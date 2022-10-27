Read full article on original website
Dallas police shoot bystander and man who allegedly fired at officers
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people were hospitalized Sunday night after a man allegedly pulled a gun on police officers, who returned fire, injuring the man and a bystander. No officers were wounded during the incident.A Dallas Police Department spokesperson said at about 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 30, officers responded to a call from the 3400 block of Metropolitan Ave.A caller reported that two men were in an argument and that one of them had pulled out a gun.When police arrived, they quickly located the man and began to approach him. The man then allegedly pulled a gun out of his pants and pointed it at officers, firing at least one shot.Police immediately returned fire, striking the man and an uninvolved bystander. Both of the people who were shot were taken to the hospital, where they remain.The man who fired at officers was reportedly in critical condition. The bystander was reported to be in stable condition.Dallas police said that the District Attorney is investigating and will determine whether or not to file charges. Their investigation is ongoing as well.
Dallas officers shoot, critically injure suspect who fired at them, police say
DALLAS — A suspect is currently hospitalized in critical condition after an exchange of gunfire with Dallas officers, police say. Dallas police say officers responded to a call about a man with a gun around 6:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Metropolitan Avenue, in the Fair Park area. According to police, there was some sort of argument going on at the scene.
KWTX
Police: Texas 17-year-old shoots another teen with AR-15 style rifle over dispute about a girl
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested after shooting another teen with an AR-15 style rifle over a dispute about a girl, White Settlement police said. The teen--who CBS DFW will not be identifying--was arrested early Saturday morning in reference to a shooting that occurred last weekend.
White Settlement police charge 17-year-old with shooting 14-year-old
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — White Settlement police arrested a 17-year-old suspect early Saturday morning after he allegedly shot a 14-year-old high school student. Police say they responded to the shooting at about 11:48 p.m. last Saturday, Oct. 22, in the 100 block of Ralph Street, where they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his leg.
fox4news.com
Family of man killed in road rage shooting on 635 in Garland hoping for answers
GARLAND, Texas - Family members of Cesar Moreno-Pompa delivered an emotional message to whoever killed the 30-year-old during an attack that Garland police describe as road rage. "Look at this picture because this is the person that you took away from us," Moreno-Pompa’s cousin, Jael Rios, said. "I would ask...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth Police Lieutenant Fired, Accused of Drinking Alcohol While On Duty
The Fort Worth Police Department says a lieutenant has been fired after he drank alcohol and drove a city vehicle while on duty. The department said Friday that on May 19, 2022, an employee notified the Internal Affairs Unit that Lt. Richard Perez had consumed alcohol while on duty. The...
Fort Worth Police Chief fires officer for drinking on the job
For the second day in a row, Fort Worth Police’s chief has fired an officer. The department says Lieutenant Richard Perez was let go for drinking alcohol while on duty.
californiaexaminer.net
Dallas Hospital Shooting Suspect Turned Off Ankle Monitor Before June Arrest, Sources Said
For the second time this year, the suspect in the shooting at Dallas Methodist Hospital ripped off his ankle monitor, in violation of his parole requirements; yet, he was released from detention on Tuesday after having served 100 days by the order of the state parole board. On March 1,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Hospitalized, Shot Multiple Times by Her Husband Before He Kills Himself: Police
Fort Worth Police are investigating an apparent attempted domestic murder-suicide Friday after they say a man shot his wife several times before killing himself. According to police, officers were sent to a home on the 6400 block of Meadowbrook Drive where a couple in their 50s had been arguing. Investigators...
fox4news.com
Shooting in East Oak Cliff leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured; suspect in custody
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a 30-year-old man accused of a shooting that left one man dead and another man in critical condition Friday night. The shooting happened just before 11 p.m., when police were flagged down about shooting victims at a business in the 800 block of S. Corinth Street.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Pepper Sprayed While Handcuffed in Garland PD Cruiser Speaks Out, Files Suit
A North Texas mother says the Garland Police Department failed to protect her from a rogue officer who pepper-sprayed her while she was handcuffed and buckled inside a police cruiser. The incident is one of two back-to-back questionable use of force incidents involving the same officer and which led to...
dallasexpress.com
Creuzot Points Fingers in Methodist Hospital Killings
As the Dallas community reflects on the tragic murder of two hospital employees gunned down by a parolee while at work at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, many, including Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, are directing their outrage at what they call a “broken” criminal justice system. The two...
Denton police release robbery suspect, search continues for the actual robber
An armed robber is on the loose in Denton where a restaurant on University Drive was robbed Wednesday. A 911 caller reported that an armed man grabbed an employee and stole the money. While still on-scene, police found a man nearby and arrested him
easttexasradio.com
Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail
A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
Subjects in Lewisville murder/suicide identified
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the two people who died Thursday in a murder/suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex. A woman called 911 about 5:30 a.m. Thursday while in an argument with her ex-husband in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East FM 3040, according to a Lewisville Police department news release. Dispatchers heard multiple gunshots and then the call went silent. Witnesses then called 911 to report that the man had shot the woman multiple times, and then himself. The woman had gunshot wounds to her chest, and the man had a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived.
starlocalmedia.com
Two dead after murder-suicide in Lewisville, police say
The Lewisville Police Department has announced that it is investigating a domestic violence murder-suicide that occurred an approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex located in the 200 block of E. FM 3040. According to a press release from the city of Lewisville, a woman called 911 and could...
keranews.org
Federal investigators tracing gun used in Dallas hospital shooting
The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives is working to trace the gun police say was used to kill two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center this weekend. A spokesperson for the ATF told KERA News the bureau is also working with Dallas police as needed in order...
Lake Worth school put on lockdown as police investigated report of armed person
LAKE WORTH, Texas — A Tarrant County middle school was put on lockdown Thursday afternoon as police investigated a report of someone with a weapon near the school, officials said. No threat was found, police said, but officers continued to search the Lake Worth district's Collins Middle School "out...
dallasexpress.com
Mother of Eight Killed in Hit-and-Run Head-On Crash
A mother of eight was killed Monday evening in a deadly hit-and-run in Carrollton. The Carrollton police identified a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, October 25. However, the alleged driver has yet to be apprehended. “He needs to own up to what he did,” said...
fox4news.com
Multi-vehicle crash along I-35 leaves 1 person dead, at least 2 others hurt
DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies said a multi-vehicle crash along I-35 southbound left one person dead and at least two others hurt early Sunday morning. Several southbound lanes near Harry Hines Boulevard were shut down at about 3 a.m., causing heavy backup. Deputies said at least five vehicles...
