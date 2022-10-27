ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

kchi.com

Melissa Anne Anderson

Melissa Anne Anderson, age 41, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on October 24, 2022, in Liberty, Missouri. Melissa was born the daughter of Allen O. Anderson and Debra Yardley on October 23, 1981, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1999 graduate of Chillicothe High School and attended University of Central Missouri where she obtained a phlebotomist certificate. She was also a CNA and worked in several different facilities over the years. She enjoyed cooking, camping and fishing. Melissa loved listening to music and attending concerts, and she loved animals of all sorts. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and her family.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Memphis man dies in crash with Kenworth truck south of Macon

A Memphis, Missouri man died as the result of a minivan hitting a Kenworth truck tractor three miles south of Macon on Friday afternoon, October 28th. The driver of a van, 76-year-old Gregory Porter, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macon County coroner. His body was taken to the Macon County Coroner’s Office.
MEMPHIS, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe teenager ejected from pickup during crash on Interstate 35

The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe resident sustained severe injuries as the result of being ejected from the pickup truck he drove five miles north of Cameron on Friday morning, October 28. An ambulance took 19-year-old Montana Akers to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph. The pickup traveled north on...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Powersville man demolishes pickup in Friday night crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Powersville man sustained minor injuries when the pickup truck he drove overturned 10 miles north of Unionville on Friday night, October 28. The man was later arrested. A private vehicle transported 22-year-old Ty Davis to Wayne County Hospital of Corydon, Iowa. The pickup traveled west...
POWERSVILLE, MO
KMZU

Chillicothe driver seriously injured in accident outside of Cameron

DAVIESS COUNTY – A Chillicothe driver is seriously injured following a crash five miles north of Cameron Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a vehicle driven by Montana Akers, 19, traveled off the east side of I-35, struck the mile marker post at the 59.2 marker and struck an embankment. The vehicle then struck the ground again and overturned. Akers was ejected.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

Northland businessman leaves legacy of leadership, benevolence

Raymond R. Brock Jr. was an institution in the Northland during a career that spanned almost seven decades. While real estate may have been his business, philanthropy and generosity were part of his heart. Brock, 92, passed away Sept. 30. In 2012, Brock was named as an Outstanding Missourian for...
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Grass Fire On LIV 424

Chillicothe Fire Fighters responded to a grass fire at 12862 LIV 424. The call came in at about 3:05 pm and the fire crew arrived in 19 minutes with two brush units and mules to find the owner riding around on his gater with a water tank trying to extinguish the flames.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Melissa Anne Anderson

A funeral service for Chillicothe resident Melissa Anne Anderson will be on October 31st at 11 o’clock in the morning at the Lindley Funeral Home of Chillicothe. Burial will be at the Hutchinson Cemetery of Chillicothe. Visitation starts October 31st at 10 o’clock in the morning at the funeral home.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
mycameronnews.com

Missing KC woman believed to be in Cameron

The Kansas City Police Department requested Cameron residents be on the lookout for a missing Kansas City woman. According to a press release by the KCPD, Viviane Cerritos, 32 of Kansas City, was last seen at the intersection of 28th Street and Van Brunt Blvd at approximately 3 a.m. Monday morning. She drives a grey, four-door Chevrolet Impala, with a Missouri license plate reading LJ5B7H.
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Brookfield man on drug allegations and Caldwell County warrant

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Brookfield man in Livingston County on Friday morning, October 28 on drug-related allegations and a warrant. Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph Anderson was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The Caldwell County misdemeanor warrant was for allegedly not wearing a seat belt.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Obituary & Services: Joseph E. “Joe” Easton

Joseph E. “Joe” Easton, 73, passed away Wednesday, October 26, 2022. He was born on March 14, 1949, in Bethany, MO the son of Richard Lee and Mary Evelyn (Walstrom) Easton. On October 10, 1969, he married Patricia Ward in Paducah, Kentucky. Joe attended Missouri Western State University...
BETHANY, MO
kchi.com

Liberty Woman Arrested In Daviess county

A Liberty woman was arrested Thursday evening in Daviess County. State Troopers arrested 40-year-old Tara L Lawson for alleged possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. She was also arrested on a Clay County warrant for alleged probation violation on a conviction for resisting arrest by fleeing. She was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail with no bond allowed.
LIBERTY, MO
kttn.com

Chillicothe firefighters respond to grass fire

Approximately 20 acres burned in a grass fire the Chillicothe Fire Department responded to on Thursday, October 27th. The fire department reports two brush trucks responded to 12862 LIV 424. Firefighters found Owner Mike Plummer riding on his Gator with a water tank trying to extinguish flames in the field.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Grundy Co. Route W Bridge Replacement

A bridge on Route W in Grundy County will be replaced under the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program. The Route W bridge over Gees Creek, south of Route F, will close on Monday, November 14th, for construction. The roadway is scheduled to remain closed through early April 2023.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Man from Green Castle arrested by Missouri State Highway Patrol

A resident of Green Castle was arrested Tuesday on warrants and potentially other charges in Sullivan County. Thirty-six-year-old Nicholas Hoff was arrested on felony warrants from Scotland County accusing him of burglary and possessing a controlled substance. Misdemeanor warrants issued in Scotland county accuse Hoff of unlawfully possessing drug paraphernalia and trespassing.
GREENCASTLE, MO

