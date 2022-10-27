ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Every footfall leaves an imprint’

On October 27 and 28, the Harris Theater filled from front row to the top of the balcony for Pina Bausch’s The Rite of Spring (1975) and common ground[s], a new work by Germaine Acogny and Malou Airaudo. These historic performances, coproduced by École des Sables, the Pina Bausch Foundation, and Sadler’s Wells, brought Bausch’s iconic piece to Chicago for the first time, danced by a company of three dozen dancers assembled from across the African continent, alongside a new work by Acogny, founder of École des Sables in Senegal, and Airaudo, one of the earliest dancers in Bausch’s Tanztheater Wuppertal.
Hallo-Lesque, Boombastic, and more

The Chicago Tool Library, Chicago’s free tool rental service, is opening a new location, and they need our help! From 11 AM-3 PM, they’re looking for assistance preparing their new space in Garfield Park at 4015 W. Carroll. Most of this will involve cleaning in anticipation of painting. Can’t make it today but still eager to help? No problem! All volunteer sign-up days, locations, and tasks involved (hauling, painting, etc.) are detailed on the Tool Library’s website. (MC)
It worked!

It was a connect-the-dots moment in Chicago as the following news stories recently broke in rapid succession. Chicago Public School enrollment fell again. It’s now down more than 115,000 students over the last 20 years. There are homeless camps in many parks and under viaducts, including Touhy Park on...
