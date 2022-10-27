Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
The Emergence of Jeremy PenaIBWAAHouston, TX
Car wash outside Houston becomes haunted just in time for Halloween with a 'Tunnel of Terror'houstonstringer_comHouston, TX
Related
Yardbarker
Phillies’ Brandon Marsh Calls Angels’ Mike Trout ‘One Of A Kind’ After Receiving Congratulatory Text Message
Brandon Marsh began the 2022 season on the Los Angeles Angels, a team that hadn’t been to the postseason in seven years despite being home to two of the best baseball players in the world in Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani. At the trade deadline, he was sent to the Philadelphia Phillies.
Yardbarker
World Series Updates: Framber Valdez raises suspicion after changing equipment during Game 2
The Phillies and Astros are currently squaring off in a split series of the 2022 World Series. Now, I’m not talking about an average switch involving broken equipment or anything like that. However, after starting pitcher Framber Valdez’s interesting ritual/equipment change against Philly last night, many have quickly circulated if history were repeating itself.
Yardbarker
Yankees losing 4 bullpen arms to free agency
The New York Yankees have an interesting situation developing in the bullpen. Having lost trade acquisition Scott Effross for the 2023 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery a few weeks ago, they’re already down one of their more prominent arms. In addition, Michael King is also set to miss...
Yardbarker
Nolan Arenado Takes Home A Special Award This Offseason
The offseason came a little bit earlier than expected for the St. Louis Cardinals and their devoted fans. A season in which Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado put up MVP numbers while Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina enjoyed a farewell tour ended in disappointment when the Cards were eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies.
Yardbarker
MLB Commissioner All But Confirms An Upcoming Move
The Oakland Athletics may not be called the Oakland Athletics for much longer. That’s at least what MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred is predicting. After years of speculation that the A’s may be on their way out and headed for Las Vegas, Manfred stated that he did not believe that the team would be staying in Oakland.
Yardbarker
The Mets have an easy decision with starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco
One of the many starting pitchers from the 2022 New York Mets with a future status up in the air is Carlos Carrasco. Carrasco, who spent the past two years with the Mets, did some good things last season. Year one in Queens went less than ideal after being acquired in a trade. Carrasco fought injuries and only started 12 games. He finished with a 1-5 record and a 6.04 ERA.
Yardbarker
Mets are clearing over $70 million off the books with these starting pitchers hitting free agency
The New York Mets currently enter this offseason with a payroll of an estimated $225 million. Knowing Steve Cohen is looking to spend big, in hopes of the Mets making progress next postseason, a lot of money will be spent in the coming months. The question then becomes, exactly how...
Yardbarker
Dodgers Insider Reveals Latest Justin Turner Contract Update
Today, Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman and slugger Justin Turner was named the Roberto Clemente Award winner thanks to his charitable and humanitarian efforts in the Los Angeles community, assisting youth sports programs, children and families dealing with critical illnesses, and homeless veterans. However, it’s not known yet whether or...
Yardbarker
Predicting the contracts for the top shortstop free agents
I have very creatively labeled the top four shortstop free agents the “Big 4.” All of them have been All-Stars, and they are all coming off tremendous seasons. Carlos Correa might reset the market for shortstops, and Trea Turner won’t be too far behind. Typically, that would mean the Braves would have no chance of signing them. However, with payroll rising and most of their young stars signed to long-term deals, this could finally be the year we see the Braves ink a superstar free agent to a mega-deal.
Astros SP Justin Verlander explains why he gave middle finger to Phillies fans
Though the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies were unable to play Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night due to inclement weather, there was still a memorable moment outside Citizens Bank Park before the contest was scheduled to take place. As the visiting Astros arrived at the stadium on their team bus, ace hurler Justin Verlander was recorded on video giving Phillies fans the finger on two occasions.
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals Latest White Sox Manager Update
The Chicago White Sox continue to search for a new manager in the wake of Tony La Russa‘s departure. La Russa was forced to step away from the game as a result of some health issues. For the time being, bench coach Miguel Cairo is the team’s acting manager....
Yardbarker
Astros' Dusty Baker gains dishonorable distinction following Game 1 loss
It appears that Dusty Baker pulled a [checks notes] Dusty Baker with Friday’s loss in Game 1 of the World Series. Baker and the Houston Astros dropped their Fall Classic opener to the Philadelphia Phillies despite jumping out to an early 5-0 lead after three innings. The Phillies scored three in the fourth inning and two in the fifth inning to tie the game before eventually winning in extras by the final of 6-5.
Comments / 0