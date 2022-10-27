Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
Two homeless men arrested for shooting at 7-11
On October 29, 2022, at 9:35 p.m., Officers responded to a report of shots fired at the 7-11 located at 1865 Lincoln Boulevard in Santa Monica. Upon arrival, officers found the glass from one of the front doors shattered along with one of the windows next to the front door also shattered. Officers met with the two on-duty employees and several witnesses none of whom were injured during the incident.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Three stabbings in Downtown over four days
The Santa Monica Police Department has responded to three stabbings and a total of five knife-related crimes in the past four days with police saying they are already planning to increase patrols in the area. The first incident occurred on Monday, Oct. 24 at about 9:30 p.m. A witness said...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Trio charged in $3.4 million home improvement loan scam
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has announced that three people have been charged in a 159-count complaint with identity theft, grand theft and residential burglary in a home improvement loan scam that cost lenders $3.4 million. “This alleged scheme preyed on low-income homeowners, many of whom were...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Condemn Antisemitism
The Santa Monica Interfaith Council stands in unity with those mourning the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh, commemorated on October 27, which took the lives of 11 souls. Hateful words can lead to violent actions. The Santa Monica Interfaith Council condemns acts of prejudice and hate in...
Santa Monica Daily Press
St. Monica’s Church
The mission of the St. Monica Catholic Community (stmonica.net) is to form loving disciples who will transform the world, all from the quiet confines of our four-acre block bordered by Lincoln and 7th, California and Washington. The parish was founded in Santa Monica in 1886 and moved to its present site in 1925 when the church building was completed. An elementary school followed several years later and a high school several years after that.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Santa Monica, Malibu agree on ‘conceptual framework’ for school district separation
“After extensive conversations, negotiations and mediations, both the City of Malibu and the Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District agree that it is now in the best interest of all students that a mutually agreed to process for the formation of an independent Malibu Unified School District and Santa Monica Unified School District be pursued jointly by the two parties.”
Santa Monica Daily Press
CEPS responds
In response to Wade Major’s letter “SMMUSD Problems” dated 10/25/22, we at Community for Excellent Public Schools (CEPS) offer these observations. 1. Mr. Major denigrates data about district and student achievement, asserting that a litany of personal grievances trump facts. Can you imagine likewise disregarding data about crime or traffic congestion? Maybe in a post-truth era data has become meaningless?
Santa Monica Daily Press
Election priorities
As we vote for City Council and the other elected offices, I hope that we all are paying attention to candidate platforms, their statements in the many video events they have been involved in, and to where the money is coming from to support each candidate. The events of the past couple of years, and the recent goings on at our City Council should have us all sitting up and taking notice.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Early voting starts
Early in-person voting is now open in Santa Monica at St Anne Church and Shrine. The church is the only early voting location in the City and all other in-person voting locations will open on November 5. Voters can speed up their check-in times at Vote Centers by scanning a...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Alzheimer’s walk hits the beach
Walk: More than 400 residents participated in this year’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s® at Crescent Bay Park. Participants raised more than $122,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association. To donate, visit alz.org/walk. The Association’s Southland Chapter provides free educational programs, support services and care consultations across seven counties while also supporting critical research towards a cure.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Volley-Ween event encouraged friendly competition to support local businesses
Beach: Clad in fish-scale pants and pelican hats, employees of local Santa Monica businesses went head to head this week in a beach volleyball tournament as part of a fundraiser for Santa MoniCares, an organization that brings together members of the city’s tourism industry to support local non-profits. Dubbed “Volley-Ween,” the event was the first of what the organization plans to make an annual occurrence. “We see it as a community-driven way to give back,” said President and CEO of Santa Monica Travel and Tourism Misti Kerns, who helped organize the inaugural event. In addition to being treated to friendly – but still competitive – volleyball, attendees at the event also participated in a costume contest and enjoyed food and drinks at Perry’s Cafe and Beach Rentals between matches. Participating teams including representatives from Loews Santa Monica Beach, Pierside Santa Monica, Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows and the Santa Monica Police Department.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Welcome back, Hot Dog on a Stick
After being closed for the better part of 2022, Santa Monica’s iconic beachfront snack shack Hot Dog on a Stick reopened Thursday without much fanfare. The prior 1940s-era building was fully demolished and replaced with a bright new version in its exact location but 50% larger, expanding from a tiny 440 square feet up to 680.
