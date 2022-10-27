Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
Parking payments via mobile app will include transaction fee
SPOKANE, Wash. – On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the City of Spokane will begin charging drivers who pay for parking via the ParkMobile app a 35-cent transaction fee per session. In a release, Parking Services explain the department suffered a $3.9 million loss in revenue since the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. The department is self-funded and is not covered by taxpayer dollars, relying on on-street parking, commercial permits, reservations, residential, and violation fees for revenue. The department is responsible for hardware, technology infrastructure, system management, enforcement, and neighborhood parking complaint responses and relies on that revenue to maintain staff and operations.
Housing availability up in Kootenai County
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A slowdown in the local real estate market is being credited with creating home-ownership opportunities that have not been available for years, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Buyers now have the ability to take some time in the decision-making process, they have...
Shoshone News Press
Grand opening at Grocery Outlet
SMELTERVILLE — The energy was electric as members of the community, Silver Valley Chamber, fellow business owners, and curious customers gathered to shop at the grand opening of the Grocery Outlet: Bargain Market in Smelterville on Thursday morning. The doors opened at 8 a.m., with the first customers receiving...
Chronicle
Lewis, Thurston and Grays Harbor Counties See Some of State's Highest Home Price Increases, According to Study
A recent study by SmartAsset, a financial technology company, has found which Washington state counties have seen the most home price increases over five years. The study found the top 10 counties that had the highest home price increases in Washington:. Grays Harbor County- 110.53%. Cowlitz County- 87.12%. Spokane County-...
New process announced for 911 responses in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are coming to how 911 calls are handled and dispatched in Spokane. And, depending on your emergency, the changes could impact how quickly police or firefighters respond to your call. The Spokane Police Department announced that they are making changes to how they respond to...
Spokane’s Camp Hope is the center of a political storm
The state's largest encampment, home to nearly 450 people, began as a protest but has become a microcosm of housing and homelessness issues nationwide.
Authorities looking for possible theft suspects in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding two possible theft suspects in Spokane. Preliminary information from SCSO says a person noticed earlier Sunday morning that two men were trying to steal his mini-excavator on a flatbed trailer connected to his truck near North Bowdish Road and East Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley. SCSO...
Agencies Unite to Disband Large Spokane Homeless Camp
Government agencies in Spokane have activated an Emergency Operations Center to get occupants of a large homeless encampment into shelter before the onset of winter. “Communities that are most successful at decommissioning camps use an organized, indoor navigation system approach to identifying housing and connecting people to supportive services,” Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward explained in a statement Tuesday.
spokanepublicradio.org
Spokane City Council bucks redistricting commission, selects neighborhood map for council districts
The Spokane City Council decided this week to reject the recommendation of an appointed panel and adopt a council district map that some have complained favors a sitting council member. The three-person redistricting committee was assigned to adjust boundaries to reflect population changes in the 2020 Census, while following rules...
What are your favorite local/independent grocery and food stores in Spokane?
My favorite on my block closed sadly. I would love to branch out and see what else Spokane has. There are some small ones that are much more worthy of shopping than the large chains. Any recommendations?
'We just need more good people out there': North Idaho CASA advocates raise funds to help children in foster care
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Growing up, life was not kind to Diana Chavez. Shortly after being born, she was sent to live with an aunt. When she was about 5 years old, she returned to live with her biological father. Not long afterward, she began a cycle of moving in and out of foster homes. She battled homelessness. Endured abuse. Lived with different people in different homes in different states.
KHQ Right Now
Local bagel shop in Spokane robbed
SPOKANE, Wash. - Hidden bagel, a small business located on the South Hill in Spokane was robbed early Friday morning. "It appears he only got our cash drawers and petty cash, but we are still assessing the damage," said Hidden Bagel in an Instagram post. The shop will still be...
KHQ Right Now
Vera Water and Power reports 'significant' power outage impacting customers in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Vera Water and Power reported a significant outage in Spokane Valley on Friday morning with the assurance power would be restored as quickly as possible. At 12:30 p.m., power was restored. The cause of the outage was not announced. Vera states any customers with continued service...
inlander.com
The final leg of the north-south freeway is scheduled to be complete by the end of the decade. But as construction opens up old wounds in East Central, work is underway to avoid the damage done in decades past.
Lili Navarrete stood in a field of overgrown grass in Spokane's East Central neighborhood, looking west at a stretch of bare city blocks that line Interstate 90. Behind her, waist-high thickets of weeds unfurled over the sidewalk, steadily reclaiming the unused path. Navarrete pulled up a picture on her phone...
Stevens County candidate faces residency questions
(The Center Square) – Geoff Kristianson is denying the findings of an investigative firm that he resides in Spokane, Washington, instead of Stevens County, where he is running to replace outgoing Prosecutor Tim Rasmussen. He said the report by G/T Investigations of Spokane contains “groundless last-minute allegations intended merely...
KHQ Right Now
Large power outage in north central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It's unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that knocked...
Snow might be coming soon! Here are some tips to stay safe on the road
SPOKANE, Wash. — Temperatures have been dropping quickly and snow could be here as soon as next week. That means it’s time to brush up on your winter driving skills. It’s been a while since we’ve seen snow here in the Inland Northwest, and we might have forgotten some of the tricks and techniques you’re supposed to do when the...
13 haunted places in downtown Spokane you can visit
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Public Library has created a list of 13 mysterious historic places in Spokane that may be haunted. You can visit any of the 13 haunted buildings in any order, if you dare! The list includes Spokane Public Library Stories based on newspaper accounts and the books of Chet Caskey. It was updated in 2020 by Eva Silverstone and Vanessa Strange.
inlander.com
I Saw You
HUNT FOR HIT-AND-RUN DRIVER: Mr. Military Man in your souped up silver Dodge Ram. You rear-ended me in July on the corner of Third and Thor around 9 am when I was taking my son to school. I was driving my bright red Pontiac g6. I got out to ask you why the hell you had hit me, and your response was "you didn't mean to!" So I pull off into the Conoco station. The correct and legal thing to do, right?! Well, to my surprise I see your truck, which at the time was hauling wood/logs, take off and head toward South Hill up Thor Street. While I'm sure it was an accident to run into the back of me, you damaged my vehicle! With all due respect, I have to wonder, is this how a military man is supposed to conduct himself? I believe what you did is called a hit-and-run, a jailable offense in Washington. I'm looking for you, and I will eventually find you! I want my car fixed! Please respond immediately to avoid any further actions on my behalf. - red g6.
