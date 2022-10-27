ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nothing Bundt Cakes open for business in Milpitas

In January of 2011, Lee Koelbl and his wife Debbie went to a friend’s wedding in Sparks, Nevada. They didn’t know it at the time, but that wedding would forever change their lives…. For it was at this celebratory event that the Koelbls became acquainted with Nothing Bundt...
Volunteers build massive haunted mansion in San Jose neighborhood

SAN JOSE, Calif. - In just a few days, thousands will line up outside a San Jose "mansion" for the scare of a lifetime. The Boo Crew, a group of volunteer builders, constructed a massive haunted mansion a residential neighborhood on Church Drive. "It's a three and a half month...
Gilroy home goes all out with Halloween display inspired by classic film

Nearly the entire Twinberry Way has been transformed into Halloween Town, where the spooky, surreal denizens have taken up residence in the lawns and driveways of the west Gilroy neighborhood. The street may only have a handful of homes, but Alfred Barberena has so far convinced half of his neighbors...
Santa Cruz High School is in a shelter-in-place out of “abundance of caution”

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Santa Cruz High School is currently under a shelter-in-place, according to the school. They received a threat via Instagram, and police are investigating the threat. KION was not told what the threat was. Read more: Reports of active shooter at Santa Cruz High School determined to be hoax Nobody has been The post Santa Cruz High School is in a shelter-in-place out of “abundance of caution” appeared first on KION546.
Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Saturday and Sunday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent. One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on...
Happy Hollow Zoo in San Jose Gets Two Giant Rodents

They are known as the largest living rodents in the world, and now two 1-year-old capybara sisters call Happy Hollow Zoo and Park in San Jose home. The capybara sisters were born at Abeline Zoo in Abeline, Texas, early in October and were transferred to Happy Hollow at the recommendation of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Capybara Species Survival Plan.
5.1 earthquake hits near San Jose, rattling Bay Area

The San Francisco Bay Area was rattled Tuesday by a magnitude 5.1 earthquake centered near San Jose. The San Jose Fire Department did not receive any emergency calls related to the incident, spokesperson Erica Ray said. The San Jose Police Department said it did not receive any reports of damage or injuries.
San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting

Keyla Salazar had her whole life in front of her when she was shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in 2019, just days before her 14th birthday. Salazar loved creating art and cared deeply for the humans and animals in her life. Her family wanted to honor Salazar’s memory with a mural, and two years... The post San Jose mural honors life lost in mass shooting appeared first on San José Spotlight.
First U.S. Treehouse Hotel to Open in Sunnyvale, California

SH Hotels & Resorts, the sustainable brand management company founded by Starwood Capital Group Chairman and CEO Barry Sternlicht, has announced the first Treehouse Hotel to open in the U.S. in Sunnyvale, CA, in the high-tech heart of Silicon Valley, in late 2023. The free-spirited, environmentally conscious lifestyle brand creatively captures the carefree comfort, freedom, nostalgia, and fun of childhood. Every Treehouse Hotel is founded on the adventurous ideas that inspire a child to build their "treehouse" and hang with real and imaginary friends. Treehouse Sunnyvale will fuse the creativity, innovation, and adventure of the dynamic Silicon Valley with the brand's warm and whimsical ethos.
