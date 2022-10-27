Read full article on original website
Related
DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, 3 other starters questionable for Seahawks’ test against Giants
Metcalf has not practiced all week. He wants to play, but his patellar-tendon injury may need more than six days rest.
NFL Week 8 picks: New York Giants-Seattle Seahawks predictions | Will Brian Daboll improve to 7-1?
When team schedules were released in mid-May, it’s safe to assume that the NFL Network and ESPN did not spend a lot of time talking about the Week 8 matchup that pitted the Giants against the Seahawks in Seattle. The Giants, of course, had been a team buried under...
Tri-City Herald
BREAKING: Buccaneers lose star pass-rusher for remainder of season
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their third consecutive game on Thursday night, falling short against the Baltimore Ravens. More importantly, the team was dealt more serious news on the injury front. Following the game, head coach Todd Bowles stated that defensive star Shaq Barrett appeared to have suffered an Achilles...
Tri-City Herald
Source: Cowboys ‘Taking Trade Calls’ on 3 Defensive Linemen as Deadline Nears
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones phrased it in a highly generic way. Are the Cowboys making calls or taking more calls with the Tuesday trade deadline approaching?. “I think it’s both,” Jones said. “We like to make sure we know everything that’s out there. We obviously check in with every team ... That’s part of business in the NFL as you get closer to the deadline, just making sure you know what might be out there that could help you out. And also at the same time, if there’s somebody that thinks a lot of one of our guys, and we felt like it was worth it, we’d look at that as well.”
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Dedicates Victory to Former New York Giants’ Brass
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith waited a decade for this moment, and he not only got it, but he was also able to add a dig against the New York Giants, once his employers, whom he defeated 27-13 Sunday at Lumen Field. Smith, who famously flopped in New York with...
Tri-City Herald
K’Waun Williams comes up with game-sealing Broncos INT against Jags: ‘K is a baller, man’
LONDON — Cornerback K’Waun Williams came to the sideline early in the game after breaking up an out-breaking route and had a proclamation for his teammates. “He said, ‘Dawg, if they throw that again, I’m gonna pick it,’” safety Justin Simmons recalled after the game.
Tri-City Herald
Giants blitz everyone but Lawrence Taylor at Geno Smith. Again he, Seahawks don’t blink
The New York Giants didn’t believe. They wanted to test, really find out, whether this fairy tale that is Geno Smith leading the Seahawks from forgotten to fantastic was actually real. The 6-1 Giants blitzed Smith more than any defense had this season. Twenty times, in the quarterback’s estimation,...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Facing Dak Prescott as He’s Heating Up
The Bears are unlikely to get the best the Dallas Cowboys have to offer because Ezekiel Elliott is doubtful for Sunday's game with a knee injury. They'll get something close to it because Tony Pollard is a good back, but even more than that they will be facing Dak Prescott.
Tri-City Herald
Grades: Secondary Can’t Execute Game Plan
The Detroit Lions started Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins riding a wave of momentum. After scoring on their first drive, they forced a fumble and promptly scored again to take a two-score lead. Yet, a 27-17 halftime lead was erased. Miami scored 14 unanswered points in the third...
Tri-City Herald
Suffocating Seahawks Shut Down Giants’ Run Game, Earn Hard-Fought 27-13 Win
Keeping their stranglehold on the NFC West and winning their third straight game in impressive fashion, the Seahawks used two fourth quarter touchdowns to put away the Giants for a 27-13 victory at Lumen Field. Turning in another stellar performance, Geno Smith completed 23 out of 34 passes for 212...
Tri-City Herald
Nathaniel Hackett Addresses Speculation About Job Security
After defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 in London, the Denver Broncos enter their Week 9 bye at 3-5. While Sunday's victory abroad might take the edge off of the criticism of head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and calls for his job, the Broncos still find themselves in a five-loss hole with a difficult stretch of games to finish out the season.
Tri-City Herald
Secret Sauce to the Eagles’ Success is in Continued Search for Complete Game
PHILADELPHIA - There are plenty of on-field metrics to champion when it comes to the Eagles and their success during a 7-0 start, but the secret sauce to Philadelphia unveils itself when one of its big stars talks to the media. A.J. Brown led off Sunday after a 35-13 blowout...
Tri-City Herald
Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger Debuts, Parris Campell Shines
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their initial reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' 17-16 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 8 to the Washington Commanders. The Colts fell at home to the Commanders in quarterback Sam Ehlinger's debut. Wide receiver Parris...
Tri-City Herald
The Phillies Didn’t Just Beat the Astros on the Scoreboard, But on Defense Too
The discrepancy between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros on defense is obvious to anyone with eyes. The Astros have more Gold Glove nominations and sit atop the leaderboards for just about every defense statistic. They have 101 more defensive runs saved than the Phillies. That estimates Houston won...
Giants vs. Seahawks: 6 keys to victory in Week 8
The New York Giants are 6-1 as they travel to face the Seattle Seahawks in one of the league’s most hostile environments. The Seahawks no longer have Russell Wilson at the helm, but that hasn’t stopped them from winning games. Geno Smith has played well above expectations. It...
Tri-City Herald
Live In-Game Updates: Texans Down 17-3 To Titans Early In Fourth Quarter
HOUSTON — The 1-4-1- Houston Texans will try and stay undefeated in the AFC South during a Week 8 contest against the 4-2 Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. The Texans will be with second-year wide receiver Nico Collins, who is out due to a groin injury. With the loss of Collins, the Texans will rely upon the contributions of Phillip Dorsett and Tyron Johnson to help fill the void within the wide receiver corps.
Tri-City Herald
Packers vs. Bills Sunday Night Football: Buffalo wins 27-17
The Buffalo Bills were looking to hand the Green Bay Packers their fourth straight loss in Week 8 on Sunday Night Football. ... and they got the final result desired with a 27-17 victory. How did it all go down? A chronological look ... Josh Allen and the Bills are...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks have a Plan 1A with DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett hurting: using 3 tight ends
The Seahawks made a move before their test against the New York Giants to deal with DK Metcalf’s knee injury. They promoted Cade Johnson from the practice squad Saturday to have another wide receiver. Metcalf, Seattle’s $70 million star, didn’t practice all week on his injured knee yet was...
Tri-City Herald
Texans vs. Titans Notebook: Fright Fest In Houston After Tennessee Loss
HOUSTON — The last time the Houston Texans played the Tennessee Titans with a healthy Derrick Henry, the All-Pro running back rushed for a season-best 250 yards amid a win at NRG Stadium in January of 2020. Nineteen months after his annihilation, Henry nearly replicated his performance against the...
Tri-City Herald
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers need a bounce-back win. Hitting the road to face the powerhouse Buffalo Bills on Sunday night doesn’t seem the ideal scenario to get it accomplished. Follow along all night for updates for Packers (3-4) vs. Bills (5-1). Bills Praise Aaron Jones.
Comments / 0