WYTV.com
2 teens arrested in shooting of 11-year-old in Niles
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles police are investigating a shooting at the corner of Maple Street and N. Chestnut Avenue. Officials confirm an 11-year-old girl was shot Friday evening. She is in stable condition. A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with carrying concealed weapons, receiving stolen property, tampering...
WYTV.com
Local funeral director pleads guilty to bribery
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Salem funeral director plead guilty to two counts of bribery Friday morning. Robert Greenisen, 56, entered his official plea Friday after Columbiana County Sheriff’s Deputies believed he was trying to gain favor with County Municipal Court Judge Timothy McNicol, according to the Morning Journal.
WYTV.com
Struthers couple charged with endangering children
STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- A Struthers couple is facing child endangering charges after police say their home was in deplorable condition. Police were called just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday to a home on Elm Street to check on the behavior of a child. Officers determined that Stephanie Anderson, 31, and Wayne...
WYTV.com
Route 224, Tippecanoe Road crash sends two to hospital
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- Two people were taken to the hospital Friday morning after an accident at a busy Boardman intersection. This is due to a three car accident that happened at corner of Route 224 and Tippecanoe Road. Ohio State Highway Patrol was called shortly before 8 a.m. The right...
WYTV.com
Truck overturns, spills load in East Palestine
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A truck carrying scrap overturned in East Palestine Friday morning. The crash happened as the driver was turning from Route 165 onto Route 170. Officials on the scene said the driver came around the corner too fast, lost control and overturned, spilling its load. The truck was carrying scrap metal.
WYTV.com
OVI checkpoint in Boardman Friday night
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An OVI checkpoint is taking place Friday night in Boardman. The checkpoint will be at 4121 South Avenue and will run from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturation patrols will also take place this weekend throughout Mahoning County. OVI checkpoints are planned to deter and...
WYTV.com
Small plane crashes in Southington
SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A small plane crashed in Southington Friday afternoon. It happened off of Herr Fieldhouse Road, just east of Leiby Osborne Road. The 2021 Zenith 750 Cruzer fixed-wing, single-engine plane crashed in the front yard of a house. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the pilot,...
WYTV.com
Glass shattered, doors smashed, large police presence at Southern Park Mall JCPenney
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — There’s a large police presence at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman overnight. Alarms were still going off when our reporter arrived on scene. At least six Boardman police cruisers were surrounding JCPenney. Two doors look smashed and glass is shattered on the sidewalk and parking lot.
WYTV.com
Historically Black Youngstown church celebrates 100 years
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church on Youngstown’s East Side celebrated 100 years with a gala Sunday. The historically Black church has been in operation since 1922. The church has been celebrating this landmark all year, but this gala was one of their biggest events.
WYTV.com
Boot drive funds cold weather project in Trumbull County
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – An organization aimed at carrying on the late-Lindsey Villanueva’s mission to provide coats to children in need received a big donation from firefighters across Trumbull County. Firefighters presented Lindsey’s husband Tony Villanueva and sister Kara Morgan with a $3,400 check. The money will help...
WYTV.com
Firefighters battle flames at Austintown factory
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Austintown firefighters were called to a factory fire late Thursday night. Crews were called to LM Cases on the 3700 block of Oakwood Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Austintown fire captain Tom Metzinger said that crews originally noticed the fire alarm before seeing smoke and flames in the...
WYTV.com
Mahoning Co. Children Services’ phone lines restored
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Children Services’ phone lines were temporarily down on Friday. The agency reported the problem Friday evening and as of 9:30 p.m., lines were restored.
WYTV.com
Firefighters train for rescue with emerging vehicle technology
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon firefighters learned new ways to rescue accident victims this week. They spent a few days in the former Huntington Bank parking lot working on different scenarios. They’re learning how to secure wrecked cars, deal with accidents on jersey barriers and the most effective techniques for rescues.
WYTV.com
Library branch reopens, other hour changes at PLYMC
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County announced hours would be changing at some of its branches, including a reopening of one branch. In a PLYMC Facebook post, the library system announced that on Tuesday, November 8, the Tri-Lakes branch will reopen Tuesday,...
WYTV.com
Disability info meeting to be held at local restaurant
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- The Columbiana County Board of Developmental Disabilities is hosting an information session on Friday in honor of National Disabilities Employment Awareness Month. It’s from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chef Ray’s Cafe on Saint Claire Avenue in East Liverpool. The Reach 4 More...
WYTV.com
Fair trains first responders on special needs
HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday is the fourth annual Special Needs and Disabilities Fair at Cornerstone Christian Church in Hubbard. This year’s event anticipated around 200 attendees. The event had trunk or treat, resource tables and raffles. Proceeds from the event are for the Autism Awareness Training and...
WYTV.com
Ohio below national gas price average, Pa. above
(WKBN) – Gas prices are trending upwards according to the American Automobile Association. According to their website, the national average is sitting at $3.76. Ohio is sitting just slightly below that average, costing drivers $3.65, while Pennsylvania is well above the national average at $3.97. Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana...
WYTV.com
Director gives update on downtown Youngstown road projects
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s taken a long time to get to this point, but paving work in downtown Youngstown is expected to begin next week on Front Street from west to east. For months, the city’s main east-west thoroughfares have been tied up by construction with “road...
WYTV.com
Communities across the Valley begin Halloween celebrations
(WKBN) — Across the Valley, people are getting into the Halloween spirit. Trick-or-treat organizers said they are seeing a turnout that’s back to pre-pandemic levels. In Youngstown, hundreds of children flocked to Wick Park dressed in a variety of costumes. “From what I’m told this is about three...
WYTV.com
Levy would bring in $120K for Lisbon cemetery
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Lisbon will not only be asked to renew a levy but also approve an additional levy onto it. The Lisbon Cemetery Board is asking for a five-year, three-mill renewal levy and an added 1.25 mill. For a $100,000 homeowner, it will cost a...
