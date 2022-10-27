ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, OH

Smithville High School Class of 1972 celebrates 50th reunion

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fOwFt_0ip7LLmu00

The Smithville High School Class of 1972 celebrated their 50th class reunion the weekend of Sept. 23.

The festivities began that Friday, with the opportunity to cheer the Smithies to victory at a home football game.

Saturday consisted of a morning tour of the school buildings on the Green Local Schools campus, led by Superintendent Dean Frank, with a lunch following at the Heritage Center at Smithville Community Historical Society. The meal featured Smithville ox roast sandwiches.

Weekend activities culminated with a Sunday evening dinner at The Barnstone Rustic Event Center.

