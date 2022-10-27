Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
Philly Fall Might Never Look Like This AgainIBWAAPhiladelphia, PA
Chick'nCone Opens on North Broad Street in PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
Philadelphia deputy sold illegal gun used in deadly school shooting
PHILADELPHIA – Samir Ahmad, 29, a former Philadelphia deputy has been charged by the Department of Justice for selling an illegal gun that was eventually used in a deadly school shooting. Federal prosecutors allege Ahmad sold two handguns to a confidential informant while working as a deputy with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office. One of those guns was traced back to a shooting that took place after a high school football scrimmage that left a 14-year-old dead and four others shot. According to the federal court documents, “Ahmad was employed as a Deputy Sheriff with the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office beginning in The post Philadelphia deputy sold illegal gun used in deadly school shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
philasun.com
Former deputy sheriff charged with selling weapons
A former member of the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Department has been arrested on charges of weapon and drug trafficking. A five-year veteran of the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Department has been arrested and charged with weapons and drug trafficking for selling guns, including two that were used in the shooting of five Roxborough High School students.
Police: 6 people shot outside nightclub in Northern Liberties
Police say six people were shot outside Trilogy Nightclub in Northern Liberties. One person is listed in critical condition. Investigators arrived at the scene along North 6th and Spring Garden Streets at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Police say four women and two men ages 26 to 36 are among the...
NBC Philadelphia
6 Shot Outside Philly Nightclub, Police Say
Six people, including four women, were shot outside a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday morning, authorities said. The shooting occurred at around 3:22 a.m. outside Trilogy Nightclub on Spring Garden Street in the Northern Liberties neighborhood when a subject fired a gun at a crowd, Philadelphia police said. As of Sunday...
delawarevalleynews.com
District Attorney: Steam Pup Shooting Was In Self Defense
Matt Weintraub, the Bucks County District Attorney has finished his investigation into the shooting at the Steam Pub On October 7, 2022. Multiple people were shot, two died and one sustained a gunshot wound. Police know who did the shooting and he will not be arrested, the district attorney said.
fox29.com
Man accused of selling guns linked to Roxborough High School shooting is son of former anti-violence advocate
PHILADELPHIA - The arrest of a former Philadelphia Sheriff's Deputy on gun trafficking charges is drawing outrage from the families of gun crime victims and gun control advocates alike. Federal officials allege Samir Ahmad, 29, was charged after selling two handguns to a confidential informant on Oct. 13, while he...
Shock Spreads After Pizza Deliveryman Killed In Botched Philadelphia Carjacking
Support is surging for the family of a pizza deliveryman killed in what authorities are calling a botched carjacking in Philadelphia. Enyury A. Rodriguez's loved ones identified him as the victim of the Thursday, Oct. 20 incident on the 2700 block of Swain Street around 8:30 p.m. More than $14,300...
fox29.com
Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy accused of selling guns after they were used in Roxborough H.S. shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia sheriff’s deputy is facing federal firearms trafficking charges after he allegedly sold two handguns just weeks after authorities say they were used in a deadly shooting outside of Roxborough High School. Federal officials allege Samir Ahmad, 29, was charged after selling two handguns to...
Drive-By Nightclub Shooting Leaves Seven Hurt In Philadelphia: Report
Six women and a man were hurt in a drive-by shooting outside of a Philadelphia nightclub early Sunday, Oct. 30, 6abc says. Someone opened fire from a vehicle at North 6th and Spring Garden streets around 3:30 a.m., the outlet said citing police. One person was reportedly critical. This is...
Police: 3 people shot during party at a banquet hall in Allentown
Police are investigating after three people were shot in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
Angry mom who plowed car into 3 teens released from NJ jail
GLASSBORO — A mom who admitted to driving at three teenage girls in a parking lot after a fight with the father of their infant was released from jail during her detention hearing Friday. Mikayla Rodriguez-Green, 20, of Pilesgrove, dropped her 3-month-old at the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30...
Police: Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
Police are investigating after a man was shot in North Philadelphia overnight Saturday.
Washington Examiner
Philadelphia prosecutor should be removed from office
Larry Krasner is one of the many prosecutors to be elected in recent years with funding from George Soros. What they all have in common is that they are soft on crime, soft on criminals, and extremely bad for the cities where they hold office. Ever since 2017, when Krasner...
Atlantic City man charged in fatal shooting
An Atlantic City man is jailed in the killing of a man last week. Rahmir Bethea, 33, is charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the fatal shooting of Tyrone Ford. Ford, 21, was found dead in Atlantic Avenue just before 2 a.m. Oct. 19. Bethea was arrested the next...
WFMZ-TV Online
US Marshals bust Berks man in connection with homicide
READING, Pa. — Police have made a second arrest in connection with the killing of a man in downtown Reading last month. U.S. Marshals apprehended Michael Williams in the 500 block of Buttonwood Street on Thursday, according to the Reading police. The RPD said Williams' arrest on burglary and...
Jersey Shore Check-Cashing Robbery Netted $700K: Prosecutor
An Ocean County man has been arrested and charged with committing a daytime robbery of a West Long Branch check-cashing business that netted $700,000, authorities said. Travis A. Bryant, 41, of Jackson is charged with first-degree robbery, second-degree burglary, and fourth-degree possession of an imitation handgun, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago.
Woman in custody following West Philadelphia homicide
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is accused of shooting and killing a man in West Philadelphia. Police say the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on the 4100 block of West Girard Avenue. Investigators have not released the identities of the suspect or victim, but the woman is in custody. An investigation is ongoing.
Philadelphia Pedestrian, 28, Killed By SUV On Atlantic City Expressway
A 28-year-old pedestrian from Philadelphia was struck and killed by a car on the Atlantic City Expressway Saturday, Oct. 29, authorities said. Donte Horton was struck by a westbound Toyota Rav4 in the left lane around 10:05 p.m. in Hamilton Township near milepost 22.8, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez said.
Downington Mom Who Kidnapped 6-Year-Old Daughter Arrested in VA: Police
The Chester County mom accused of kidnapping her own daughter was arrested in Virginia, authorities say. Vanessa Gutshall, 37, was taken into custody after a routine traffic stop in Fairfax County around noon on Thursday, Oct. 28, Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan said in a release. Authorities sought Gutshall...
Woman leaving Pa. nail salon shot by stray bullet: report
According to 6ABC, a woman leaving a Philadelphia nail salon was shot by what police believe was a stray bullet. It all happened just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 22nd and Dickinson streets in the Point Breeze neighborhood, where police say the woman was shot in her side. The injured...
WHYY
Philadelphia, PA
18K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
WHYY connects you to your community and the world by delivering reliable information and worthwhile entertainment.https://whyy.org/
Comments / 0