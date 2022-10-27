Read full article on original website
Giants Have "Particular Interest" In Trade For 1 Wide Receiver
The New York Giants made a splash on Thursday, trading away wide receiver Kadarius Toney to the Kansas City Chiefs for a third-round compensatory pick and a sixth-round pick. With Toney no longer on the roster, the G-Men could scan the trade market for an upgrade at wide receiver. According...
Yardbarker
Asking Price For Steelers Promising 3rd-Year WR Chase Claypool Revealed
The trade deadline is near, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver, Chase Claypool continues to be at the forefront of rumors. As the team sits at 2-5 heading into their Week 8 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Claypool could be looking at his last game in the black and gold. The deadline is Monday to be exact, so it’s possible he could even be traded before the game on Sunday.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 8 injuries: DK Metcalf, Brandin Cooks, Tyler Lockett, Amon-Ra St. Brown questionable
From game-time decisions to injuries so significant they affect the value of every single position, let's break down the Fantasy and DFS impact of injuries for every Week 8 matchup. Know when to pivot and how your fantasy roster will be affected. Below, you'll find a game-by-game look at the...
thecomeback.com
Derek Carr gets brutally honest about Raiders shutout loss
The Las Vegas Raiders could not have played much worse on offense during Sunday afternoon’s contest against the New Orleans Saints as the team was shut out in the game, losing by a final score of 24-0. Quarterback Derek Carr had a particularly poor performance, and he had plenty to say about it on Sunday afternoon.
CBS Sports
2022 NFL trade deadline: J.J. Watt, Jerry Jeudy among 10 players who should be dealt by Nov. 1
The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Christian McCaffrey, James Robinson, Robert Quinn and Kadarius Toney are a few of the notable names who already have been moved, but deadlines spur action. Who should be moved prior to the window closing? Here are 10 players who are in need of a change of scenery:
Fantasy Football Week 8 Care/Don't Care: The Josh Allen-Stefon Diggs duo is nearly unstoppable
The Bills offense is simply exhilarating for both fantasy and reality. The Packers pass defense has actually been a good unit for most of the season. Josh Allen and co. still hunted for shot plays all night long, and the quarterback averaged 16 yards per completion on Sunday night. When...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks have a Plan 1A with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett hurting: using 3 tight ends
The Seahawks made a move before their test against the New York Giants to deal with DK Metcalf’s knee injury. They promoted Cade Johnson from the practice squad Saturday to have another wide receiver. Metcalf, Seattle’s $70 million star, didn’t practice all week on his injured knee yet was...
CBS Sports
Giants' Daniel Bellinger: Gets eye surgery
Bellinger underwent successful surgery Friday to address damage to his septum as well as fractures on the lower window of his left eye socket, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Surgery was ordered up for the rookie tight end after he suffered the injury when he was poked in the eye...
CBS Sports
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Ruled out for Week 8
Hubbard (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons. Hubbard didn't practice in any capacity this week after injuring his ankle last Sunday against Tampa Bay. While Hubbard is out of the mix for at least one game, D'Onta Foreman is poised to lead Carolina's backfield in Atlanta, while Raheem Blackshear could see increased reps and bump up to the No. 2 role. Hubbard's next chance to play will come Week 9 on the road against Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
Giants' Nick Williams: Exits with injury
Williams (biceps) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Williams went down with an apparent biceps injury late in the first quarter before heading to the Giants' locker room, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. With the defensive lineman out, expect Justin Ellis and Elerson Smith to see increased usage against Seattle.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Eric Rowe: Healthy scratch in Week 8
Rowe (coach's decision) is inactive Week 8 against the Lions. Rowe started the season has a primary member of the safety rotation for Miami, recording 15 tackles in Weeks 2 through 4. Since then, he has logged just 32 combined defensive snaps in three games. Now, he'll find himself on the bench while veteran Clayton Fejedelem likely expands his role in the secondary. This is particularly surprising considering former starter Brandon Jones suffered a season-ending knee injury last week.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Sidelined in Week 8
Elliott (knee/thigh) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. Elliott will miss his first game since Week 15 of the 2020 season after he failed to practice in any capacity this week while recovering from a Grade 2 right MCL sprain and a thigh bruise. With Elliott out of the lineup for at least this weekend, Tony Pollard should have an uncontested path to the lead role out of the Dallas backfield. The Cowboys are on bye Week 9, so Elliott may only miss one game due to his injuries before Dallas returns to action Nov. 13 in Green Bay.
Bengals WR free agent and trade targets to consider with Ja'Marr Chase out
The Cincinnati Bengals can’t replace Ja’Marr Chase — no team could. But what the Bengals can do while the star wideout sits out an indefinite amount of time with a hip injury is add a player or two to help fill the void. Otherwise, the team will...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Eno Benjamin: Set to lead backfield Week 8
Benjamin is expected to continue to serve as the Cardinals' lead back Sunday in Minnesota with James Conner (ribs) having been ruled out for a third straight game, Donnie Druin of SI.com reports. In his previous two turns as the Cardinals' No. 1 back sans Conner, Benjamin essentially handled a...
Rams Reportedly Interested In Notable Wide Receiver Trade
The Los Angeles Rams could improve their receiving corps before the trade deadline next Tuesday. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Rams are interested in veteran wideout Brandin Cooks. Cooks is currently on the Houston Texans. He's under contract through the 2024 season. The Rams actually had Cooks on...
CBS Sports
Titans' Amani Hooker: Won't return Sunday
Hooker (shoulder) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Texans, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Hooker sustained a shoulder injury during the first half of Sunday's matchup and will be unavailable down the stretch. It's not yet clear whether the issue will impact his availability for next Sunday's game against Kansas City.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Reps capped Friday
Hurst (groin/ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice, Jay Morrison of The Athletic. Hurst has appeared on Bengals injury reports since Week 3 with the groin issue yet hadn't missed any time, but the fact that he's dealing with an ankle concern in addition to the former injury could make gaining clearance for Monday's game in Cleveland a bit tougher. Even if Hurst is limited Saturday in the Bengals' final practice of the week, there's a good chance he'll at least take a questionable tag into Monday rather than being ruled out in advance. Mitchell Wilcox would be the next man up for reps at tight end if Hurst ends up sitting out the Week 8 contest.
CBS Sports
Saints' Mark Ingram: Injures knee Sunday
Ingram was forced out of Sunday's game against the Raiders with a knee injury. Prior to his exit from the contest, Ingram caught his only target for two yards. In his absence, top back Alvin Kamara figures to be busy, while the versatile Taysom Hill could see added touches in New Orleans' Week 8 offense.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Set to lead backfield sans Hubbard
Foreman is expected to lead the Carolina backfield Sunday against Atlanta with teammate Chuba Hubbard (ankle) ruled out, The Associated Press reports. The Panthers haven't done much on offense this season, but Foreman and Hubbard combined for 218 total yards last week in a 21-3 win over the Buccaneers in Carolina's first game after the Christian McCaffrey trade. While that type of cumulative production won't happen most weeks, Foreman has a nice opportunity ahead of him with Hubbard unavailable against a struggling Atlanta defense. Raheem Blackshear is the only other healthy tailback on the active roster, though Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks said he still wants to use a backfield committee and might call up Spencer Brown from the practice squad before Sunday. Regardless, Foreman is a clear favorite to start and lead the team in carries.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Josiah Scott: Exits with injury
Scott (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Steelers, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Scott has primarily played on special teams over his first six games with Philadelphia, though he played 109 defensive snaps in the team's banged-up secondary Weeks 4 and 5. With the 23-year-old sidelined, Avonte Maddox and Zech McPhearson will serve as the Eagles' lone healthy cornerbacks behind Darius Slay and James Bradberry.
