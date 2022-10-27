ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo resident Lomachenko returns to ring after fighting for Ukraine in war

By Francisco A. Salazar
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 3 days ago
Vasiliy Lomachenko had no problem stepping away from boxing to serve his country. He has since returned to the sport, ready to take on all comers in order to reestablish himself as the top lightweight in boxing.

Lomachenko will face unbeaten Jamaine Ortiz on Saturday night inside The Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The 12-round bout will headline a Top Rank card that will stream live on ESPN+ at 7 p.m.

The clash against Ortiz will mark the first time in almost a year the Camarillo resident has fought. In his last bout on Dec. 11, 2021, Lomachenko defeated Ghana’s Richard Commey in a battle of former world lightweight titleholders. Lomachenko was penciled to face former unified and Ring Magazine champion George Kambosos Jr. on June 5, but withdrew from consideration after war broke out between Ukraine and Russia.

The 34-year-old, who currently resides in Camarillo and won two gold medals for Ukraine in the Olympic Games (2008 and 2012), enlisted in the military, serving in a territorial defense battalion for the Ukraine army. Former heavyweight champions Vitaly Klitschko, who is the current mayor of Kiyv, and brother Wladimir, along with former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and junior middleweight contender Serhii Bohachuk also enlisted in the Ukraine army.

As much as Lomachenko was disappointed in having his plans of reclaiming a world title belt on hold, he does not regret his decision to defend his home country.

“There was a war in my country that reached my hometown. I needed to stay with my family and my people, and defend our country,” said Lomachenko at Thursday’s pre-fight news conference. “You don’t think about boxing. You don’t think about your future. (You’re) just thinking about saving your life and saving your family. That’s it.”

Lomachenko held the unified world lightweight title and the Ring Magazine championship until he lost by unanimous decision to Teofimo Lopez in October 2020. Lomachenko cited a pre-fight shoulder injury that altered his performance during the fight. Lopez ended up losing to Kambosos on Nov. 27, 2021.

Kambosos fought WBC world titleholder Devin Haney of Las Vegas on June 5 in Australia, his home country, losing by unanimous decision. A rematch between took place on Oct. 16 in Melbourne, with Haney again prevailing by decision.

Haney, who is now the undisputed lightweight champion, and Lomachenko are currently promoted by Top Rank, which is run by longtime promoter Bob Arum.

A Haney-Lomachenko fight would be appealing as both are two of the best lightweights in the sport. Other potential fights for Lomachenko would be against former two-division world titleholder Shakur Stevenson, who has since moved up to the lightweight division. Stevenson is also promoted by Top Rank.

As much as Lomachenko is eager to again face the best in the division, he isn’t overlooking Ortiz on Saturday night.

“It’s my dream,” said Lomachenko, who has won world title belts in three weight divisions. “It’s my goal. I don’t want to talk about the future. I just want to fight Saturday night and (then) talk about the future.”

Ortiz (16-0-1, 8 KOs), who resides in Worcester, Massachusetts, defeated former world junior lightweight titleholder Jamel Herring in his last bout on May 21 in Las Vegas.

The 26-year-old also has ties to facing fighters from Ventura County. Ortiz defeated Ricardo Quiroz, a 2015 Hueneme High graduate, in February 2019 in a clash of unbeaten prospects.

Kavaliauskas victorious

Former world welterweight title challenger Egisijus Kavaliauskas dropped Mykal Fox twice en route to a unanimous decision victory on Oct. 8 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. Scores were 100-88, 99-89, and 98-90 for Kavaliauskas, who improved to 23-2-1, 18 KOs.

The victory marked Kavaliauskas’ first fight since Aug. 14, 2021, when he lost by knockout to Vergil Ortiz, Jr.

The 34-year-old Kavaliauskas is originally from Lithuania and now resides in Camarillo. Kavaliauskas and Lomachenko are managed by Thousand Oaks resident Egis Klimas.

Weekend stream bout

Lightweight contenders Joseph “JoJo” Diaz (32-2-1, 15 KOs) of South El Monte and Mexico’s William Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs) will square off in a 12-round bout Saturday night at the Pechanga Sports Arena in San Diego. The fight will headline a four-bout stream on DAZN at 5 p.m.

Francisco A. Salazar covers boxing for The Star. Francisco also writes for The Ring and Boxingscene. He can be reached on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing.

VC Star | Ventura County Star

