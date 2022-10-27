Calhoun Journal

October 27, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – Friday, October 28th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm will be the Fright Fest Blood Drive at the Anniston Public Library. Join the Library and the American Red Cross and give the gift of life at our Fright Fest Blood Drive! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

