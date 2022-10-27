FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones phrased it in a highly generic way. Are the Cowboys making calls or taking more calls with the Tuesday trade deadline approaching?. “I think it’s both,” Jones said. “We like to make sure we know everything that’s out there. We obviously check in with every team ... That’s part of business in the NFL as you get closer to the deadline, just making sure you know what might be out there that could help you out. And also at the same time, if there’s somebody that thinks a lot of one of our guys, and we felt like it was worth it, we’d look at that as well.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO