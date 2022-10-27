ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

These are 3 reasons why crypto beats gold: Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin

(Kitco News) As digital assets continue to battle through crypto winter following a massive selloff across the whole crypto space, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin said crypto is still a better bet than gold. And here are his three reasons why. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, was last down 70.5% from...
Blackstone to buy majority stake in Emerson's climate tech unit in $14 bln deal

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Emerson Electric Co (EMR.N) will sell a majority stake in its climate technologies unit to Blackstone Inc (BX.N) in a deal that values it at $14 billion, the latest revamp by the U.S. industrial firm as it focuses on the booming automation market. The company said...
Can crypto save Hong Kong? Gov't to ease trading restrictions

The country's Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau (FSTB) said on Sunday that local securities regulators intend to...
BNY Mellon survey shows that 91% of institutions are interested in digital assets

The study found that for institutional investors, issues like trust, asset safety, regulatory clarity and institutional-grade services "are...
Bitcoin Oct. 31 daily chart alert - Bulls holding technical advantage

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Monday. A fledgling price uptrend is in place on the daily bar chart. Bulls still have the overall near-term technical advantage to suggest the path of least resistance for prices will be sideways to higher in the near term. Stay tuned!
Portugal's Millennium bcp 9-month profit jumps 63%, strong core income

LISBON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Portugal's largest listed bank, Millennium bcp (BCP.LS), posted on Monday a 63.4% jump in nine-month net profit thanks to a robust rise in core income stemming from policy rate hikes and despite losses at its Polish subsidiary. The lender netted 97.2 million euros ($96.1 million)...
Bitcoin holds near $20,400 as analysts highlight its recent stability

Stocks showed a similar pattern of weakness to start the week, but still managed to close the month...
CPM Trade Signal - October 31, 2022

Prices as of 10:43 a.m. EDT 31 October 2022 $1,643.40 (Basis the December 2022 Comex Contract). Initial Timeframe: 31 October 2022 to 4 November 2022. Gold prices have moved in the opposite direction of CPM Group’s last trade recommendation released on 27 October. CPM Group recommends closing out any long positions and standing aside until there is a clearer view of market sentiment after this week’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Gold prices are likely to consolidate around $1,640 ahead of the FOMC meeting that concludes on 2 November.
Record central bank buying lifts global gold demand, WGC says

LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Central banks bought a record 399 tonnes of gold worth around $20 billion in the third quarter of 2022, helping to lift global demand for the metal, the World Gold Council (WGC) said on Tuesday. Demand for gold was also strong from jewellers and buyers...
FTX CEO offers his "final thoughts" on crypto lobbying in the U.S.

Bankman-Fried has seen his status in the crypto ecosystem rise significantly over the course of 2022 as the...
Osino receives mining license for its Twin Hills gold project in Namibia

"The granting of the mining license confirms Twin Hills' position as a rapidly advancing, partially permitted, top-tier project...
Gold's 7 months of losses put it on path to longest losing streak in 5 decades

(Kitco News) Gold price is feeling the pain of seven months of consecutive losses — the longest string of declines in more than five decades. And this at a time when the Federal Reserve is about to announce its fourth consecutive 75-basis-point hike. Spot gold is looking to wrap...

