sad-sack Bears with ease. Mac Jones was SUPPOSED to re-enter the lineup with a modicum of efficiency. Mac would be back, the team would be 4-3, we’d be tallying probable wins and wondering whether the Patriots would be on the road or home for the Wild Card Round.
Zach Wilson Has Tense Reaction to Patriots' 13-Game Win Streak Vs. Jets

Zach Wilson has tense reaction to Patriots' 13-game win streak vs. Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There are a couple certainties in life: Death, taxes and the New England Patriots beating the New York Jets. The Patriots extended their win streak against the Jets to 13 games on...
Which NBA Stadium Has the Most Expensive Food?

Which NBA stadium has the most expensive food? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There’s no doubt that adding on a hot dog or beer can really enhance your experience at an NBA game. Enjoying the game with a delicious snack or buzz can certainly come with a hefty...
Tom Brady Is in Unprecedented Territory After Bucs' Latest Loss

Tom Brady is in unprecedented territory after Bucs' latest loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It's been a season of firsts for Tom Brady. And not in a good way. Entering Week 8, the 45-year-old quarterback hadn't lost three games in a row since his 2002 season with the New England Patriots. And he had never been two games under .500 in 22 seasons as a full-time NFL starter.
TAMPA, FL
Josh McDaniels Apologizes to Raiders Fans After Another Horrendous Loss

Josh McDaniels apologizes to Raiders fans after another horrendous loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Josh McDaniels' tenure as Las Vegas Raiders head coach is going terribly. The Raiders gave another horrendous performance in Sunday's Week 8 game against the New Orleans Saints. Las Vegas was outplayed in all...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Perry's Patriots Mailbag: Could Belichick's Handling of Mac Jones Backfire?

Perry's Mailbag: Belichick is playing a dangerous game with Mac Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. There's plenty at stake for the New England Patriots this weekend as they aim to avoid falling to 3-5 against a 5-2 New York Jets team. But first, it's time to dive into...
49ers' Christian McCaffrey Makes NFL History With Triple-Threat Performance Vs. Rams

McCaffrey's historic performance vs. Rams put into context originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Christian McCaffrey -- in only his second week with the 49ers -- already has made history. During San Francisco's 31-14 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, the 26-year-old running back did...
2022 NFL Playoff Picture: Updated AFC Standings, Scenarios Entering Week 9

NFL Playoff Picture: How Patriots' position improved after beating Jets originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The New England Patriots are still in the mix for a playoff spot in the AFC after extending their win streak against the New York Jets to 13 games on Sunday. The Patriots defeated...

