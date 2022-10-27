ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Public

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25

Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Parade

Jimmy Fallon Announces New Holiday Song With Country Music Icon

Jimmy Fallon is keeping his holiday song tradition alive!. The Tonight Show host announced last night that he is teaming up with none other than country music icon Dolly Parton to give fans the best holiday song of 2022. "Last year I released a holiday song with Ariana Grande and...
Connecticut Public

Meghan Trainor rediscovers her self-love as a new mom

The pop star first drew attention with the 2014 hit "All About That Bass" — and now she's returning with a new full-length album hearkening back to that era, called Takin' It Back. Trainor spoke with Morning Edition co-host Leila Fadel about the process of self-acceptance and how becoming a mom made her feel (at least a little bit) more invincible.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Hartford, CT
10K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy