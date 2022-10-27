Read full article on original website
arkvalleyvoice.com
BLM seeks public comment for recreation management planning of Penrose Commons
The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on a proposal to develop a recreation and management plan for the Penrose Commons area of Fremont County, approximately 10 miles east of Cañon City. “We have worked with area stakeholders to identify goals and objectives for recreation management in...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Good Business Colorado hosted “Healthcare on Any Budget” session for Chaffee County Businesses
Chaffee County businesses get information on employee health insurance options. On Wednesday, Chaffee County business owners joined the Salida Chamber of Commerce, Partnership for Community Action, and Good Business Colorado for a learning session – “Healthcare on Any Budget” – at the Salida SteamPlant. Business owners explored a variety of healthcare options available to employers across a wide spectrum of price points.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Chaffee Housing Trust Units Placed at West 3rd and M Streets in Salida
Tuesday, Oct. 25 was a big day for the long-awaited Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT) project at West 3rd and M Streets in Salida. The site will soon provide six units of affordable housing of varying sizes, types, and price ranges with some for sale and others for rent. “Our mission...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Election Results Running Early and High in Chaffee and Nation-wide.
Early returns of 2022 Mail Ballots in Chaffee County show the county following a national pattern. Returns here are running ahead of prior years, and more than 16 million ballots have already been returned in early-voting states nationwide. Signature Verification Judges and Ballot deconstruction judges will begin work at 1:00...
This Gunnison Home is Probably One of the Coolest in Colorado
I said what I said and I stand by it. For me, this is probably the ideal location for a dream home in the state of Colorado. In a meadow next to the river. This Gunnison, Colorado property is known as the DoubleTree Ranch located in the Ohio Creek Valley.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Sangre de Cristo Community Care Named as Prestigious 2022 HHCAHPS Honors Recipient
Sangre de Cristo Community Care has been named a 2022 HHCAHPS Honors Award recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of revenue cycle management services, CAHPS and bereavement surveys and advanced analytics for home health and hospice organizations. “This is a true honor. Our home health team goes above and beyond...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Colorado Democrats Set for Oct. 29 “Get Out the Vote” in Salida
Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera and Attorney General Phil Weiser to Greet Voters in Riverside Park. As the countdown to the Nov. 8 Colorado mid-term election continues, attention is being focused by the state’s political parties on getting out the vote across Colorado. Chaffee County,...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Letter to the Editor: Conservative Choices
I’m a conservative. We have a choice between three Chaffee County Commissioner candidates. I will not be voting for Republican candidate Brandon Becker, he lacks the necessary experience, PT Wood is part of the “Good Old Boys Club”. The remaining option, Unaffiliated Adriane Kuhn is my clear...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Pumpkins and Wine Event at Vino Salida
As Halloween draws near, Vino Salida has announced “Pumpkins and Wine”, a celebration set for 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30 at the winery, located at 10495 CR120 in Poncha Springs. Vino Salida will supply the wine, the pumpkin-carving tools and will have pumpkins available for...
arkvalleyvoice.com
Order of the Sons of Italy Offers $500 Scholarship
The Order of the Sons of Italy Lodge #1309 is offering a $500 Scholarship to Salida High School Seniors. The organization offers the scholarship every spring to graduates of Salida High School or Horizons Exploratory Academy, to be used towards College or a Trade/Vocational School. Students must be graduating this May 2022 and must be of Italian heritage.
mountainjackpot.com
Blue Surge Growing in Teller County?
Michael Bennet Rally Attracts Standing-Room Crowd at Cultural Center. The old cliché is that Teller County is occupied by more donkeys than Democrats, a rare breed indeed in a red-enshrined conservative zone. But during a recent Sunday afternoon, this belief was shattered as 100-plus people gathered inside the Ute...
Potbelly pig euthanized, 26 horses seized in Colorado animal cruelty case
More than two dozen animals were seized from a private property in Penrose on Tuesday after crews from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Humane Society found them in unsafe conditions. A search warrant was executed at the property, which is located in the 500 block of...
KRDO
Details on shooting involving Fremont County Sheriff’s deputy reveal what led up to shots fired
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) released more information about a shooting involving a Fremont County Sheriff's deputy. Thursday, Oct. 20, at 8:26 a.m., Fremont County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to the Country Green Apartments in the 3000 block of E. Highway 50 in Cañon City on reports of a man with a gun.
arkvalleyvoice.com
Salida Schools Welcomes Coach Slaymaker to Lead SHS Girls’ Soccer Team
Spartan Athletics announced on Thursday the new head coach Heidi Slaymaker who will begin as the SHS girls’ soccer team for the 2023 spring season. She brings a lifetime of soccer knowledge and experience to the program. Slaymaker began playing club soccer at the age of five, building an...
