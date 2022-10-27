Abilene Wylie sets sights on district title with trip to Amarillo, battle with Palo Duro

WYLIE (5-3, 3-0) AT AMARILLO PALO DURO (2-6, 1-2)

7:30 p.m. Friday ✮ Dick Bivens Stadium, Amarillo ✮ 101.7 KTJK-FM

What’s riding on the game: Wylie can clinch at least a share of the District 2-5A Division II with a win and nab the title outright next week at home against Southtown rival Abilene Cooper. The Bulldogs haven’t won a district title since going 12-2 and reaching the 4A Division I title game in 2016. Palo Duro is tied with Plainview for the final playoff berth. The Dons play at Plainview next week. The game will be streamed live at wyliebulldogathletics.com.

Last week: Wichita Falls Rider beat Palo Duro 42-21 in Amarillo. Wylie blanked Lubbock High 43-0.

Scouting Palo Duro: The Dons are averaging a league-low 232.6 yards (147.7 rushing/84.8 passing) and 23.6 points per game. PD has the district’s top defense (261.6 yards/27.8 points). QB Avery Randle (69-112-5, 671, 4 TDs) is sixth in the district in passing yards. Tre’Sean Monroe (101-491, 5 TDs) is third in rushing, while Taurean Johnson (16-218, 3 TDs) is the team’s leading receiver.

Bulldogs update: Wylie has the league’s top offense (492 yards/39.8 points per game). The Bulldogs are giving up 321.3 yards and 24.9 points. QB K.J. Long (131-186-5, 2,188 yards, 21 TDs) is the district’s leading passer. Braden Regala (55-930, 7 TDs) and Harrison Heighten (25-528, 7 TDs) are Nos. 1 and 3 in the league in receiving yards. Landry Carlton (135-771, 6 TDs) is second in the league in rushing.

What the Bulldogs need to do to win: Shut down the Dons' run game and make them beat you with the pass. Offensively, Wylie needs to avoid turnovers and be efficient on offense. This is a game the Bulldogs should put away early, but they can’t be caught looking ahead to next week’s game with Cooper.

Joey D. Richards’ prediction: Wylie 45, Amarillo Palo Duro 17