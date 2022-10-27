The Black Box Theatre in downtown Moline rolls out the baby carriage for “Motherhood: The Musical,” because having a baby is just the beginning…motherhood is for life. In the original play written by Sue Fabisch, four women share their insights, challenges and pleasures at a baby shower. In 90 minutes of fun, you’ll get a peek into the powerful friendship of Amy, a soon-to-be first-time mom; Brooke, a hard-working lawyer; Barb, a stressed-out mother of five; and Tina, a single mom seeking to balance work, her family and her divorce. Motherhood is a funny, yet loving look at being a mom at any age. It’s climbing the emotional mountain only to find that there’s laundry at the top.

MOLINE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO