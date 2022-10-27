JOB DUTIES: This position is responsible for implementing the Governors Executive Order 39 and the FHWA/WisDOT Tribal Partnership Agreement. This position serves as the Statewide Tribal Program Manager under the general supervision of the Deputy Administrator – Regions. The primary focus of this position is to administer complex specialized modal/transportation program on a statewide level. This position is responsible for the development of statewide strategies, program and policies that impact the efficiency of tribal relations. This position administers specialized program areas which intersect with all the division within the agency and include other state (DWD, DOA, DNR) and federal (FHWA, BIA, FAA, FTA) agencies. This position is responsible for developing and managing state and federal budgets in all tribal program areas, negotiating, and administering intergovernmental agreements, contracts, and work orders, formulating program policy and procedural development – which includes implementation, training, and evaluation of all program areas.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO