ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

FOX Sports MLB Lead Analyst John Smoltz Offers Inside Pitch on World Series Lineups

First-Ballot Hall of Famer, Sports Emmy Winner Sees Pair of Off-the-Radar Contributors. LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports analyst John Smoltz, the first MLB pitcher to record 200 (213) wins and 150 (154) saves in his career, weighs in on the World Series pitching matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (Game 1 Friday, Oct. 28, at 8:00 PM ET on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app). A first-ballot Hall of Famer, the eight-time All-Star and Sports Emmy winner helped lead the Atlanta Braves to 14 division titles, five National League pennants and the 1995 World Series championship.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Philadelphia

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Joins NBA 20,000-Point Club in Game Vs. Spurs

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan officially joins 20,000-point club originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan joined a historic club during Friday night's Chicago Bulls road game against the San Antonio Spurs. With a pull-up midrange jumper in the first quarter, DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to eclipse...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Philadelphia

San Antonio Spurs Waive 2021 No. 12 Overall Pick Josh Primo

Spurs waive 2021 No. 12 overall pick Josh Primo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The San Antonio Spurs made a stunning announcement on Friday. Josh Primo, the 2021 No. 12 overall pick, was waived by the organization in just the beginning of his second year. “It is our hope...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Phillymag.com

Phillies Today! World Series Game Two: What a Bummer

Nobody said this was going to be easy. Perhaps a photo of a tiny armadillo in a Phillies helmet will improve your mood. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Look, game one nothwithstanding, falling behind the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Brooklyn Nets Condemn Kyrie Irving's Promotion of Antisemitic Film

The Brooklyn Nets released a statement Friday night condemning star point guard Kyrie Irving's promotion of an antisemitic film. Irving tweeted an Amazon Prime Video link to the movie "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on Thursday. He also shared a screenshot of the movie's Amazon page on his Instagram Story.
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Philadelphia

Sixers at Raptors: Tyrese Maxey Explodes for Career-High 44 Points

3 observations after Maxey explodes for career-high 44 points originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Tyrese Maxey was exactly the tone-setter the Sixers needed Friday night against the Raptors. He started hot and never truly cooled off in a spectacular showing, scoring a career-high 44 points on 15-for-20 shooting and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Broncos' Russell Wilson to Start Vs. Jaguars in London

Russell Wilson to start vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a long and high-knees-filled trip to London, Russell Wilson will indeed take the field at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced on Friday that Wilson will start in the team’s...
DENVER, CO
NBC Philadelphia

Who Is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' New Starting QB

Who is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' new starting QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The quarterback carousel continues to spin in Indianapolis. After stumbling out to a 3-3-1 start, the Colts made a stunning quarterback change ahead of Week 8. Indy sent 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Philadelphia

World Series: J.T. Realmuto Leads Phillies Comeback in Game 1 Vs. Astros

HOUSTON – And so the Phillies’ Game 1 magic continues. They are 4-0 in Game 1s this postseason. They won Game 1 of the World Series in dramatic fashion Friday night, coming back from an early five-run deficit and ultimately beating the Houston Astros, 6-5, on the strength of J.T. Realmuto’s tie-breaking solo homer with no outs in the top of the 10th.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Philadelphia

WATCH: NFL Ref Calls Penalty on…the Seattle Mariners?

WATCH: NFL ref calls penalty on...the Seattle Mariners? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Seattle Seahawks were called for two penalties on Sunday. And the Seattle Mariners were called for one. Late in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' home matchup versus the New York Giants, NFL referee Jerome...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Philadelphia

Rookie Malik Willis to Make First NFL Start in Titans-Texans

Report: Rookie Malik Willis to make first NFL start in Titans-Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It’s Malik Willis time for the Tennessee Titans. The rookie quarterback is in line to make his first NFL start against the Houston Texans after Ryan Tannehill was ruled out on Saturday.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Philadelphia

Sixers Rule Joel Embiid Out Against Raptors, Start Small-Ball Lineup

Sixers rule Embiid out Friday night, start small-ball lineup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers ruled Joel Embiid out shortly before their game Friday night in Toronto with an official designation of “right knee injury recovery.”. In his place, the team started P.J. Tucker at center alongside...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Phillies World Series: Noah Syndergaard Starts Crucial Game 3 Vs. Astros

HOUSTON -- Rob Thomson has conducted this postseason like a fine symphony, hitting all the right notes and producing sweet music. Now comes the test. Thomson went for the bullpen kill in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. He got the win. In Game 2 on Saturday night, the Houston Astros came out swinging against Zack Wheeler. The right-hander's velocity was down and his pitches found the heart of the plate too frequently. The Astros barreled him for five runs, three in the first inning, on their way to a 5-2 win.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy