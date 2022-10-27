A $250 surprise rally took place between Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, pushing the price of Ether (ETH) from $1,345 to $1,595. The movement caused $570 million in liquidations in Ether’s bearish bets at derivatives exchanges, which was the largest event in more than 12 months. Ether’s price also rallied above the $1,600 level, which was the highest price seen since Sept. 15.

1 DAY AGO