Fort Worth, TX

CBS DFW

Dallas police shoot bystander and man who allegedly fired at officers

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people were hospitalized Sunday night after a man allegedly pulled a gun on police officers, who returned fire, injuring the man and a bystander. No officers were wounded during the incident.A Dallas Police Department spokesperson said at about 6:15 p.m. on Oct. 30, officers responded to a call from the 3400 block of Metropolitan Ave.A caller reported that two men were in an argument and that one of them had pulled out a gun.When police arrived, they quickly located the man and began to approach him. The man then allegedly pulled a gun out of his pants and pointed it at officers, firing at least one shot.Police immediately returned fire, striking the man and an uninvolved bystander. Both of the people who were shot were taken to the hospital, where they remain.The man who fired at officers was reportedly in critical condition. The bystander was reported to be in stable condition.Dallas police said that the District Attorney is investigating and will determine whether or not to file charges. Their investigation is ongoing as well.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Dallas officers shoot, critically injure suspect who fired at them, police say

DALLAS — A suspect is currently hospitalized in critical condition after an exchange of gunfire with Dallas officers, police say. Dallas police say officers responded to a call about a man with a gun around 6:15 p.m. in the 3400 block of Metropolitan Avenue, in the Fair Park area. According to police, there was some sort of argument going on at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Creuzot Points Fingers in Methodist Hospital Killings

As the Dallas community reflects on the tragic murder of two hospital employees gunned down by a parolee while at work at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, many, including Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia, are directing their outrage at what they call a “broken” criminal justice system. The two...
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail

A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
FORNEY, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Subjects in Lewisville murder/suicide identified

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office has identified the two people who died Thursday in a murder/suicide at a Lewisville apartment complex. A woman called 911 about 5:30 a.m. Thursday while in an argument with her ex-husband in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 200 block of East FM 3040, according to a Lewisville Police department news release. Dispatchers heard multiple gunshots and then the call went silent. Witnesses then called 911 to report that the man had shot the woman multiple times, and then himself. The woman had gunshot wounds to her chest, and the man had a gunshot wound to the head when officers arrived.
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Two dead after murder-suicide in Lewisville, police say

The Lewisville Police Department has announced that it is investigating a domestic violence murder-suicide that occurred an approximately 5:30 a.m. Thursday at an apartment complex located in the 200 block of E. FM 3040. According to a press release from the city of Lewisville, a woman called 911 and could...
LEWISVILLE, TX
keranews.org

Federal investigators tracing gun used in Dallas hospital shooting

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives is working to trace the gun police say was used to kill two people at Methodist Dallas Medical Center this weekend. A spokesperson for the ATF told KERA News the bureau is also working with Dallas police as needed in order...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Mother of Eight Killed in Hit-and-Run Head-On Crash

A mother of eight was killed Monday evening in a deadly hit-and-run in Carrollton. The Carrollton police identified a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday, October 25. However, the alleged driver has yet to be apprehended. “He needs to own up to what he did,” said...
CARROLLTON, TX

