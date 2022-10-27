Prices as of 10:43 a.m. EDT 31 October 2022 $1,643.40 (Basis the December 2022 Comex Contract). Initial Timeframe: 31 October 2022 to 4 November 2022. Gold prices have moved in the opposite direction of CPM Group’s last trade recommendation released on 27 October. CPM Group recommends closing out any long positions and standing aside until there is a clearer view of market sentiment after this week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Gold prices are likely to consolidate around $1,640 ahead of the FOMC meeting that concludes on 2 November.

