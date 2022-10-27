Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NY - MCBETFULL for $1250 Bonus on Giants, Jets & Bills
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The three New York NFL teams hold a combined record of 16-4 and at this moment all three are on a playoff trajectory. However, New York fans have been burned before, so if you are going to jump in on the action, why not have a little insurance? The Caesars Sportsbook NY promo code MCBET is just the ticket for that, as it gives new customers $1,250 in first-bet insurance.
Raleigh News & Observer
Ticket to See Eagles Host Steelers is an Expensive Proposition
The Eagles’ bye week is over. Even though they took off Week 7, and remained the league’s only unbeaten team at 6-0, it wasn’t a great day for them when you consider that all three teams in the NFC East won. The Giants moved to 6-1 with...
Raleigh News & Observer
MNF: Bengals and Browns Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
The Cleveland Browns (2-5) host the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium for Monday Night Football. This will be the first time these AFC North rivals meet this season. With a win, Cincinnati would be tied with the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the division. The...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars vs. Broncos: Jamal Agnew Listed As Questionable
View the original article to see embedded media. The Jacksonville Jaguars appear optimistic they could get wide receiver/returner Jamal Agnew back this weekend against the Denver Broncos, but it doesn't look like they are out of the woods yet. Agnew was listed as questionable to play Sunday with a knee...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Wow, not again!’ Maryland woman wins $50,000 from lottery for the third time
A grandmother from eastern Maryland won $50,000 in the lottery for the third time, officials said. The woman, a 67-year-old stay-at-home mother, was not planning on buying the ticket but changed her mind when the game Diamond Mine X9 caught her eye at a convenience store, Maryland Lottery officials stated in an Oct. 28 news release.
Raleigh News & Observer
Packers-Bills Final Injury Report: Gary Questionable, Gets Favorable Matchup
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Outside linebacker Rashan Gary, receiver Christian Watson, left tackle David Bakhtiari and left guard Elgton Jenkins are questionable for the Green Bay Packers’ game at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night. All four practiced on Friday. Assuming they play, they would play vital roles...
Raleigh News & Observer
Colts Declare Matt Ryan, Kwity Paye Out, Shaquille Leonard Will Play vs. Commanders
On Friday afternoon, Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich announced that the team has ruled out quarterback Matt Ryan (shoulder), defensive end Kwity Paye (ankle), and linebacker Grant Stuard (pectoral) ahead of their Week 8 matchup with the Washington Commanders. Reich also announced that linebacker Shaquille Leonard (back) will play...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ DJ Moore dishes on game-tying TD, game-changing penalty in loss to Falcons
DJ Moore darted down the field and got past a pair of Atlanta Falcons defenders. PJ Walker saw the wideout breaking free from Dean Marlowe and Rashaan Evans in coverage, and the Carolina Panthers quarterback heaved the ball to the end zone. The ball hit Moore in the hands, and...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dolphins-Lions Week 8 Five Biggest Storylines
The Miami Dolphins will look to make it two victories in a row when they face the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday. In examining the matchup, we rank and analyze the five biggest storylines:. 1. Dolphins Face Their Former Interim Coach. Dan Campbell has become famous for his...
Raleigh News & Observer
New York Giants Week 8 Halftime Report: Seahawks Up 10-7
View the original article to see embedded media. The Seattle Seahawks hold a 10-7 lead over the New York Giants after a half of football, but it could have been a lot worse for New York. The Giants sputtered out of the gate on offense, recording three straight three-and-out drives,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys Trade Fit for 1st-Round Pick amid Broncos’ Bradley Chubb Rumors?
The Dallas Cowboys are being connected by the media to star Denver Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb, but where before we pondered the question of whether the Cowboys need to "rent'' a pass-rusher via trade while sacrificing a package featuring third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft ... The...
Raleigh News & Observer
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets: Live Game Updates
After a 33-14 blowout loss at home to the Chicago Bears last Monday, the New England Patriots are hitting the road to take on an AFC East foe, the New York Jets. While the Patriots have struggled at times early in the season the Jets have surged out of the gate to a 5-2 record, sitting at second place in the division and firmly in the AFC playoff picture.
Raleigh News & Observer
Packers on Bills QB Josh Allen: ‘Hulk With an Arm’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Buffalo Bills have scored 20 touchdowns on offense. Quarterback Josh Allen has accounted for 19. That’s the type of dominant performer the Green Bay Packers must contend with on Sunday night in Buffalo. “He’s a hell of a player, man, hell of a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys Trade for New WR Needed, Troy Aikman Says
FRISCO - Suddenly, it’s not just wild-eyed fans who think the Dallas Cowboys need to trade for a wide receiver. Now it’s Troy Aikman - the iconic Cowboys Super Bowl-winning quarterback now ESPN’s top analyst - who is going public with the push. “You better have some...
Raleigh News & Observer
Kenny Pickett Says Steelers Are ‘Insane’ to Not Make Changes
The Pittsburgh Steelers continued their struggles on both sides of the football, but in back-to-back weeks, the team failed to score more than 14 points. Now, heading into the bye week, quarterback Kenny Pickett says something needs to change. "Something's got to change, right? It's insane to do the same...
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans-Texans Inactives
Here are the inactives for Sunday's game between the Tennessee Titans (4-2) and the Houston Texans (1-4-1) at NRG Stadium. CB Ugo Amadi, FB Tory Carter, DT Naquan Jones, S Josh Kalu, OL Jordan Roos, QB Ryan Tannehill and OLB Rashad Weaver. Houston: WR Jalen Camp, OL A.J. Cann, DL...
Raleigh News & Observer
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Questionable for Sunday vs. Texans
View the original article to see embedded media. The Titans have a chance to extend their winning streak to five games and maintain their lead in the AFC South this weekend against the Texans, but they may have to do without Ryan Tannehill behind center. Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel announced...
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks Critics ‘Eating Their Words’ During QB Geno Smith ‘Revenge Tour’
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Super Bowl-winning quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this past offseason, it was a foregone conclusion to many outside of the organization that Seattle would take a top-quarterback talent in the 2023 NFL Draft. Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud and others have constantly been mentioned...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Rule Out Chris Boswell For Eagles Game
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without kicker Chris Boswell for Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The team announced he is now ruled out with a groin injury. Boswell popped up with an injury on the team’s final injury report. He did not practice at the end...
Raleigh News & Observer
Spurred by Memories of Winning Touchdown, Watkins Returning to Buffalo
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Buffalo Bills used the fourth pick of the 2014 NFL Draft on Sammy Watkins for moments like the one they faced on Oct. 19 of his rookie season. With 5 seconds to go, they trailed 16-10 against the Minnesota Vikings. It was second-and-goal at the 3. Kyle Orton looked left all the way, where it was Watkins against Xavier Rhodes. Watkins beat Rhodes on the out, got both feet inbounds and scored the winning touchdown.
Comments / 0