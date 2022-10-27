ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salida, CO

Comments / 0

Related
arkvalleyvoice.com

Good Business Colorado hosted “Healthcare on Any Budget” session for Chaffee County Businesses

Chaffee County businesses get information on employee health insurance options. On Wednesday, Chaffee County business owners joined the Salida Chamber of Commerce, Partnership for Community Action, and Good Business Colorado for a learning session – “Healthcare on Any Budget” – at the Salida SteamPlant. Business owners explored a variety of healthcare options available to employers across a wide spectrum of price points.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee Housing Trust Units Placed at West 3rd and M Streets in Salida

Tuesday, Oct. 25 was a big day for the long-awaited Chaffee Housing Trust (CHT) project at West 3rd and M Streets in Salida. The site will soon provide six units of affordable housing of varying sizes, types, and price ranges with some for sale and others for rent. “Our mission...
SALIDA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Election Results Running Early and High in Chaffee and Nation-wide.

Early returns of 2022 Mail Ballots in Chaffee County show the county following a national pattern. Returns here are running ahead of prior years, and more than 16 million ballots have already been returned in early-voting states nationwide. Signature Verification Judges and Ballot deconstruction judges will begin work at 1:00...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Colorado Democrats Set for Oct. 29 “Get Out the Vote” in Salida

Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera and Attorney General Phil Weiser to Greet Voters in Riverside Park. As the countdown to the Nov. 8 Colorado mid-term election continues, attention is being focused by the state’s political parties on getting out the vote across Colorado. Chaffee County,...
SALIDA, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Letter to the Editor: Conservative Choices

I’m a conservative. We have a choice between three Chaffee County Commissioner candidates. I will not be voting for Republican candidate Brandon Becker, he lacks the necessary experience, PT Wood is part of the “Good Old Boys Club”. The remaining option, Unaffiliated Adriane Kuhn is my clear...
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Pumpkins and Wine Event at Vino Salida

As Halloween draws near, Vino Salida has announced “Pumpkins and Wine”, a celebration set for 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 30 at the winery, located at 10495 CR120 in Poncha Springs. Vino Salida will supply the wine, the pumpkin-carving tools and will have pumpkins available for...
PONCHA SPRINGS, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Order of the Sons of Italy Offers $500 Scholarship

The Order of the Sons of Italy Lodge #1309 is offering a $500 Scholarship to Salida High School Seniors. The organization offers the scholarship every spring to graduates of Salida High School or Horizons Exploratory Academy, to be used towards College or a Trade/Vocational School. Students must be graduating this May 2022 and must be of Italian heritage.
SALIDA, CO
mountainjackpot.com

Blue Surge Growing in Teller County?

Michael Bennet Rally Attracts Standing-Room Crowd at Cultural Center. The old cliché is that Teller County is occupied by more donkeys than Democrats, a rare breed indeed in a red-enshrined conservative zone. But during a recent Sunday afternoon, this belief was shattered as 100-plus people gathered inside the Ute...
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Details on shooting involving Fremont County Sheriff’s deputy reveal what led up to shots fired

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) released more information about a shooting involving a Fremont County Sheriff's deputy. Thursday, Oct. 20, at 8:26 a.m., Fremont County Sheriff's Office Patrol Deputies were dispatched to the Country Green Apartments in the 3000 block of E. Highway 50 in Cañon City on reports of a man with a gun.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
arkvalleyvoice.com

Salida Schools Welcomes Coach Slaymaker to Lead SHS Girls’ Soccer Team

Spartan Athletics announced on Thursday the new head coach Heidi Slaymaker who will begin as the SHS girls’ soccer team for the 2023 spring season. She brings a lifetime of soccer knowledge and experience to the program. Slaymaker began playing club soccer at the age of five, building an...
SALIDA, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy