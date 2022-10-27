ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minocqua, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday their first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law. The case involved the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time

Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Tribal Affairs Program Manager - 3327715

JOB DUTIES: This position is responsible for implementing the Governors Executive Order 39 and the FHWA/WisDOT Tribal Partnership Agreement. This position serves as the Statewide Tribal Program Manager under the general supervision of the Deputy Administrator – Regions. The primary focus of this position is to administer complex specialized modal/transportation program on a statewide level. This position is responsible for the development of statewide strategies, program and policies that impact the efficiency of tribal relations. This position administers specialized program areas which intersect with all the division within the agency and include other state (DWD, DOA, DNR) and federal (FHWA, BIA, FAA, FTA) agencies. This position is responsible for developing and managing state and federal budgets in all tribal program areas, negotiating, and administering intergovernmental agreements, contracts, and work orders, formulating program policy and procedural development – which includes implementation, training, and evaluation of all program areas.
RHINELANDER, WI
WJFW-TV

Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin State Senator was driving 100 MPH

ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
ASHLAND, WI
WJFW-TV

General Machine Operator - 3328408

Perform set-up correctly and efficiently on machines. Follow and understand production schedules and written instructions. Inspect and package to order and package correctly. Perform machine maintenance duties (housekeeping, re-stocking, etc.) Participate in lean initiatives. Maintain machine, safety, production, and quality. Recognize machine defects and contact maintenance. QUALIFICATIONS:. 18 or older...
RHINELANDER, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Wisconsin becomes first state to offer housing benefits through state child health insurance program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Wisconsin is becoming the first state in the nation to provide housing benefits to low-income families through a children’s health insurance program. The state’s Department of Health Services got approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support to people with children who have low income and are currently homeless....
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

2 dead after driver going 100 mph crashes into Wis. senator

MADISON, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Police documents released Thursday show that the Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a collision with the WI state Senate minority leader was traveling at 100 mph (161 kph) at the time of the collision. Alyssa Ortman, 27, and her daughter, Khaleesi Fink, 5, were...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

New FORK helpline aims at food insecure homes

(WJFW) - Feed Our Rural Kids (FORK) launched a new program for helping with food insecurity for residents in Vilas and Oneida County. The program, which starts today, aims at providing more direct resources for people who battle food insecurity. "The way we see this playing out is two halves,"...
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
wxpr.org

All Things Outdoors: Deer Harvest Update

In this week’s All Things Outdoors, Conservation Warden Tim Otto and WXPR’s Katie Thoresen are talking about deer. Wisconsin is in the middle of the deer archery season. We’ll get an update on harvest, plus what to do if you hit a deer with your car. In...
WISCONSIN STATE
wsum.org

Werewolf of Wisconsin

The Beast of Bray Road is Wisconsin’s most famous werewolf. WSUM News reporter Matthew Thompson explores the history of the legend, along with his own connection to the tale. Listen below.
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Production Worker - 3327723

JOB DUTIES: Lincoln Windows is currently hiring first shift, full-time production workers. Candidates will be assembling and manufacturing windows in some capacity. Pay published below applies after the required 90-day probationary period. QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. High School Diploma/GED Equivalent Desired. Able to frequently lift and/or move up to...
RHINELANDER, WI
Wrn.com

RSV cases rising in Wisconsin

Cases of a respiratory virus that largely affects young kids are spiking in Wisconsin. Tom Haupt with the state Department of Health Services said the state is averaging hundreds of cases RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) each week, in what could could be a potentially very serious respiratory season, especially children. Haupt says getting a flu shot and COVID booster and taking other precautions can help kids and older adults most at risk from RSV. Kids who are sick should be kept at home to recover.
WISCONSIN STATE
fox9.com

Hennepin County man killed, 5 others injured in Wisconsin crash

ST. CROIX, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Hennepin County died Sunday morning following a crash in Wisconsin with a suspected drunk driver who traveled the wrong way on I-94, according to the state's department of transportation. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of...
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy