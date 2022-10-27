ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

DOJ: 3 Fresno men charged in counterfeit check ring

By Kellie Helton
 3 days ago

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Three Fresno men have been charged for cashing hundreds of counterfeit checks throughout the Central Valley, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Thursday, October 20, officials said 43-year-old Jeffrey Michalk, 40-year-old Steve Gomez, and 48-year-old Michael Dugan were indicted on conspiracy, theft of public money, and aggravated identity theft charges.

Between June 2020 and January 2022, authorities said the three men worked together to cash at least 295 counterfeit U.S. Treasury checks worth over $500,000 at locations across the valley.

If convicted, each suspect will face five years in prison for the conspiracy charge, 10 years for the theft of money charge, and two years for the charge of aggravated identity theft.

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

