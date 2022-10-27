ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

Fright Fest Blood Drive

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ie4s_0ip7GxD300
Calhoun Journal

October 27, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – Friday, October 28th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm will be the Fright Fest Blood Drive at the Anniston Public Library. Join the Library and the American Red Cross and give the gift of life at our Fright Fest Blood Drive! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calhoun Journal

Trick or Treat on Main

Oxford, AL – Monday the 31st will be Trick or Treat on Main hosted by Historic Main Street Oxford. Join them for the 8th Annual Trick or Treat on Main! There will be lots of free candy, live entertainment, bounce houses, hay ride, face painting, and so much more! PLUS – the First 100 kids get a free bag!!! This event will be located at Simmons Park, in Historic Downtown Oxford from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Calhoun Journal

Trunk or Treat Event in Anniston's Zinn Park

Anniston, AL – On Sunday, October 30th from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm at Zinn Park come join in the fun of a Anniston First UMC for Trunk or Treat! Featuring Free Touch a Trunk, Food Trucks, Raffles, & a Costume Contest! $5 Activity Bands For: a Hay Ride, Inflatables, and Face Painting, benefitting the Hannah Clem Scholarship at The Children’s Place. If you are interested in volunteering or donating candy, please contact Emmalie Whitney atchildrensdirector@annistonfirst.info.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Halloween Carnival

Oxford, AL – On Monday the 31st the city of Oxford’s Parks and recreations will hold a halloween carnival at the Oxford Civic Center from 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm. Admission is FREE! There will be Inflatable slides, a costume contest, lots of candy, AND carnival games – tickets are 4 for $1.
OXFORD, AL
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Downtown Trick of Treat

Piedmont, AL – On Monday, October 31st from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm the city of Piedmont will host a Downtown Trick of Treat event. Spooky season is just around the corner so make plans to visit The City of Piedmonts Annual Downtown Trick or Treat event Monday, October 31st 2022 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.
PIEDMONT, AL
CBS 42

Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Basket Weaving Class in Anniston

Anniston, AL – On Friday, November 4th at 9:00 am the Anniston Public Library will offer a Basket Weaving Class. There is a $40.00 non-refundable registration fee. Spaces are limited so be sure to visit the Main Circulation Desk and sign up as soon as possible! The Public Library of Anniston-Calhoun County provides equitable access to knowledge and supports the employment, educational, and recreational needs of the citizens of Anniston and Calhoun County.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fright Night at the Pub Benefit Concert

Anniston, AL – Sunday, October 30th with be the Fright Night at the Pub Benefit Concert. This event will be at 1208 Walnut Ave, Anniston, AL 36201 and will be hosted by The Music Box, LLC. They are excited to present the Fall benefit concert at Coldwater Mountain Brewpub. The students have been working incredibly hard and can’t wait to show what they’ve been working on.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Buggin’ Out with Cicadas at the Anniston Museums and Gardens

Anniston, AL – On November 5th the Anniston Museums and Gardens will host two events. The first is Buggin’ Out: Cicadas and will be held at 1:00 pm. At the Anniston Museums and Gardens, they are buggin’ out over cicadas. Join them as they learn about one of entomology’s most fascinating critters. Explore these large-bodied bugs, with even louder personalities, through hands-on examples and activities. This program is included with daily admission and free for members.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Trick-Or-Treating Transit Alert For Anniston

Anniston, AL – Please be aware of Street Closures taking place on Monday, Oct. 31st, from 5:30 PM until 8:30 PM for Glenwood Terrace’s annual night of Trick-Or-Treating. Glenwood Terrace, from its intersection with Highland Avenue to its intersection with Coleman Drive, will be closed for this event.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Anniston Road Closures

Anniston, AL – Per the city of Anniston drivers should be aware that Rocky Hollow Road to close Oct. 31st (10/31/22) for bridge repairs being performed by the county highway department. Estimated completion date of the repairs is Jan. 31, 2023 (01/31/23). For questions, contact the Calhoun County Highway Department at: 256-237-4657 or highway@calhouncounty.org.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

5th Sunday Night Singing in Ohatchee and Weaver

Calhoun County, AL – Two cities are hold ing 5th Sunday Night Singing on Sunday, October 30th. Ohatchee Church of God will be meeting at 5:00 pm and Weaver Church of God will meet at 6:00 pm. Both will host a variety of Christian music – something for every member of the family. There will be a fellowship event after the service. Both events are open to the public and free.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Haunted Jacksonville Walking Tour

Jacksonville, AL – Friday, October 28th at 9pm is the Haunted Jacksonville Walking Tour. Sign-ins begin at 8:30 pm, tours start at 9:00 pm. This event is for teens & adults (ages 13 & up). Meet at the patio on the south side of the library (next to Regions Bank) where the walking tour of the paranormal hot spots in and around the Square will begin! Be sure to wear comfortable shoes and light clothing for higher visibility, and don’t forget your camera.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West. Authorities say flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee Corners Evacuated

Just before 11 a.m. today, the Cherokee Corners Shopping area in west Centre was evacuated due to an apparent gas leak. The employees of World Finance began to smell gas and notified Central Dispatch. The Centre Fire Department responded and then called for all the adjacent buildings to be evacuated until the gas company could check the situation. The Cherokee Electric Cooperative turned off the service to the shopping area until all was cleared. At 11:21, the Fire Department notified Central Dispatch all was clear and the employees of the 9 different businesses were allowed to go back inside.
CENTRE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Treadhoofalon at Anniston’s McClellan Horse Trails

Anniston, AL – Saturday, November is the day to see first time event: Treadhoofalon! This event will stat at the Camp Mcclellan Horse Trails at 8:00 am. Mountain bikers, trail runners, and horseback riders are invited to participate in this first-of-its-kind event, jointly hosted by The Back Country Horseman of America – McClellan Chapter, Northeast Alabama Bicycle Association, and the Anniston Runners Club!
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Journal

Anniston, AL
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Calhoun Journal was founded to offer the residents and business owners of this great county a place to find the news, special events, classified ads, and topics that directly effect the county and cities within.

 https://calhounjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy