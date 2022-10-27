Beach: Clad in fish-scale pants and pelican hats, employees of local Santa Monica businesses went head to head this week in a beach volleyball tournament as part of a fundraiser for Santa MoniCares, an organization that brings together members of the city’s tourism industry to support local non-profits. Dubbed “Volley-Ween,” the event was the first of what the organization plans to make an annual occurrence. “We see it as a community-driven way to give back,” said President and CEO of Santa Monica Travel and Tourism Misti Kerns, who helped organize the inaugural event. In addition to being treated to friendly – but still competitive – volleyball, attendees at the event also participated in a costume contest and enjoyed food and drinks at Perry’s Cafe and Beach Rentals between matches. Participating teams including representatives from Loews Santa Monica Beach, Pierside Santa Monica, Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows and the Santa Monica Police Department.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO