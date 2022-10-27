ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MCBETFULL Scores $1250 for Bills Packers on SNF

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It’s a matchup of future Hall of Fame quarterbacks in this week’s Sunday Night Football game, as Josh Allen and the Bills host Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. This caliber of quarterback talent is rarely on display at the same time, so if you are tempted to get in on the action, be sure to check out Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETFULL, which gives new customers first-bet insurance up to $1,250.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET $1000 Bonus for Huge Bills-Packers Sunday Night Game

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. It isn’t very often that NFL fans get to watch a game with two future Hall of Fame quarterbacks, and it is not very often you can score a Sunday Night Football welcome bonus like what you get from BetMGM bonus code MCBET. Sign up today and get your first bet – up to $1,000 – risk-free.
BUFFALO, NY
Wichita Eagle

Texans vs. Titans Notebook: Fright Fest In Houston After Tennessee Loss

HOUSTON — The last time the Houston Texans played the Tennessee Titans with a healthy Derrick Henry, the All-Pro running back rushed for a season-best 250 yards amid a win at NRG Stadium in January of 2020. Nineteen months after his annihilation, Henry nearly replicated his performance against the...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Report: Vikings Have Inquired About Brandin Cooks Trade With Texans

The Vikings have reached out to the Texans regarding a potential trade for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. The Packers, Rams, and Giants have also inquired about Cooks, a 29-year-old wideout with six 1,000-yard seasons to his name. With the Texans off to a rough...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Wichita Eagle

‘Sounded Like a Pop’: Jordan Poyer Details Elbow Injury As Bills Beat Packers

The Buffalo Bills found a way to secure a win. But they may have lost one of the players most responsible for helping them do such things. The Bills topped the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday night, but midway through the fourth quarter saw an exit from star safety Jordan Poyer, who after the game said he heard something that "sounded like a pop'' in the elbow that has been giving him trouble since training camp.
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Texans vs. Titans: 3 to Watch in Week 8

The Houston Texans are looking to return to the win column as they prepare to face off against their division rivals, the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. PT at NRG Stadium. Though many Texans are expected to...
HOUSTON, TX
Wichita Eagle

Why They Win: Can Patriots Down Streaking Jets?

Death, taxes, New England Patriots over the New York Jets. Is it possible one of life's dire certainties is about to expire?. Some certainly feel that way as the Patriots, reeling on both a short and long-term level after a dreary Monday night showing in Chicago, are primed for a beating at the hands of the Jets, their victim in 12 consecutive get-togethers, with the next edition coming on Sunday afternoon in the Graden State.
Wichita Eagle

The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show - Raiders vs Saints

Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan preview the New Orleans Saints' Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow Our Hosts on Twitter: Bob Rose: @Bobbyr2613 & Brendan Boylan: @Btboylan. Be sure...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wichita Eagle

Watch: Highlights from Packers’ Loss to Bills

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers outgained the Buffalo Bills 398-369. They won the turnover battle 2-1. They won time of possession by about seven-and-a-half minutes. They were even better on third down. And they still lost 27-17. Aaron Jones ran for 143 yards and rookies Romeo...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Stafford Guides Rams To First-Half Lead Over 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams entered their Sunday matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium, looking for revenge after an embarrassing Monday Night Football Showing just a few weeks prior. And through the first half of play, the Rams seem to be well on their way to doing so,...
Wichita Eagle

It’s A Start: Titans Keep It Simple With Willis

Malik Willis wasn’t about to apologize for an offense that threw just one pass in the second half of a 17-10 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It’s hard to imagine a safer way for a rookie quarterback to make his first NFL start then to turn and hand the football to Derrick Henry and Dontrell Hilliard, which is exactly what Willis did on 24 of the Tennessee Titans’ 27 plays in the second half. Willis ran twice himself.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wichita Eagle

Report: Big 12 Reaches New Media Deal, Increases Annual Payout

New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark called his shot and delivered. The Big 12 has reached a new media rights agreement with ESPN and Fox worth $380 million per year, an increase of 73% from its current deal. The news was reported by Michael Smith and John Ourand of Sports Business Journal. Yormark, who officially became the Big 12 commissioner on August 1, went on a media blitz since his hiring, telling anyone and everyone that the Big 12 would strike a new deal worth more than its current deal. Yormark was right.
Wichita Eagle

Bears and Cowboys Ticket Prices Continue Dropping

View the original article to see embedded media. Even a convincing win over the New England Patriots did little to make Bears tickets more difficult to come by for this week's game in Dallas. Whether it's because the Cowboys' own offense is struggling or the Bears are viewed as a...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Playing Competitive-Advantage Games with T.J. Watt

PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni has proven to be a competitive-advantage guy as a head coach in the NFL. The Eagles coach is getting a taste of his own medicine this week as Pittsburgh plays coy with pass-rushing superstar T.J. Watt, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year who is currently on injured reserve with a partially torn pec.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy