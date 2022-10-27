ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Hornets podcast: Tyrone Corbin happy to be close to home, help Charlotte reach new heights

By Roderick Boone
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qssiu_0ip7Jip500

Tyrone Corbin is quite familiar with the inner workings of the NBA.

The Columbia, S.C., native’s resume includes a 16-year career as a player plus 16 more in various coaching roles within the league. That includes a three-year stint as the head coach in Utah as well as holding the interim head coach tag in Sacramento.

Now, he’s the lead assistant on coach Steve Clifford’s staff with the Hornets. And downright exited about it.

In the latest episode of The QC Hornets’ Nest podcast, Corbin stops by for his first interview since officially joining the team in August. The 59-year-old discusses the thrill of working for the NBA franchise located not far from where he grew up, his duties under Clifford, being around Gordon Hayward again after coaching him in Utah early on in his career, an appreciation for LaMelo Ball’s enthusiasm and more.

The weekly podcast can also be found on Apple and Spotify.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Greeneville Sun

Ladies Classic Bracket Revealed

As area high school basketball teams were set to begin practice for the 2022-23 season today, it seemed only fitting that the bracket for the 33rd annual Andrew Johnson Bank Ladies Classic was revealed Sunday afternoon at the Greeneville Recreation Department. Except for one year (2020) when the Covid pandemic forced cancellation of just about everything, including the Ladies Classic, the holiday tournament has been an event that local basketball fans have looked forward to since its inception as it always brings to town some...
GREENEVILLE, TN
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
16K+
Followers
451
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy