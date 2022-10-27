ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Nearly $3 million in funding to support IL tourism

By Jana Garrett
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJj5v_0ip7RoyT00

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) announced on October 27 that nearly $3 million will go into funding to support local tourism promotional efforts across the state.

“Illinois has a great story for visitors from around the country,” said State Senator Sara Feigenholtz. “We just need to get out there and tell it. Marketing dollars available through DCEO will help convention and visitors’ bureaus and local governments update their pitch and image so that Illinois is next on everyone’s travel list.”

Safe Sleep Support program to address IL infant deaths

Officials say through the grant opportunity, the state will match local funds used to promote destinations, attractions and events through marketing such as promotional materials, media production costs, billboards, promotional materials at trade shows and additional uses outlined in the Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO).

The press release says the ultimate goal of the program is to support promotional projects that increase visitation and overnight stays, thereby fueling local Illinois economies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Agritourism tax credit announced for Illinoisans

ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) announced on October 27 the Agritourism Liability Insurance Tax Credit program, which could give people in the agritourism business tax credits. Governor JB Pritzker said, “As we continue to build back our state’s tourism industry… this tax credit program will provide our agritourism businesses with the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Illinois State Board of Education releases 2022 Report Card

CHICAGO — The Illinois School Board of Education released its first report card on education Thursday since the pandemic closed schools across the country. The state superintendent of education said in a statement “The report shows we are absolutely on the right track.” An annual snapshot of the state’s education system, the ‘Report Card’ is […]
CHICAGO, IL
WEHT/WTVW

IDNR gives Illinois mountain lion new Indiana home

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) has been tracking and observing a mountain lion on the west side of Springfield for several days. They made the decision on Friday to tranquilize the animal and transport it to a sanctuary specializing in the care of large felines.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Local Indiana marching bands prepare ahead of State Finals

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — The ISSMA State Finals are coming, and many local Indiana marching bands will be competing among the best in the state. The groups will be taking the field bright and early next Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium. Vincennes Lincoln High School will be kicking off Open Class C with ‘It’s […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best

KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Tecumseh girls volleyball storms on after semi-state victory

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — The Tecumseh girls volleyball team is on their way to State after taking down Indianapolis Lutheran at Jasper High School. The Braves beat their opponent 3 sets to 0, and will now move on to face the winner between Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian and Southwood. Tecumseh will compete in the IHSAA […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy