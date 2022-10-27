Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Top trending moments from Phillies' Game 1 win
The Philadelphia Phillies continued their magical October run with a stunning comeback from a 5-0 deficit to beat the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. Here are some top moments from the game that sent social media abuzz. To lean or not to lean. Astros...
FOX Sports
FOX Sports MLB Lead Analyst John Smoltz Offers Inside Pitch on World Series Lineups
First-Ballot Hall of Famer, Sports Emmy Winner Sees Pair of Off-the-Radar Contributors. LOS ANGELES – FOX Sports analyst John Smoltz, the first MLB pitcher to record 200 (213) wins and 150 (154) saves in his career, weighs in on the World Series pitching matchup between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros (Game 1 Friday, Oct. 28, at 8:00 PM ET on FOX, FOX Deportes and the FOX Sports app). A first-ballot Hall of Famer, the eight-time All-Star and Sports Emmy winner helped lead the Atlanta Braves to 14 division titles, five National League pennants and the 1995 World Series championship.
NBC Philadelphia
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Joins NBA 20,000-Point Club in Game Vs. Spurs
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan officially joins 20,000-point club originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan joined a historic club during Friday night's Chicago Bulls road game against the San Antonio Spurs. With a pull-up midrange jumper in the first quarter, DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to eclipse...
NBC Philadelphia
San Antonio Spurs Waive 2021 No. 12 Overall Pick Josh Primo
Spurs waive 2021 No. 12 overall pick Josh Primo originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. The San Antonio Spurs made a stunning announcement on Friday. Josh Primo, the 2021 No. 12 overall pick, was waived by the organization in just the beginning of his second year. “It is our hope...
Phillies Take 1-0 World Series Lead, Win First World Series Game Since 2009
The Philadelphia Phillies completed an improbable comeback, trailing 5-0 Friday night to defeat the Houston Astros 6-5 in game one of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston, as Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto delivered a game-winning home run. The Phillies take a 1-0 World Series lead and pick up their first victory in a World Series since 2009.
NBC Philadelphia
2022 World Series: Phillies React to Astros Lefty Framber Valdez Potentially Using Foreign Substance
HOUSTON -- The Phillies have rallied from behind often enough this season and this month, in particular, that it qualified as a mini-surprise Saturday night when they couldn't come up with the big hit they needed. Framber Valdez was too filthy. The Astros lefty stifled the Phils, allowing one run...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Phillies complete historic comeback in Game 1 win
Game 1 of the 2022 World Series was filled with excitement from start to finish, as the Philadelphia Phillies came back from a 5-0 deficit to defeat the Houston Astros 6-5 in extra innings. The Phillies' victory marked the largest comeback by a National League team in a World Series...
Phillymag.com
Phillies Today! World Series Game Two: What a Bummer
Nobody said this was going to be easy. Perhaps a photo of a tiny armadillo in a Phillies helmet will improve your mood. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Look, game one nothwithstanding, falling behind the...
NBC Philadelphia
Brooklyn Nets Condemn Kyrie Irving's Promotion of Antisemitic Film
The Brooklyn Nets released a statement Friday night condemning star point guard Kyrie Irving's promotion of an antisemitic film. Irving tweeted an Amazon Prime Video link to the movie "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" on Thursday. He also shared a screenshot of the movie's Amazon page on his Instagram Story.
NBC Philadelphia
Sixers at Raptors: Tyrese Maxey Explodes for Career-High 44 Points
3 observations after Maxey explodes for career-high 44 points originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Tyrese Maxey was exactly the tone-setter the Sixers needed Friday night against the Raptors. He started hot and never truly cooled off in a spectacular showing, scoring a career-high 44 points on 15-for-20 shooting and...
NBC Philadelphia
Nets Hold Players-Only Meeting After ‘Disaster,' Kyrie Irving Argues With Media
Nets hold players-only meeting six games into season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Is it already time to press the panic button on Brooklyn?. After falling to 1-5 with a 125-116 home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Ben Simmons revealed the Nets held a players-only meeting. That's...
Phillies pile more misery on Dusty Baker with Game 1 comeback in World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies made tons of history with their comeback win in Game 1 of the 2022 World Series, and it’s something Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker won’t be too happy about. Bryce Harper and co. were trailing the Astros 5-0 after three innings, but a couple of...
NBC Philadelphia
Broncos' Russell Wilson to Start Vs. Jaguars in London
Russell Wilson to start vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a long and high-knees-filled trip to London, Russell Wilson will indeed take the field at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced on Friday that Wilson will start in the team’s...
NBC Philadelphia
Who Is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' New Starting QB
Who is Sam Ehlinger? Meet the Colts' new starting QB originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The quarterback carousel continues to spin in Indianapolis. After stumbling out to a 3-3-1 start, the Colts made a stunning quarterback change ahead of Week 8. Indy sent 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan to...
NBC Philadelphia
World Series: J.T. Realmuto Leads Phillies Comeback in Game 1 Vs. Astros
HOUSTON – And so the Phillies’ Game 1 magic continues. They are 4-0 in Game 1s this postseason. They won Game 1 of the World Series in dramatic fashion Friday night, coming back from an early five-run deficit and ultimately beating the Houston Astros, 6-5, on the strength of J.T. Realmuto’s tie-breaking solo homer with no outs in the top of the 10th.
NBC Philadelphia
WATCH: NFL Ref Calls Penalty on…the Seattle Mariners?
WATCH: NFL ref calls penalty on...the Seattle Mariners? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Seattle Seahawks were called for two penalties on Sunday. And the Seattle Mariners were called for one. Late in the fourth quarter of the Seahawks' home matchup versus the New York Giants, NFL referee Jerome...
NBC Philadelphia
Rookie Malik Willis to Make First NFL Start in Titans-Texans
Report: Rookie Malik Willis to make first NFL start in Titans-Texans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. It’s Malik Willis time for the Tennessee Titans. The rookie quarterback is in line to make his first NFL start against the Houston Texans after Ryan Tannehill was ruled out on Saturday.
NBC Philadelphia
Sixers Rule Joel Embiid Out Against Raptors, Start Small-Ball Lineup
Sixers rule Embiid out Friday night, start small-ball lineup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Sixers ruled Joel Embiid out shortly before their game Friday night in Toronto with an official designation of “right knee injury recovery.”. In his place, the team started P.J. Tucker at center alongside...
NBC Philadelphia
LAFC Thumps Austin 3-0 in Western Final, Advances to 2022 MLS Cup Final
Los Angeles FC is one win away from historic glory. In Sunday’s Western Conference Final, No. 1 seed LAFC cruised past No. 2 Austin FC 3-0 at the Banc of California Stadium to punch their ticket to the 2022 MLS Cup Final. The account opened with striker Cristian Arango...
NBC Philadelphia
Phillies World Series: Noah Syndergaard Starts Crucial Game 3 Vs. Astros
HOUSTON -- Rob Thomson has conducted this postseason like a fine symphony, hitting all the right notes and producing sweet music. Now comes the test. Thomson went for the bullpen kill in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night. He got the win. In Game 2 on Saturday night, the Houston Astros came out swinging against Zack Wheeler. The right-hander's velocity was down and his pitches found the heart of the plate too frequently. The Astros barreled him for five runs, three in the first inning, on their way to a 5-2 win.
