Wichita Eagle
Wichita Eagle
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Titans Notebook: Fright Fest In Houston After Tennessee Loss
HOUSTON — The last time the Houston Texans played the Tennessee Titans with a healthy Derrick Henry, the All-Pro running back rushed for a season-best 250 yards amid a win at NRG Stadium in January of 2020. Nineteen months after his annihilation, Henry nearly replicated his performance against the...
Wichita Eagle
Report: Vikings Have Inquired About Brandin Cooks Trade With Texans
The Vikings have reached out to the Texans regarding a potential trade for wide receiver Brandin Cooks, according to The Score's Jordan Schultz. The Packers, Rams, and Giants have also inquired about Cooks, a 29-year-old wideout with six 1,000-yard seasons to his name. With the Texans off to a rough...
Wichita Eagle
‘Sounded Like a Pop’: Jordan Poyer Details Elbow Injury As Bills Beat Packers
The Buffalo Bills found a way to secure a win. But they may have lost one of the players most responsible for helping them do such things. The Bills topped the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday night, but midway through the fourth quarter saw an exit from star safety Jordan Poyer, who after the game said he heard something that "sounded like a pop'' in the elbow that has been giving him trouble since training camp.
Wichita Eagle
Texans vs. Titans: 3 to Watch in Week 8
The Houston Texans are looking to return to the win column as they prepare to face off against their division rivals, the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. Kickoff is set for 3:05 p.m. PT at NRG Stadium. Though many Texans are expected to...
Wichita Eagle
Big 12 reaches new media-rights deal with ESPN, Fox and it includes a big raise: report
The Big 12 knows its media-rights future. Sports Business Journal reported Sunday that the Big 12 has reached deals with ESPN and Fox Sports on a six-year agreement worth $2.28 billion, which works out to $380 million annually — or about $31.7 million for each of the 12 schools — starting in 2025-26.
Wichita Eagle
Why They Win: Can Patriots Down Streaking Jets?
Death, taxes, New England Patriots over the New York Jets. Is it possible one of life's dire certainties is about to expire?. Some certainly feel that way as the Patriots, reeling on both a short and long-term level after a dreary Monday night showing in Chicago, are primed for a beating at the hands of the Jets, their victim in 12 consecutive get-togethers, with the next edition coming on Sunday afternoon in the Graden State.
Wichita Eagle
The Bayou Blitz Pre-Game Show - Raiders vs Saints
Saints News Network reporters and The Bayou Blitz Podcast Co-Hosts Bob Rose and Brendan Boylan preview the New Orleans Saints' Week 8 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Follow the podcast on Twitter and Instagram: @BayouBlitzPod. Follow Our Hosts on Twitter: Bob Rose: @Bobbyr2613 & Brendan Boylan: @Btboylan. Be sure...
Wichita Eagle
Watch: Highlights from Packers’ Loss to Bills
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers outgained the Buffalo Bills 398-369. They won the turnover battle 2-1. They won time of possession by about seven-and-a-half minutes. They were even better on third down. And they still lost 27-17. Aaron Jones ran for 143 yards and rookies Romeo...
Wichita Eagle
Stafford Guides Rams To First-Half Lead Over 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams entered their Sunday matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium, looking for revenge after an embarrassing Monday Night Football Showing just a few weeks prior. And through the first half of play, the Rams seem to be well on their way to doing so,...
Wichita Eagle
Jake’s Takes | Commanders Spoil Sam Ehlinger’s Colts Debut in Final Minute
It wasn't the result that the Indianapolis Colts were hoping for in Sam Ehlinger's first-career start at quarterback, as the team fell at home to the Washington Commanders, 17-16. The offense had numerous gaffes that prevented them from a productive day, and the defense did enough to get by until...
Wichita Eagle
It’s A Start: Titans Keep It Simple With Willis
Malik Willis wasn’t about to apologize for an offense that threw just one pass in the second half of a 17-10 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It’s hard to imagine a safer way for a rookie quarterback to make his first NFL start then to turn and hand the football to Derrick Henry and Dontrell Hilliard, which is exactly what Willis did on 24 of the Tennessee Titans’ 27 plays in the second half. Willis ran twice himself.
Wichita Eagle
Report: Big 12 Reaches New Media Deal, Increases Annual Payout
New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark called his shot and delivered. The Big 12 has reached a new media rights agreement with ESPN and Fox worth $380 million per year, an increase of 73% from its current deal. The news was reported by Michael Smith and John Ourand of Sports Business Journal. Yormark, who officially became the Big 12 commissioner on August 1, went on a media blitz since his hiring, telling anyone and everyone that the Big 12 would strike a new deal worth more than its current deal. Yormark was right.
Wichita Eagle
Bears and Cowboys Ticket Prices Continue Dropping
View the original article to see embedded media. Even a convincing win over the New England Patriots did little to make Bears tickets more difficult to come by for this week's game in Dallas. Whether it's because the Cowboys' own offense is struggling or the Bears are viewed as a...
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Playing Competitive-Advantage Games with T.J. Watt
PHILADELPHIA - Nick Sirianni has proven to be a competitive-advantage guy as a head coach in the NFL. The Eagles coach is getting a taste of his own medicine this week as Pittsburgh plays coy with pass-rushing superstar T.J. Watt, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year who is currently on injured reserve with a partially torn pec.
