Meet Easton, the playful mountain cur dog!

By Wells Foster
WLNS
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Meet Easton!

Easton is a cute little senior mountain cur who was brought to the shelter after wandering for several days.

He’s a friendly, well-behaved little guy with an adorable nubby tail who should do well with gentle kids and another easy-going senior dog and possibly a dog-savvy cat.

He did fine with other dogs in playgroup, but he most likely would prefer a calmer friend. He’s pretty easygoing and should do well in most homes.

He is 7-years-old, neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

You may also inquire about him by visiting ac.ingham.org or calling 517-676-8370.

Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter is located at 600 Buhl St, Mason MI.

