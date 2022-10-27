ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Wichita Eagle

BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

MNF: Bengals and Browns Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown

The Cleveland Browns (2-5) host the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium for Monday Night Football. This will be the first time these AFC North rivals meet this season. With a win, Cincinnati would be tied with the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the division. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

Texans vs. Titans: 3 to Watch in Week 8

The Houston Texans are looking to return to the win column as they prepare to face off against their division rivals, the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. PT at NRG Stadium. Though many Texans are expected to...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Derrick Henry Dominates As Titans Run Past Texans

Michael Jordan against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tom Brady against the Buffalo Bills, Aaron Rogers against the Chicago Bears... and Derrick Henry against the Houston Texans?. Yes, once again the Titans' running back had his way with the Texans' defense, leading Tennessee to an easy 17-10 win at NRG Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Texans vs. Titans Notebook: Fright Fest In Houston After Tennessee Loss

HOUSTON — The last time the Houston Texans played the Tennessee Titans with a healthy Derrick Henry, the All-Pro running back rushed for a season-best 250 yards amid a win at NRG Stadium in January of 2020. Nineteen months after his annihilation, Henry nearly replicated his performance against the...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Why They Win: Can Patriots Down Streaking Jets?

Death, taxes, New England Patriots over the New York Jets. Is it possible one of life's dire certainties is about to expire?. Some certainly feel that way as the Patriots, reeling on both a short and long-term level after a dreary Monday night showing in Chicago, are primed for a beating at the hands of the Jets, their victim in 12 consecutive get-togethers, with the next edition coming on Sunday afternoon in the Graden State.
Wichita Eagle

Watch: Highlights from Packers’ Loss to Bills

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers outgained the Buffalo Bills 398-369. They won the turnover battle 2-1. They won time of possession by about seven-and-a-half minutes. They were even better on third down. And they still lost 27-17. Aaron Jones ran for 143 yards and rookies Romeo...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Watch: Chase Claypool Finds Derek Watt for Steelers First TD

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't get outside linebacker T.J. Watt back for their Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. But his brother, fullback Derek Watt, made an instant impression on this game. Watt caught the Steelers' first touchdown of the game, but it wasn't from Kenny Pickett. Lined up at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Report: The Saints Aren’t Shopping Alvin Kamara, No Plans to Trade Him

There's a lot of rumors and craziness going on out there in the football world as the NFL's trade deadline approaches. However, the main one regarding the Saints and Alvin Kamara can be put to rest for now. According to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, the team isn't shopping him and does not plan to trade him.
Wichita Eagle

‘Sounded Like a Pop’: Jordan Poyer Details Elbow Injury As Bills Beat Packers

The Buffalo Bills found a way to secure a win. But they may have lost one of the players most responsible for helping them do such things. The Bills topped the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday night, but midway through the fourth quarter saw an exit from star safety Jordan Poyer, who after the game said he heard something that "sounded like a pop'' in the elbow that has been giving him trouble since training camp.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Kareem Hunt Trade: Browns Give Permission; Buffalo Bills Bidding?

The Cleveland Browns have officially made it clear they are willing to grant Kareem Hunt his trade wish, should they find a partner by the Tuesday NFL deadline. The Bills did not want to pay the price to trade with the Carolina Panthers for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, so he's now with the Niners.
CLEVELAND, OH
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Playing Competitive-Advantage Games with T.J. Watt

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni has proven to be a competitive-advantage guy as a head coach in the NFL. The Eagles coach is getting a taste of his own medicine this week as Pittsburgh plays coy with pass-rushing superstar T.J. Watt, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year who is currently on injured reserve with a partially torn pec.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Cowboys Trade Fit for 1st-Round Pick amid Broncos’ Bradley Chubb Rumors?

The Dallas Cowboys are being connected by the media to star Denver Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb, but where before we pondered the question of whether the Cowboys need to "rent'' a pass-rusher via trade while sacrificing a package featuring third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft ... The...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

Derrick Henry Sets Franchise TD Record

View the original article to see embedded media. Derrick Henry is now the Tennessee Titans’ touchdown king. The two-time NFL rushing champion became the team’s all-time leader in touchdowns when he ran it in untouched from one yard with 6:31 to play in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Report: Vikings Have Inquired About Brandin Cooks Trade With Texans

The Vikings have reached out to the Texans regarding a potential trade for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. The Packers, Rams, and Giants have also inquired about Cooks, a 29-year-old wideout with six 1,000-yard seasons to his name. With the Texans off to a rough...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Eagles Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers have adjusted their roster before kickoff of their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. To replace kicker Chris Boswell, who was ruled out with a groin injury, the Steelers signed undrafted rookie Nick Sciba to their practice squad and elevated him to the 53-man roster for the game.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Commanders Lead Colts at Halftime in Low-Scoring Contest

The Washington Commanders enter the locker rooms at Lucas Oil Stadium with a 7-3 lead over the Indianapolis Colts. The first 15 minutes came and went with little offensive production, as Colts rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger's first two drives both resulted in three-and-out's and the Commanders failed to sustain drives.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

