Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe
Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
Jake Paul Imitates Triple H At Weigh In For Fight Against Anderson Silva
Jake Paul is ready to play the game. During the weigh-in for his fight against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul did his best Triple H imitation as he spit his water into the air. Triple H famously incorporated the water spit into his entrance when he was an active competitor. Paul...
Paul Heyman Warns Roman About Logan Paul, Powerhouse Hobbs Targets Wardlow | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, October 28, 2022. - Tonight, Paul Heyman tried to warn Roman Reigns about Logan Paul's possibly getting a lucky knockout punch in during their upcoming match at WWE Crown Jewel. - Tonight, Ronda Rousey...
Roman Reigns Appearance, Trick Or Street Fight Announced For 10/31 WWE Raw
Roman Reigns comes to WWE Raw. WWE announced that Roman Reigns will make an appearance on the October 31 episode of WWE Raw. Monday's Raw is the final episode of the Raw brand before WWE Crown Jewel where Reigns is scheduled to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul.
Serpentico Speaks With Fightful About AEW, Greektown Wrestling, More | 2022 Interview
Joel Pearl speaks with AEW's Serpentico at Greektown Wrestling!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Clark Connors On His NJPW Contract: I Love NJPW, My Allegiances Are Here, But I'm Also A Businessman
Clark Connors comments on his NJPW contract and emphasizes that he loves the company. Connors has gradually risen to stardom in NJPW. He came up through the NJPW LA Dojo, and he had a breakout performance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where he unsuccessfully competed for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Connors has been sidelined with a herniated disc, but he will return to the ring and face Minoru Suzuki at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street on October 28.
IWGP Tag Team Championship Match Set For 11/5 NJPW Battle Autumn
FTR get opponents for NJPW Battle Autumn. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) will defend their IWGP Tag Team Titles against United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) at the November 5 NJPW Battle Autumn event. FTR won the IWGP Tag Team Titles from United Empire...
RJ City Wants To Fight ALF And Make Him His Cat
ALF (Alien Life Form) is a famous television character who lands on America and is accepted by a suburban family. It doesn't make a ton of sense, but people loved it from 1986 to 1990. People except RJ City, who wants to fight ALF and it's all Danhausen's fault. ALF...
AEW Officials Spoke With Athena And Jody Threat After Their AEW Dark Match
A match on AEW Dark from Toronto went awry, and caught the eye of many fans. The match between Athena and local standout Jody Threat got a lot of attention for reasons that weren't evident at the start of the match. Threat got a great ovation, and Athena ended up working heel opposite Threat, but ended up getting too aggressive in the ring for AEW management.
ICW No Holds Barred Deathmatch Horror Story Results (10/29): New IWTV World Champion Crowned
CW No Holds Barred held its Deathmatch Horror Story 2022 on October 29 from The Heart Ballroom in Newark, New Jersey. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. ICW No Holds Barred Deathmatch Horror Story Results (10/29) - Deathmatch: AKIRA def. Lucky 13.
Last Woman Standing Match For WWE Raw Women's Title, Tag Team Title Bout Added To WWE Crown Jewel
Two title bouts have been added to WWE Crown Jewel. WWE announced that Bianca Belair will defend her WWE Raw Women's Championship in a Last Woman Standing match against Bayley at WWE Crown Jewel. Bayley picked up a singles victory over Belair on Monday's WWE Raw in a non-title match....
Ella Jay Talks PWI Women's 150, GAW TV And Mickie James, Wrestling Interviews | Interview
Ella Jay (@itsellajay) discusses being full-time in wrestling media, PWI Women's 150, interviewing, GAW TV, and more!
NWA USA Stream And Results (10/29): New USA Tag Belts Debut, Max The Impaler, Ricky Morton In Action
NWA USA Results (10/29) - Handicap Match: Max The Impaler def. Taryn Terrell & Natalia Markova. - Jamie Stanley says that Davey Richards has no chance of beating Colby Corino at Hard Times. - Kerry Morton tells May Valentine that he will be keeping an eye on the Davey Richards...
NXT Level Up Results (10/28): Jakara Jackson Debuts, Trick Williams In Action
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on October 28. The event was taped on October 25 and aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (10/28) - Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo def. Tank Ledger. - Trick Williams cuts a promo. -...
GUNTHER Disgusted By Rey Mysterio, Sheamus Gets Married, Mick Foley Deactivates Twitter | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Saturday, October 29, 2022. - GUNTHER says he sent his message to Rey Mysterio loud and clear, Liv Morgan will show Sonya Deville exactly what she lives for and Sami Zayn thinks things are going great for the Bloodline on The SmackDown LowDown.
Report: Many AEW Names Were Unwilling To Work With CM Punk; Was Collectively 'Voted Off The Island'
CM Punk was reportedly voted out of All Elite Wrestling. A new update has been provided on CM Punk's stance in the AEW locker room, courtesy of the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Dave Meltzer noted that one top star in the company reportedly said that Punk's value on screen isn't worth the hassle that he causes backstage. Meltzer also revealed that many top stars, including Chris Jericho, were at the point of being unwilling to work with Punk.
Clark Connors On Good Brothers Showing Up In WWE, His Injury, Karl Fredericks, Forbidden Door | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Clark Connors ahead of his match with Minoru Suzuki in NYC at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street, October 28. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Matt Hardy Would Like To Have Been WWE Intercontinental Champion, But Timing Never Allowed For It
Matt Hardy would like to have been WWE Intercontinental Champion but he was never in the right place at the right time. Matt Hardy held many different titles in WWE. In addition to the multiple Tag Team Championships he's held, he was also WWE European champion, WWE Hardcore Champion, WWE Cruiserweight Champion, WWE United States Champion, and ECW Champion. Matt Hardy, however, never had the pleasure of being the WWE Intercontinental Champion.
Spoiler: New World Middleweight Champion Crowned At MLW Fightland 2022
A new champion has been crowned at MLW Fightland 2022. For the second consecutive time in The latest season of Major League Wrestling, The World Middleweight Championship has changed hands at an MLW Fusion Taping. Continue reading below if you want to be made aware of the spoiler. Former WWE...
Euros winner Hannah Hampton dropped by England over attitude
Hannah Hampton, a member of England’s victorious Euro 2022 squad, has been dropped by Sarina Wiegman because of her behaviour and attitude
