Melissa Anne Anderson, age 41, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on October 24, 2022, in Liberty, Missouri. Melissa was born the daughter of Allen O. Anderson and Debra Yardley on October 23, 1981, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1999 graduate of Chillicothe High School and attended University of Central Missouri where she obtained a phlebotomist certificate. She was also a CNA and worked in several different facilities over the years. She enjoyed cooking, camping and fishing. Melissa loved listening to music and attending concerts, and she loved animals of all sorts. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and her family.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO