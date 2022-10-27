Read full article on original website
Wichita Eagle
Wichita Eagle
Wichita Eagle
MNF: Bengals and Browns Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown
The Cleveland Browns (2-5) host the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) at FirstEnergy Stadium for Monday Night Football. This will be the first time these AFC North rivals meet this season. With a win, Cincinnati would be tied with the Baltimore Ravens for first place in the division. The...
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Titans: 3 to Watch in Week 8
The Houston Texans are looking to return to the win column as they prepare to face off against their division rivals, the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. PT at NRG Stadium. Though many Texans are expected to...
Wichita Eagle
Derrick Henry Dominates As Titans Run Past Texans
Michael Jordan against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tom Brady against the Buffalo Bills, Aaron Rogers against the Chicago Bears... and Derrick Henry against the Houston Texans?. Yes, once again the Titans' running back had his way with the Texans' defense, leading Tennessee to an easy 17-10 win at NRG Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Titans Notebook: Fright Fest In Houston After Tennessee Loss
HOUSTON — The last time the Houston Texans played the Tennessee Titans with a healthy Derrick Henry, the All-Pro running back rushed for a season-best 250 yards amid a win at NRG Stadium in January of 2020. Nineteen months after his annihilation, Henry nearly replicated his performance against the...
Wichita Eagle
Why They Win: Can Patriots Down Streaking Jets?
Death, taxes, New England Patriots over the New York Jets. Is it possible one of life's dire certainties is about to expire?. Some certainly feel that way as the Patriots, reeling on both a short and long-term level after a dreary Monday night showing in Chicago, are primed for a beating at the hands of the Jets, their victim in 12 consecutive get-togethers, with the next edition coming on Sunday afternoon in the Graden State.
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Highlights from Packers’ Loss to Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers outgained the Buffalo Bills 398-369. They won the turnover battle 2-1. They won time of possession by about seven-and-a-half minutes. They were even better on third down. And they still lost 27-17. Aaron Jones ran for 143 yards and rookies Romeo...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Chase Claypool Finds Derek Watt for Steelers First TD
The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't get outside linebacker T.J. Watt back for their Week 8 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles. But his brother, fullback Derek Watt, made an instant impression on this game. Watt caught the Steelers' first touchdown of the game, but it wasn't from Kenny Pickett. Lined up at...
Wichita Eagle
Report: The Saints Aren’t Shopping Alvin Kamara, No Plans to Trade Him
There's a lot of rumors and craziness going on out there in the football world as the NFL's trade deadline approaches. However, the main one regarding the Saints and Alvin Kamara can be put to rest for now. According to NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill, the team isn't shopping him and does not plan to trade him.
Wichita Eagle
‘Sounded Like a Pop’: Jordan Poyer Details Elbow Injury As Bills Beat Packers
The Buffalo Bills found a way to secure a win. But they may have lost one of the players most responsible for helping them do such things. The Bills topped the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday night, but midway through the fourth quarter saw an exit from star safety Jordan Poyer, who after the game said he heard something that "sounded like a pop'' in the elbow that has been giving him trouble since training camp.
Wichita Eagle
Kareem Hunt Trade: Browns Give Permission; Buffalo Bills Bidding?
The Cleveland Browns have officially made it clear they are willing to grant Kareem Hunt his trade wish, should they find a partner by the Tuesday NFL deadline. The Bills did not want to pay the price to trade with the Carolina Panthers for All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, so he's now with the Niners.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Playing Competitive-Advantage Games with T.J. Watt
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni has proven to be a competitive-advantage guy as a head coach in the NFL. The Eagles coach is getting a taste of his own medicine this week as Pittsburgh plays coy with pass-rushing superstar T.J. Watt, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year who is currently on injured reserve with a partially torn pec.
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys Trade Fit for 1st-Round Pick amid Broncos’ Bradley Chubb Rumors?
The Dallas Cowboys are being connected by the media to star Denver Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb, but where before we pondered the question of whether the Cowboys need to "rent'' a pass-rusher via trade while sacrificing a package featuring third- and fourth-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft ... The...
Wichita Eagle
Derrick Henry Sets Franchise TD Record
View the original article to see embedded media. Derrick Henry is now the Tennessee Titans’ touchdown king. The two-time NFL rushing champion became the team’s all-time leader in touchdowns when he ran it in untouched from one yard with 6:31 to play in the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
Big 12 reaches new media-rights deal with ESPN, Fox and it includes a big raise: report
The Big 12 knows its media-rights future. Sports Business Journal reported Sunday that the Big 12 has reached deals with ESPN and Fox Sports on a six-year agreement worth $2.28 billion, which works out to $380 million annually — or about $31.7 million for each of the 12 schools — starting in 2025-26.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Vikings Have Inquired About Brandin Cooks Trade With Texans
The Vikings have reached out to the Texans regarding a potential trade for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. The Packers, Rams, and Giants have also inquired about Cooks, a 29-year-old wideout with six 1,000-yard seasons to his name. With the Texans off to a rough...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Eagles Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers have adjusted their roster before kickoff of their Week 8 game against the Philadelphia Eagles. To replace kicker Chris Boswell, who was ruled out with a groin injury, the Steelers signed undrafted rookie Nick Sciba to their practice squad and elevated him to the 53-man roster for the game.
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Lead Colts at Halftime in Low-Scoring Contest
The Washington Commanders enter the locker rooms at Lucas Oil Stadium with a 7-3 lead over the Indianapolis Colts. The first 15 minutes came and went with little offensive production, as Colts rookie quarterback Sam Ehlinger's first two drives both resulted in three-and-out's and the Commanders failed to sustain drives.
Wichita Eagle
Jake’s Takes | Commanders Spoil Sam Ehlinger’s Colts Debut in Final Minute
It wasn't the result that the Indianapolis Colts were hoping for in Sam Ehlinger's first-career start at quarterback, as the team fell at home to the Washington Commanders, 17-16. The offense had numerous gaffes that prevented them from a productive day, and the defense did enough to get by until...
