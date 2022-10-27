ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uncle Howdy Reveals Himself To Bray Wyatt And The WWE Universe

Bray Wyatt closed the October 28 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown by addressing his demons. Bray Wyatt once again addressed the audience in his most human form, saying that he no longer had any masks to hide behind. Suddenly, he was interrupted by the familiar demon on the screen.
Clark Connors On His NJPW Contract: I Love NJPW, My Allegiances Are Here, But I'm Also A Businessman

Clark Connors comments on his NJPW contract and emphasizes that he loves the company. Connors has gradually risen to stardom in NJPW. He came up through the NJPW LA Dojo, and he had a breakout performance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, where he unsuccessfully competed for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship. Connors has been sidelined with a herniated disc, but he will return to the ring and face Minoru Suzuki at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street on October 28.
IWGP Tag Team Championship Match Set For 11/5 NJPW Battle Autumn

FTR get opponents for NJPW Battle Autumn. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) will defend their IWGP Tag Team Titles against United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) at the November 5 NJPW Battle Autumn event. FTR won the IWGP Tag Team Titles from United Empire...
RJ City Wants To Fight ALF And Make Him His Cat

ALF (Alien Life Form) is a famous television character who lands on America and is accepted by a suburban family. It doesn't make a ton of sense, but people loved it from 1986 to 1990. People except RJ City, who wants to fight ALF and it's all Danhausen's fault. ALF...
AEW Officials Spoke With Athena And Jody Threat After Their AEW Dark Match

A match on AEW Dark from Toronto went awry, and caught the eye of many fans. The match between Athena and local standout Jody Threat got a lot of attention for reasons that weren't evident at the start of the match. Threat got a great ovation, and Athena ended up working heel opposite Threat, but ended up getting too aggressive in the ring for AEW management.
Report: Many AEW Names Were Unwilling To Work With CM Punk; Was Collectively 'Voted Off The Island'

CM Punk was reportedly voted out of All Elite Wrestling. A new update has been provided on CM Punk's stance in the AEW locker room, courtesy of the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Dave Meltzer noted that one top star in the company reportedly said that Punk's value on screen isn't worth the hassle that he causes backstage. Meltzer also revealed that many top stars, including Chris Jericho, were at the point of being unwilling to work with Punk.
Matt Hardy Would Like To Have Been WWE Intercontinental Champion, But Timing Never Allowed For It

Matt Hardy would like to have been WWE Intercontinental Champion but he was never in the right place at the right time. Matt Hardy held many different titles in WWE. In addition to the multiple Tag Team Championships he's held, he was also WWE European champion, WWE Hardcore Champion, WWE Cruiserweight Champion, WWE United States Champion, and ECW Champion. Matt Hardy, however, never had the pleasure of being the WWE Intercontinental Champion.
