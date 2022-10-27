Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
Melissa Anne Anderson
Melissa Anne Anderson, age 41, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on October 24, 2022, in Liberty, Missouri. Melissa was born the daughter of Allen O. Anderson and Debra Yardley on October 23, 1981, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1999 graduate of Chillicothe High School and attended University of Central Missouri where she obtained a phlebotomist certificate. She was also a CNA and worked in several different facilities over the years. She enjoyed cooking, camping and fishing. Melissa loved listening to music and attending concerts, and she loved animals of all sorts. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and her family.
kttn.com
Memphis man dies in crash with Kenworth truck south of Macon
A Memphis, Missouri man died as the result of a minivan hitting a Kenworth truck tractor three miles south of Macon on Friday afternoon, October 28th. The driver of a van, 76-year-old Gregory Porter, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macon County coroner. His body was taken to the Macon County Coroner’s Office.
kttn.com
Chillicothe teenager ejected from pickup during crash on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe resident sustained severe injuries as the result of being ejected from the pickup truck he drove five miles north of Cameron on Friday morning, October 28. An ambulance took 19-year-old Montana Akers to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph. The pickup traveled north on...
kttn.com
Powersville man demolishes pickup in Friday night crash
The Highway Patrol reports a Powersville man sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck he drove overturned 10 miles north of Unionville on Friday night, October 28. The man was later arrested. A private vehicle transported 22-year-old Ty Davis to Wayne County Hospital of Corydon, Iowa. The pickup traveled west...
KMZU
Chillicothe driver seriously injured in accident outside of Cameron
DAVIESS COUNTY – A Chillicothe driver is seriously injured following a crash five miles north of Cameron Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Montana Akers, 19, traveled off the east side of I-35, struck the mile marker post at the 59.2 marker and struck an embankment. The vehicle then struck the ground again and overturned. Akers was ejected.
gladstonedispatch.com
Northland businessman leaves legacy of leadership, benevolence
Raymond R. Brock Jr. was an institution in the Northland during a career that spanned almost seven decades. While real estate may have been his business, philanthropy and generosity were part of his heart. Brock, 92, passed away Sept. 30. In 2012, Brock was named as an Outstanding Missourian for...
Worker killed in Clay County bridge collapse identified
The Clay County Sheriff's Office identified the construction worker who died in a bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, on Wednesday.
kchi.com
Grass Fire On LIV 424
Chillicothe Fire Fighters responded to a grass fire at 12862 LIV 424. The call came in at about 3:05 pm and the fire crew arrived in 19 minutes with two brush units and mules to find the owner riding around on his gater with a water tank trying to extinguish the flames.
Look Inside a $5 Million Kirksville Estate with Marble Floors
If you daydream of having a home with marble floors, I have found what may be your dream property in Kirksville, Missouri. Marble floors are just the beginning of what this property has in store for you. I found this grand estate at 3515 S 1st Street in Kirksville, Missouri...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Melissa Anne Anderson
A funeral service for Chillicothe resident Melissa Anne Anderson will be on October 31st at 11 o’clock in the morning at the Lindley Funeral Home of Chillicothe. Burial will be at the Hutchinson Cemetery of Chillicothe. Visitation starts October 31st at 10 o’clock in the morning at the funeral home.
mycameronnews.com
Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron
The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Brookfield man on drug allegations and Caldwell County warrant
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Brookfield man in Livingston County on Friday morning, October 28 on drug-related allegations and a warrant. Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph Anderson was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The Caldwell County misdemeanor warrant was for allegedly not wearing a seat belt.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Joseph E. “Joe” Easton
Joseph E. “Joe” Easton, 73, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. He was born on March 14, 1949, in Bethany, MO the son of Richard Lee and Mary Evelyn (Walstrom) Easton. On October 10, 1969, he married Patricia Ward in Paducah, Kentucky. Joe attended Missouri Western State University...
kchi.com
Liberty Woman Arrested In Daviess county
A Liberty woman was arrested Thursday evening in Daviess County. State Troopers arrested 40-year-old Tara L Lawson for alleged possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also arrested on a Clay County warrant for alleged probation violation on a conviction for resisting arrest by fleeing. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail with no bond allowed.
kttn.com
Chillicothe firefighters respond to grass fire
Approximately 20 acres burned in a grass fire the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to on Thursday, October 27th. The fire department reports two brush trucks responded to 12862 LIV 424. Firefighters found Owner Mike Plummer riding on his Gator with a water tank trying to extinguish flames in the field.
kchi.com
Grundy Co. Route W Bridge Replacement
A bridge on Route W in Grundy County will be replaced under the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program. The Route W bridge over Gees Creek, south of Route F, will close on Monday, November 14th, for construction. The roadway is scheduled to remain closed through early April 2023.
Autopsy complete for Amazon delivery driver found dead in Missouri
An autopsy is now complete for an Amazon delivery driver who was found dead in an Excelsior Springs, Missouri, yard Monday night.
kttn.com
Carrollton man airlifted to Truman Medical Center after crashing on rural road
The Highway Patrol reports a Carrollton man sustained moderate injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned in Ray County on Thursday morning, October 27th. A medical helicopter airlifted 31-year-old George Kronshage to Truman Medical Center. The SUV traveled south on Route D before running off the road north...
KMBC.com
Parents share warning as 8-month-old twins battle RSV at Children's Mercy
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As cases of RSV rise across the country and here in the Kansas City metro, 8-month-old twins from Orrick, Missouri, have been in the fight of their lives at Children's Mercy Hospital. KMBC 9 spoke with their parents about the warning signs they noticed and what they want other families to know.
kttn.com
Man from Green Castle arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol
A resident of Green Castle was arrested Tuesday on warrants and potentially other charges in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Hoff was arrested on felony warrants from Scotland County accusing him of burglary and possessing a controlled substance. Misdemeanor warrants issued in Scotland county accuse Hoff of unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
Comments / 0