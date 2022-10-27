SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 31, 2022-- Pinpoint Predictive, which provides Property and Casualty insurers with the first top-of-funnel, deep-learning-powered loss predictions and risk scores, has been named to the 2022 InsurTech 100 for its cutting-edge use of behavioral economics and advanced AI to create unmatched risk selection capabilities for carriers and MGAs at the beginning of the consumer journey. This is the second consecutive year that Pinpoint has earned a spot on the list. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221031005086/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO