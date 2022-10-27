ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrections and clarifications

Corrections and clarifications column
• An article about reforms suggested by Tax Justice UK was wrong to state that capital gains tax applied to the income of “sole trader or business partnership companies”, rental income from a second home, and dividend income from stocks and shares; CGT only applies if these latter assets are sold ( Five wealth tax reforms could raise £37bn, say campaigners , 26 October, p32).

• Other recently amended articles include:

Rishi Sunak urged to scrap ‘undemocratic’ proposals to axe 2,400 laws

New Zealand couple detained in Iran for months leave the country

Tory crowd leaves early as Sunak and Starmer play out goalless draw at PMQs

Pamela Moses sues officials after voter fraud conviction overturned

‘The Russian Bond is on his way’: exclusive extracts from the letters of John le Carré

The ferries of Istanbul: a day at the crossroads of Europe and Asia

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

