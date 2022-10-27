ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, VA

Campbell Co. Deputies take suspect into custody in reference to burglary

By Kylie Kidd
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Deputies in Campbell County as well as Deputies in Pittsylvania County served a search warrant in relation to a burglary and took a suspect into custody.

Deputies in Campbell County say entry to a residence on the 3000 block of Moons Road in Hurt was made by Deputies of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office in reference to a burglary in the 8000 block of Leesville Road in Lynch Station. During the Lynch Station burglary, power tools and electronic devices were stolen.

Lynchburg Police searching for suspect in armed robbery

While deputies executed the warrant they determined that James Daniel Little had more than one outstanding charge and arrested him. Little was transported to the Pittsylvania County Jail and is being held without bond. Deputies report after further investigation they linked Little to several other crimes in both Pittsylvania County and Campbell County. The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office was aided in the investigation by the Brookneal Police Department and the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say they are still investigating and several felony charges are still pending. Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator C.C. Angell of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9580 or Chief Bob Kolich of the Brookneal Police Department at 434-332-9574.

