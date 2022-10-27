Read full article on original website
Fremont's Ghost House breaks attendance records this year with first haunts since COVID-19 pandemic
The Ghost House has been in operation for 53 years but was closed over the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bay Area bakery sued for allegedly stealing bread trays from California bakery
The bakery is seeking $45,000 in damages.
milpitasbeat.com
Nothing Bundt Cakes open for business in Milpitas
In January of 2011, Lee Koelbl and his wife Debbie went to a friend’s wedding in Sparks, Nevada. They didn’t know it at the time, but that wedding would forever change their lives…. For it was at this celebratory event that the Koelbls became acquainted with Nothing Bundt...
Six creepy Bay Area stories to start off Halloween weekend
From a haunted Toys R Us to a cursed apartment on Lombard Street, here are the Bay Area's most hair-raising tales.
Bay Area's Great America theme park is closing, but some are planning to resurrect it
California's Great America will close sometime in the next decade after being sold.
KTVU FOX 2
Volunteers build massive haunted mansion in San Jose neighborhood
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In just a few days, thousands will line up outside a San Jose "mansion" for the scare of a lifetime. The Boo Crew, a group of volunteer builders, constructed a massive haunted mansion a residential neighborhood on Church Drive. "It's a three and a half month...
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy home goes all out with Halloween display inspired by classic film
Nearly the entire Twinberry Way has been transformed into Halloween Town, where the spooky, surreal denizens have taken up residence in the lawns and driveways of the west Gilroy neighborhood. The street may only have a handful of homes, but Alfred Barberena has so far convinced half of his neighbors...
Santa Cruz High School is in a shelter-in-place out of “abundance of caution”
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz High School is currently under a shelter-in-place, according to the school. They received a threat via Instagram, and police are investigating the threat. KION was not told what the threat was. Read more: Reports of active shooter at Santa Cruz High School determined to be hoax Nobody has been The post Santa Cruz High School is in a shelter-in-place out of “abundance of caution” appeared first on KION546.
Four arrested on suspicion of robbery at Bay Area bakery, grocery store
A 21-year-old man and three minors, ages 14 to 17, were arrested Tuesday.
KTVU FOX 2
Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Saturday and Sunday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent. One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on...
sanjoseinside.com
Happy Hollow Zoo in San Jose Gets Two Giant Rodents
They are known as the largest living rodents in the world, and now two 1-year-old capybara sisters call Happy Hollow Zoo and Park in San Jose home. The capybara sisters were born at Abeline Zoo in Abeline, Texas, early in October and were transferred to Happy Hollow at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Capybara Species Survival Plan.
americanmilitarynews.com
5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area
The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting
Keyla Salazar had her whole life in front of her when she was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019, just days before her 14th birthday. Salazar loved creating art and cared deeply for the humans and animals in her life. Her family wanted to honor Salazar’s memory with a mural, and two years... The post San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
luxurytravelmagazine.com
First U.S. Treehouse Hotel to Open in Sunnyvale, California
SH Hotels & Resorts, the sustainable brand management company founded by Starwood Capital Group Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht, has announced the first Treehouse Hotel to open in the U.S. in Sunnyvale, CA, in the high-tech heart of Silicon Valley, in late 2023. The free-spirited, environmentally conscious lifestyle brand creatively captures the carefree comfort, freedom, nostalgia, and fun of childhood. Every Treehouse Hotel is founded on the adventurous ideas that inspire a child to build their "treehouse" and hang with real and imaginary friends. Treehouse Sunnyvale will fuse the creativity, innovation, and adventure of the dynamic Silicon Valley with the brand's warm and whimsical ethos.
SFist
Sunday Links: Mountain Lion Takes Stroll Through San Mateo Neighborhood in Broad Daylight
An adult mountain lion was spotted roaming around a San Mateo neighborhood Friday morning. The big cat was captured on security cameras casually exploring an area off Dalehurst Court before jumping into a nearby backyard around 10 a.m. Friday; no other sightings of the big cat have since been reported in the area. [NBC Bay Area]
Sneaker waves precede oncoming Bay Area storm. Where to be on alert
An atmospheric river is expected to descend upon the Bay Area on Tuesday, after what should be a dry Halloween for trick or treaters. Ahead of that storm, dangerous and massive sneaker waves are predicted to develop on along Bay Area the coast.
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
SFist
Rain Is Coming Next Week, But When Will Be the First Atmospheric River?
Rain is in the forecast for the Bay Area next week, likely Tuesday and Wednesday, but this won't be much of a storm. The "rain year" to date (July 1 to now) has not brought much precipitation to the Bay Area — just under an inch so far, but that is 171% of normal for these typically dry months.
Bay Area to see rain, coldest weather of the season so far next week
A cold front from Canada is expected to dive down into the Bay Area next week, bringing rain and and the coldest weather of the season so far.
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose man risks being fined over desire to create city park on vacant land
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A controversy is brewing in San Jose’s Alviso neighborhood surrounding a city-owned vacant lot residents say needs improvement. A group of people decided to plant flowers and trees in the space, but city officials say what they’re doing is illegal. Mark Espinoza says he...
