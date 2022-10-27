Read full article on original website
Proposed increases in library workers' paychecks may cause cut in book buying budgetMy Northern WisconsinPhillips, WI
Phillips man investigating Shelly Hansen cold case is also running for sheriff as a write-in candidateMy Northern WisconsinPhillips, WI
Aspirus Pleasant View Nursing Home to close its door by December 31, 2022My Northern WisconsinPhillips, WI
Possible layout changes for Elk Lake ParkMy Northern WisconsinPhillips, WI
After 54 years, Phillips Loggers Football earns conference championship titleMy Northern WisconsinPhillips, WI
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR announces first invasive species criminal conviction
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced Monday their first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law. The case involved the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, including Wisconsin, Michigan and Minnesota.
WJFW-TV
Last day to vote for the Hodag as the 'Best High School Mascot in America'
RHINELANDER (WJFW) - Voting ends today for the best high school mascot in America. Currently, the Rhinelander Hodag is leading the way with more than 167,000 votes. The next closest mascot is the Shelley Russets from Idaho, with more than 71,000 votes. The Hodag is already the champion as it...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Wisconsin Parole Commission Violated State Law by Failing to Notify Law Enforcement of Parolee Releases
Not only has the Evers’ Administration failed to notify multiple victims’ families about parole hearings throughout Wisconsin, but WRN has now documented that the Wisconsin Parole Commission is violating state law by failing to notify some law enforcement agencies in communities where convicted killers are living. For example,...
Investigation: Unrequested ballots sent to Wisconsin lawmaker's home
The Waukesha County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is underway after absentee ballots were sent to a lawmaker's home who did not request them.
wpr.org
Voters in dry Wisconsin town to vote on allowing alcohol sales for the first time
Amid the high-stake races for governor and senate, one Wisconsin community is asking voters to decide on an issue closer to home: Should their dry town stay dry?. Voters in a rural Barron County Town of Stanfold will vote on a non-binding referendum Nov. 8, asking whether the community should allow alcohol sales for the first time. The question on the ballot is the result of the small town's political debate over a local couple's dream of opening a winery.
WJFW-TV
Tribal Affairs Program Manager - 3327715
JOB DUTIES: This position is responsible for implementing the Governors Executive Order 39 and the FHWA/WisDOT Tribal Partnership Agreement. This position serves as the Statewide Tribal Program Manager under the general supervision of the Deputy Administrator – Regions. The primary focus of this position is to administer complex specialized modal/transportation program on a statewide level. This position is responsible for the development of statewide strategies, program and policies that impact the efficiency of tribal relations. This position administers specialized program areas which intersect with all the division within the agency and include other state (DWD, DOA, DNR) and federal (FHWA, BIA, FAA, FTA) agencies. This position is responsible for developing and managing state and federal budgets in all tribal program areas, negotiating, and administering intergovernmental agreements, contracts, and work orders, formulating program policy and procedural development – which includes implementation, training, and evaluation of all program areas.
WJFW-TV
Woman killed in crash with Wisconsin State Senator was driving 100 MPH
ASHLAND - A Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a car crash involving Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley was driving 100 mph at the time of the crash. Records show 27-year-old Alyssa Ortman, was traveling nearly 60 mph over the speed limit when the collision with Bewley and another driver occurred in Ashland on July 22. Ortman's 5-year-old daughter was also in the car and died as a result of the crash.
wpr.org
If elected, Tim Michels says he'd consider breaking up the DNR. He wouldn't be the first Wisconsin Republican to try.
Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels’ proposal to break up the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is being welcomed by one former Republican lawmaker who floated a similar idea years ago. At the same time, a former DNR secretary argues splitting up the agency would cost more and provide less service.
WJFW-TV
General Machine Operator - 3328408
Perform set-up correctly and efficiently on machines. Follow and understand production schedules and written instructions. Inspect and package to order and package correctly. Perform machine maintenance duties (housekeeping, re-stocking, etc.) Participate in lean initiatives. Maintain machine, safety, production, and quality. Recognize machine defects and contact maintenance. QUALIFICATIONS:. 18 or older...
‘Ballot spoiling’ no longer allowed for Wisconsin absentee voters
In the 2020 presidential election, the Associated Press reports nearly 33,000 voters spoiled their ballots and cast new ones. President Joe Biden won the state by less than 21,000 votes.
Wisconsin becomes first state to offer housing benefits through state child health insurance program
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – Wisconsin is becoming the first state in the nation to provide housing benefits to low-income families through a children’s health insurance program. The state’s Department of Health Services got approval from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide housing support to people with children who have low income and are currently homeless....
wiproud.com
2 dead after driver going 100 mph crashes into Wis. senator
MADISON, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Police documents released Thursday show that the Pennsylvania woman who was killed in a collision with the WI state Senate minority leader was traveling at 100 mph (161 kph) at the time of the collision. Alyssa Ortman, 27, and her daughter, Khaleesi Fink, 5, were...
WJFW-TV
New FORK helpline aims at food insecure homes
(WJFW) - Feed Our Rural Kids (FORK) launched a new program for helping with food insecurity for residents in Vilas and Oneida County. The program, which starts today, aims at providing more direct resources for people who battle food insecurity. "The way we see this playing out is two halves,"...
wxpr.org
All Things Outdoors: Deer Harvest Update
In this week’s All Things Outdoors, Conservation Warden Tim Otto and WXPR’s Katie Thoresen are talking about deer. Wisconsin is in the middle of the deer archery season. We’ll get an update on harvest, plus what to do if you hit a deer with your car. In...
wsum.org
Werewolf of Wisconsin
The Beast of Bray Road is Wisconsin’s most famous werewolf. WSUM News reporter Matthew Thompson explores the history of the legend, along with his own connection to the tale. Listen below.
Minnesota death metal guitarist killed by wrong-way drunk-driver in Wisconsin
A Robbinsdale death metal guitarist was killed by an alleged drunk driver in a wrong-way crash near Hudson, Wisconsin at the weekend. The band, Gorrified, confirmed 54-year-old Mark Filbrandt's death on Sunday. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports that the wrong-way driver, a 31-year-old woman from Alexandria, Minnesota, is being held...
WJFW-TV
Production Worker - 3327723
JOB DUTIES: Lincoln Windows is currently hiring first shift, full-time production workers. Candidates will be assembling and manufacturing windows in some capacity. Pay published below applies after the required 90-day probationary period. QUALIFICATIONS: 18 or older Required. High School Diploma/GED Equivalent Desired. Able to frequently lift and/or move up to...
Wrn.com
RSV cases rising in Wisconsin
Cases of a respiratory virus that largely affects young kids are spiking in Wisconsin. Tom Haupt with the state Department of Health Services said the state is averaging hundreds of cases RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) each week, in what could could be a potentially very serious respiratory season, especially children. Haupt says getting a flu shot and COVID booster and taking other precautions can help kids and older adults most at risk from RSV. Kids who are sick should be kept at home to recover.
Wisconsin 2022 elections: What are the most important races in Wisconsin?
2022 is an important election year in Wisconsin: we have races for Governor, U.S. Senator, State Attorney General and State Secretary of State - not to mention hundreds of local races.
fox9.com
Hennepin County man killed, 5 others injured in Wisconsin crash
ST. CROIX, Wis. (FOX 9) - A 54-year-old man from Hennepin County died Sunday morning following a crash in Wisconsin with a suspected drunk driver who traveled the wrong way on I-94, according to the state's department of transportation. The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of...
