Hornets podcast: Tyrone Corbin happy to be close to home, help Charlotte reach new heights

Tyrone Corbin is quite familiar with the inner workings of the NBA.

The Columbia, S.C., native’s resume includes a 16-year career as a player plus 16 more in various coaching roles within the league. That includes a three-year stint as the head coach in Utah as well as holding the interim head coach tag in Sacramento.

Now, he’s the lead assistant on coach Steve Clifford’s staff with the Hornets. And downright exited about it.

In the latest episode of The QC Hornets’ Nest podcast, Corbin stops by for his first interview since officially joining the team in August. The 59-year-old discusses the thrill of working for the NBA franchise located not far from where he grew up, his duties under Clifford, being around Gordon Hayward again after coaching him in Utah early on in his career, an appreciation for LaMelo Ball’s enthusiasm and more.

