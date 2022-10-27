Read full article on original website
Related
Taylor Swift breaks a record and sweeps Billboard's top ten spots
TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) He was sunshine. I was midnight rain. He wanted it comfortable. I wanted that pain. INSKEEP: Swift is the first artist to score 10 of 10. She's now had so many No. 1 albums that she is in the company of Barbra Streisand, Bruce Springsteen and Drake. Ana Castillejos is a fan.
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Jimmy Fallon Announces New Holiday Song With Country Music Icon
Jimmy Fallon is keeping his holiday song tradition alive!. The Tonight Show host announced last night that he is teaming up with none other than country music icon Dolly Parton to give fans the best holiday song of 2022. "Last year I released a holiday song with Ariana Grande and...
11 Quizzes That Are For Frog Lovers And Frog Lovers ONLY
Trust me, this is the kind of content you need right now.
Ben Platt Says He Quit Twitter After The Negative Reaction To The “Dear Evan Hansen” Movie
The Dear Evan Hansen movie was widely criticized online, particularly for Ben's role as a high school student.
16 Celebs Share Hilariously Cringey Run-Ins With Fans Who Had No Idea Who The Hell They Were
They'll be facepalming over these on their deathbeds.
Meghan Trainor rediscovers her self-love as a new mom
The pop star first drew attention with the 2014 hit "All About That Bass" — and now she's returning with a new full-length album hearkening back to that era, called Takin' It Back. Trainor spoke with Morning Edition co-host Leila Fadel about the process of self-acceptance and how becoming a mom made her feel (at least a little bit) more invincible.
Venture into the 'Fresh Air' crypt for a Halloween horror fest
Ever wonder what keeps Stephen King up at night, or which movie scenes make Jordan Peele jump? For Halloween this year, Fresh Air is reaching back into the crypt (aka the archives) and pulling out some of our favorite interviews with masters of the horror genre. In addition to King...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0