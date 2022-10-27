ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Tri-City Herald

BREAKING: Buccaneers lose star pass-rusher for remainder of season

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost their third consecutive game on Thursday night, falling short against the Baltimore Ravens. More importantly, the team was dealt more serious news on the injury front. Following the game, head coach Todd Bowles stated that defensive star Shaq Barrett appeared to have suffered an Achilles...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Source: Cowboys ‘Taking Trade Calls’ on 3 Defensive Linemen as Deadline Nears

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones phrased it in a highly generic way. Are the Cowboys making calls or taking more calls with the Tuesday trade deadline approaching?. “I think it’s both,” Jones said. “We like to make sure we know everything that’s out there. We obviously check in with every team ... That’s part of business in the NFL as you get closer to the deadline, just making sure you know what might be out there that could help you out. And also at the same time, if there’s somebody that thinks a lot of one of our guys, and we felt like it was worth it, we’d look at that as well.”
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Bears Facing Dak Prescott as He’s Heating Up

The Bears are unlikely to get the best the Dallas Cowboys have to offer because Ezekiel Elliott is doubtful for Sunday's game with a knee injury. They'll get something close to it because Tony Pollard is a good back, but even more than that they will be facing Dak Prescott.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Grades: Secondary Can’t Execute Game Plan

The Detroit Lions started Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins riding a wave of momentum. After scoring on their first drive, they forced a fumble and promptly scored again to take a two-score lead. Yet, a 27-17 halftime lead was erased. Miami scored 14 unanswered points in the third...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Nathaniel Hackett Addresses Speculation About Job Security

After defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17 in London, the Denver Broncos enter their Week 9 bye at 3-5. While Sunday's victory abroad might take the edge off of the criticism of head coach Nathaniel Hackett, and calls for his job, the Broncos still find themselves in a five-loss hole with a difficult stretch of games to finish out the season.
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Locked On Colts: Sam Ehlinger Debuts, Parris Campell Shines

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their initial reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' 17-16 loss at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 8 to the Washington Commanders. The Colts fell at home to the Commanders in quarterback Sam Ehlinger's debut. Wide receiver Parris...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Live In-Game Updates: Texans Down 17-3 To Titans Early In Fourth Quarter

HOUSTON — The 1-4-1- Houston Texans will try and stay undefeated in the AFC South during a Week 8 contest against the 4-2 Tennessee Titans Sunday afternoon at NRG Stadium. The Texans will be with second-year wide receiver Nico Collins, who is out due to a groin injury. With the loss of Collins, the Texans will rely upon the contributions of Phillip Dorsett and Tyron Johnson to help fill the void within the wide receiver corps.
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Packers vs. Bills Sunday Night Football: Buffalo wins 27-17

The Buffalo Bills were looking to hand the Green Bay Packers their fourth straight loss in Week 8 on Sunday Night Football. ... and they got the final result desired with a 27-17 victory. How did it all go down? A chronological look ... Josh Allen and the Bills are...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Texans vs. Titans Notebook: Fright Fest In Houston After Tennessee Loss

HOUSTON — The last time the Houston Texans played the Tennessee Titans with a healthy Derrick Henry, the All-Pro running back rushed for a season-best 250 yards amid a win at NRG Stadium in January of 2020. Nineteen months after his annihilation, Henry nearly replicated his performance against the...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers need a bounce-back win. Hitting the road to face the powerhouse Buffalo Bills on Sunday night doesn’t seem the ideal scenario to get it accomplished. Follow along all night for updates for Packers (3-4) vs. Bills (5-1). Bills Praise Aaron Jones.
GREEN BAY, WI

