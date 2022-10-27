Read full article on original website
GALLERY: Halloween fun in Davenport
Costumed crowds lined the streets of downtown Davenport on October 30 for the city’s annual Halloween parade. Miss Scott County 2022 Brittany Costello and Miss Scott County’s Outstanding Teen Ellery George buzzed in to greet the kids. The event got the kids in the spooky spirit for tomorrow night’s trick or treating, which runs from […]
Have Fun This Week With Events In Illinois And Iowa In The FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
“Rocky Horror” Seduces Rock Island Through Oct. 30
That sweet transvestite is back this October with his motley crew!. On the way to visit an old college professor, two clean cut kids, Brad Majors and his fiancée Janet Weiss, get caught in a storm and end up at the home of a mad transvestite scientist, Dr Frank ‘n’ Furter, who is in the midst of one of his maniacal experiments!
The Ultimate Guide to Quad Cities’ Haunted Attractions
It’s official, Quad Cities. The wait is over. It’s Haunted House and Hayrack Ride time!. Check out these bone-chilling experiences, happening in the area:. The longest running Haunted Attraction in the Quad Cities, Factory of Fear, will celebrate their opening night this Friday Sep 28. Factory of Fear was rated number 1 in the Quad Cities on HauntedQC.com in 2011, 2012 and 2013.
KWQC
Nightmare on 2nd Street Halloween Party
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Over Halloween weekend there will be a lot of activities going on all over the region including a first-ever party at Mississippi River Distilling Company’s Downtown Davenport Lounge. Nathan Carroll, manager of the facility, highlights all the fun at the Nightmare on 2nd Street Halloween Party...
Iowa’s Adler Theatre Hosting Gold, Frankincense, And Myrrh Christmas Show
Davenport’s Adler Theatre is hosting GOLD, FRANKINCENSE, & MYRRH Saturday, December 17 at 7:00 PM and it’s also hosting a special ticket pre-sale Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. through Nov. 26 at 10 p.m. Use promotional code: MAGI. This special offer available in person at the Adler Theatre...
KWQC
City of Rock Island purchases 538 acres
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - The land is located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally’s Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. “There’s about 20 acres plus, it’s parked next to the casino that we believe can be filled in and developed.” Mayor Mike Thoms said. “And so once again, that would be another area for development, whether it be a retail of some sort.”
Illinois’ Augustana College Department of Theatre presents: “The Pitchfork Disney”
The Augustana College Department of Theatre presents “The Pitchfork. Disney,” October 27-30, 2022. The surreal 1991 play by Philip Ridley initially met with negative reviews but later was well-received. by young audiences. It now is considered a prime example of the 1990s British style of drama called. “in-yer-face”...
‘Gotcha!’ says Truck Eating Bridge
The Truck Eating Bridge at Harrison and Fifth Street in Davenport couldn’t wait for Halloween for a treat. It claimed another victim on Thursday, October 27 around 1:10 p.m. A semi truck was involved, but no trailer this time. Scattered debris was minimal and there were no reports of injuries.
Moline’s Black Box Theatre Presents ‘Motherhood: The Musical
The Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline rolls out the baby carriage for “Motherhood: The Musical,” because having a baby is just the beginning…motherhood is for life. In the original play written by Sue Fabisch, four women share their insights, challenges and pleasures at a baby shower. In 90 minutes of fun, you’ll get a peek into the powerful friendship of Amy, a soon-to-be first-time mom; Brooke, a hard-working lawyer; Barb, a stressed-out mother of five; and Tina, a single mom seeking to balance work, her family and her divorce. Motherhood is a funny, yet loving look at being a mom at any age. It’s climbing the emotional mountain only to find that there’s laundry at the top.
3 Great Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ourquadcities.com
Special blood drive in memory of Sherrard organ donor
An annual blood drive will be held Nov. 4 at Sherrard High School in honor of a 16-year-old girl killed in a car accident and was an organ donor. The American Red Cross invites you to donate blood in memory of Sara Wyant on Friday, Nov. 4 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Sherrard High School’s Meeting Room, 4701 176th St., Sherrard. Sara was killed in a car crash as a sophomore at the age of 16, and since then, her family has hosted a blood drive to honor her memory, and to increase awareness of blood and organ donation.
etxview.com
Quad-City and surrounding areas trick-or-treat times for 2022
Unless otherwise noted, trick-or-treat times are for Monday, Oct. 31. Bettendorf City Hall: Oct. 28, 9-11 a.m. Trick-or-Treat for all costumed children up to age 5. Bettendorf Halloween Parade: Oct. 29, 6:30 p.m., starting at 23rd St. and Middle Rd. Blue Grass: 5-7 p.m. Buffalo: 5-7 p.m. Clinton: Oct. 29,...
Love It Or Hate It, A New Kwik Star Will Open Soon In LeClaire
A new Kwik Star is getting ready to open its doors in LeClaire but not without some controversy. Location, location, location. Every realtor pretty much ever preaches it. It's the driving force behind why some LeClaire residents are not fans of the new Kwik Star location but others are thrilled.
Rock Island’s Blue Cat Brew Pub Scares Up Some Spooky Fun Food And Drink Specials
Whereas Christmas is like the silver Cadillac of holidays, Halloween is like a jacked up Camaro with flames on the side. You can have some fun with it, you can get a little wild, you can take some chances, and that’s why it’s a good time. In the...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Team Staffing Solutions announces “fang-tastic” job openings
Team Staffing Solutions, Inc. recently announced a large number of positions in varying departments that have opened with “spooky season” in full swing. Openings are based in Muscatine, Wapello, Wilton, Moscow, and West Branch. The full list of department openings are as follows:. Accounting. Help desk. Utilities. Assembly.
ourquadcities.com
‘I’m in need of life-saving assistance.’ Quad-City man seeks kidney donor
Quad-City native Stanley Thomas is reaching out to the Quad Cities community: He needs a kidney to save his life. Stanley Thomas, 56, of Blue Grass, has helped the community, and now he asks for help. He has written a letter about the health crisis he faces and the need for a kidney. Thomas has lived in the Quad-Cities all his life except for five years when he attended Iowa State University.
Western Illinois University Quad-Cities Psychology Club to Host Game Night
Moline, IL – The Western Illinois University-Quad Cities Psychology Club will host Game Night on the WIU-QC campus from 5-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 in QC Complex C, Room 2222. Compete against your peers in games you know and love; play new games; meet new people, and have snacks...
Largest Diesel Engine Ever Built Part of Donation Train Through Iowa
A variety of historic train equipment will be making its way through Iowa this fall, providing a rare opportunity to see history right in our own backyard. The Union Pacific Railroad has announced they've donated part of their Heritage Fleet to a nonprofit in Silvis, Illinois called the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA). All the equipment is being moved from Cheyenne, Wyoming to Silvis, where the RRHMA plans to restore it.
