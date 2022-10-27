Read full article on original website
Related
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
Sarah Jessica Parker Celebrates Son James' 20th Birthday with Heartfelt Tribute: 'I Love You So'
Sarah Jessica Parker shares son James Wilkie with husband Matthew Broderick And just like that ... Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's son is 20! On Friday, the Sex and the City star, 57, celebrated son James Wilkie's birthday with a sweet post on Instagram featuring a series of throwback photos of her oldest child. "Oct. 28, 2022 'It was 20 years ago today…' The plates shifted. All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors," she wrote. "Today the kaleidoscope spins with all...
Sheryl Underwood Celebrates 95-Lb. Weight Loss by Wearing a Dress and Heels on The Talk for the First Time
In honor of her 59th birthday, Sheryl Underwood spoke to PEOPLE about the emotional moment in her weight loss journey where she crossed her legs in a dress and heels for the first time on The Talk Sheryl Underwood is celebrating her birthday by reflecting on how far she's come in her wellness journey. During Friday's episode, while celebrating her 59th birthday, the TV personality reached one of her biggest goals — losing what she felt was enough weight to wear a dress and heels on the show...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shares New Baby Bump Photos, Gives Glimpse at Her 'Pregger Workouts'
Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Kaley Cuoco is sharing new photos from her pregnancy journey. The 36-year-old actress, who is expecting her first baby, a daughter, with boyfriend Tom Pelphrey, posted a series of snaps on her Instagram Stories Thursday, showing off her bump and giving a glimpse at her workout routine. In one of the pictures, The Flight Attendant star hangs out on a couch while showing her bare stomach while sporting loungewear. Another cute shot shows Cuoco and Pelphrey, 40, posing for a mirror...
Sophia Grace Says She Had Her Mom Tell Her Dad She Is Pregnant: 'I Couldn't Face Doing It Myself'
Sophia Grace Brownlee is spilling the tea about her parents' reaction to her pregnancy. In an interview with E! News published on Saturday, the 19-year-old British influencer revealed she had her mother tell her father about her pregnancy news before announcing it to the world via her YouTube account on Oct. 22.
Kylie Jenner Channels the Bride of Frankenstein in Custom Jean Paul Gaultier Halloween Costume
Kylie Jenner doesn't play when it comes to Halloween. The beauty mogul, 25, unveiled her latest seasonal costume on Instagram Friday — revealing that she went out as none other than the Bride of Frankenstein from the 1935 film of the same name. While she's previously gone out as...
Tori Spelling's Daughter Stella Helps Brother Finn with School Project — See the Sweet Photos!
Tori Spelling's son gave an awesome presentation for his school's agricultural fair, with help from his mom and big sister Stella Tori Spelling is a proud mom helping out at her kids' school. On Thursday, the Love at First Lie host, 49, shared photos from her time volunteering at son Finn's school during their agricultural fair, where the 10-year-old gave a presentation about plums. He proudly held up a binder in a photo Spelling shared on her Instagram Story. In another photo, Spelling noted that plums are Finn's "favorite fruit"...
Married at First Sight Season 16 First Look: Meet the New Couples Hoping for a Happily Ever After
The hit matchmaking series is headed to Nashville for season 16 — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the new couples Married at First Sight is taking on the Music City for season 16! The beloved matchmaking series is set to return to Lifetime in 2023 — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at the 10 Nashville-based singles ready to find their forever loves. As MAFS fans know, the series will follow each couple as they tie the knot, head out on a honeymoon and move in...
Chrissy Teigen and Anne Hathaway Stepped Out in the Underrated Boot Style Sarah Jessica Parker Favors
Slouchy boots are the unsung hero of fall Chelsea and combat boots are everywhere in the fall, but there's an underrated style that celebrities are proving also deserves a spot in your footwear lineup this season. Recently, Anne Hathaway and Chrissy Teigen have both stepped out in suede slouch boots, a relaxed silhouette that can be worn in a wide variety of ways. Earlier this week, Teigen celebrated the launch of her brand Cravings' new baking mixes in knee-high black suede slouch boots and a brown two-piece set...
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber Joined by Kids Kaia and Presley During Casamigos Halloween Party
Rande Gerber hosted the annual Halloween party on behalf of his liquor company Spooky season is in full swing in Hollywood! It was a fun-filled evening for the whole Gerber-Crawford family at a star-studded Casamigos Tequila Halloween party in Beverly Hills, California, on Friday night. Cindy Crawford stepped out with her children and husband to celebrate the holiday, sporting a western-inspired costume. In brown leather boots, a leather corset top and a lacy white dress, she finished the look with an undone hairstyle and dramatic choker necklace. Her children, Kaia...
Spice Girls' Mel B Is Engaged to Rory McPhee After 3 Years of Dating: 'It Was Very Romantic'
Melanie "Mel B" Brown will soon be heading down the aisle!. The Spice Girls member, 47, appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox in the U.K. on Friday, when she dished about the details of her recent engagement to her boyfriend of three years, hair stylist Rory McPhee. Sporting her signature animal print,...
Leni Klum Reveals Mom Heidi Klum Said No to Her First Modeling Offer: 'That's What Sparked Me'
In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the rising fashion industry star opens up about how her supermodel mom helped influence her own career ambitions Leni Klum grew up watching her supermodel mom Heidi Klum work hard. The 18-year-old rising style star remembers being behind-the-scenes — and loving it — as Heidi became one of the biggest models and TV personalities in the world. "I've always gone to work with my mom and thought, 'This looks so fun. She looks so happy while she's working,' " Leni tells...
Dolly Parton Says She Has 'No Intention of Going on a Full-Blown Tour Anymore'
Dolly Parton is no longer interested in touring her music on a large scale. The country music icon, 76, expressed that she has "no intention of going on a full-blown tour anymore" in an interview with concert trade publication Pollstar. "I've done that my whole life," Parton said of touring,...
Kim Kardashian Mutates into 'X-Men' 's Mystique for Halloween — Marvel at Her Look!
Kim Kardashian is a business owner, mother, fashion icon and even a soon-to-be lawyer, but now she's adding one more role to that ever-growing list — Mutant. The SKIMS founder, 42, transformed in blue for her latest Halloween moment, when she went as Mystique from Marvel's X-Men films on Saturday evening.
Jessica Alba Thanks Daughter Honor, 14, for Letting Her 'Borrow' Her The Shining Halloween Costume
The actress and her friend dressed up as the twins from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining at a Halloween party last weekend Jessica Alba is turning to her daughter for help this Halloween. On Friday, the L.A.'s Finest alum, 41, shared a carousel of images from the Halloween festivities she attended last weekend, where she and her friend dressed up as the twin girls from Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror film The Shining. "#fbf to @gtdave3's epic Halloween party last weekend. P.S. - thank you Honor for letting...
Cheryl Burke Thanks Her Dog for 'Keeping Me Going' amid Sobriety Journey: 'Full-Blown Dog Mom'
Cheryl Burke is showing gratitude for her dog amid a custody battle with ex-husband Matthew Lawrence. The Dancing with the Stars pro, 38, wrote that she "can't imagine life without" her dog Ysabella as she mused Saturday on how the French bulldog has helped her maintain her sobriety throughout the ups and downs of her three-year marriage.
Mariah Carey and Family Support Friend Millie Bobby Brown at Enola Holmes 2 New York City Premiere
The trio posed for photos at the event as social media buzz mounts surrounding the actress and singer's friendship The riveting friendship between Mariah Carey and Millie Bobby Brown is still going strong. The All I Want For Christmas Is You songstress and her 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, graced the red carpet at the Netflix Enola Holmes 2 world premiere in New York City to support their friend. Posing for photos on the carpet, the family opted for a casual ensemble to watch the film, with Carey in...
Drew Barrymore Juxtaposed a Feminine Blouse with the Oversized Menswear Look Celebrities Are Loving Right Now
The talk show host recently stepped out in New York City wearing a statement look that featured a clever styling trick we're borrowing ASAP. Clad in an oversized pinstripe blazer and matching trouser pants, Barrymore juxtaposed the menswear trend with an unexpectedly elegant blouse in a soft neutral shade. Her feminine-meets-masculine pairing proved to be a brilliant hack for taking the edge off polished pieces, and now we're following suit.
Matthew Perry Says Salma Hayek Asked Him to 'Spoon a Little Bit' on Set of Fools Rush In
Matthew Perry writes in his new memoir that he did his "best Chandler impression" at Salma Hayek's suggestion that they "spoon" on the set of Fools Rush In Matthew Perry is writing about how he remembers Salma Hayek once suggesting they get close to play love interests in Fools Rush In. In his forthcoming memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old Friends alum writes that Hayek, 56, had an unorthodox suggestion as they collaborated to play lovers in the 1997 romantic comedy. "She came into my...
Kate Middleton Shares Poignant Video for Addiction Awareness Week: 'I Know This Was Not a Choice'
Kate Middleton is sending an important reminder about dealing with addiction. As patron of The Forward Trust, the Princess of Wales shared a video for the "Taking Action on Addiction" campaign, launching for the second year on the first day of Addiction Awareness Week on Sunday. "Addiction is a serious...
People
346K+
Followers
57K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0