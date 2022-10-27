Read full article on original website
Argo Blockchain is at risk of closing if it fails further financing
The London Stock Exchange-listed cryptocurrency firm Argo Blockchain has warned that it’s at risk of ceasing operations due to a lack of financing. The crypto mining company Argo Blockchain continues to explore new financing opportunities after failing to raise major capital from a strategic investor, according to an announcement on Oct. 31.
Moneygram to enable users to buy, sell and hold cryptocurrency via mobile app
Global digital peer-to-peer (P2P) payments company MoneyGram has announced on Nov. 1 that users in nearly all U.S. states and the District of Columbia, can buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrency; specifically, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC), via its MoneyGram mobile app. The digital payments company said that it...
2 metrics signal the $1T crypto market cap support likely won’t hold
Cryptocurrencies broke the $1 trillion market capitalization resistance on Oct. 26, which had been holding strong for the previous 41 days. Despite Bitcoin’s (BTC) modest 5.5% weekly gains, the aggregate value of 20,000 listed tokens increased by 8.5% between Oct. 24 and 31. The cryptocurrency market was positively impacted...
Crypto adoption via regulation: Setting rules for centralized exchanges
Centralized cryptocurrency exchanges have become the backbone of the nascent crypto ecosystem, making way for retail and institutional traders to trade cryptocurrencies despite a constant fear of government crackdowns and lack of support from policymakers. These crypto exchanges over the years have managed to put self-regulatory checks and implemented policies...
Hong Kong financial regulator issues guidelines for crypto futures ETFs
The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong has set up requirements for entities considering a public offering of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to cryptocurrency futures. In an Oct. 31 circular, the SFC said that in addition to previously imposed requirements on unit trusts and mutual funds for authorization...
KyberSwap launches Multichain integration
Seamless, efficient and safe cross-chain swaps with the best rates on 13 chains and counting — only on KyberSwap. Singapore — Oct. 31 — KyberSwap has integrated Multichain to bring even more ease and accessibility to KyberSwap users. So, you can now bridge your token assets from chain A to chain B in a single transaction.
Chinese central bank exec says digital yuan will offer ‘controllable anonymity’
Chinese central bank governor Yi Gang, in a recent speech at Hong Kong Fintech Week, talked about the progress of their national digital currency called the digital yuan. He outlined the progress and the adoption of the national digital currency. During his speech, Yi noted that the digital yuan is...
Bitget launches "Bitget Insights" to enhance social trading initiatives
Bitget’s new social feature allows users to learn from credible traders and share trading strategies. October 31, 2022 – Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces the launch of its new feature “Bitget Insights''. The feature serves to integrate social media with social trading via the Bitget exchange. The launch signifies the next stage in Bitget's crypto social trading initiative, aimed at benefiting both new retail investors as well as seasoned traders.
Bitcoin fails to break the $21K support, but bears remain shy
Bitcoin (BTC) rallied on the back of the United States stock market’s 3.4% gains on Oct. 28, with the S&P 500 index rising to its highest level in 44 days. In addition, recently released data showed that inflation might be slowing down, which gave investors hope that the Federal Reserve might break its pattern of 75 basis-point rate hikes after its November meeting.
Ethereum price hits $1.6K as markets expect the Fed to ease the pressure
A $250 surprise rally took place between Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, pushing the price of Ether (ETH) from $1,345 to $1,595. The movement caused $570 million in liquidations in Ether’s bearish bets at derivatives exchanges, which was the largest event in more than 12 months. Ether’s price also rallied above the $1,600 level, which was the highest price seen since Sept. 15.
El Salvador’s Bitcoin purchase information can’t be made public: Trustee
Ever since El Salvador legalized Bitcoin (BTC) as mainstream tender, President Nayib Bukele used Twitter on numerous occasions to announce the country’s BTC acquisitions. However, ALAC El Salvador — a non-governmental anti-corruption bureau — was recently denied information from a state development bank, BANDESAL, regarding El Salvador’s Bitcoin purchases and sales.
Bitcoin on-chain data flashes early signs of the BTC bottom being in
While Bitcoin (BTC) price support may be psychological for some traders, the statistics behind BTC remaining over $20,000 for a week are strong indicators of price support or in other words, a new bear market floor. Multiple Bitcoin data points might be able to establish a $20,000 support level. Last...
9 years after the first Bitcoin ATM, there are now 38,804 globally
On Oct. 29, 2013, a coffee shop in downtown Vancouver, Canada, opened what is understood to be the world’s first publicly available Bitcoin (BTC) ATM, operated by Robocoin. The crypto ATM saw 348 transactions and $100,000 transacted in its first week of operation. As of Oct. 30, 2022 —...
Find Satoshi Lab, creators of STEPN, launch NFT marketplace, MOOAR
The Find Satoshi Lab ecosystem, featuring STEPN, DOOAR and MOOAR under its umbrella, becomes self-sustaining. Sydney, Australia — Nov. 1, 2022 — Find Satoshi Lab (FSL), a Web3 gaming and development studio founded in 2021 with a mission to bridge Web2 to Web3, today announced the launch of Mooar, a multichain nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace. This is the third project to launch within the Find Satoshi Lab ecosystem after STEPN, a lifestyle fitness app, and DOOAR, a decentralized exchange (DEX).
Blockchain Association throws support behind Ripple in SEC duel
United States-based crypto advocacy group Blockchain Association has come out in support of Ripple Labs amid its ongoing legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), claiming the case could be very important for the future of the crypto industry. In an Oct. 28 post, the advocacy group announced...
Bitcoin ‘double bottom’ excites bulls as NVT signal predicts major move
Bitcoin (BTC) is delivering striking similarities to its last bear market, but the recent bottom may be its last, research says. In a tweet on Oct. 31, popular trading account Stockmoney Lizards furthered the bull case for BTC/USD. Bitcoin “repeats itself” in 2022. The past few days have...
5,000 miles apart: Thailand and Hungary to jointly explore blockchain tech
The financial technology associations for Thailand and Hungary have signed a bilateral Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support the introduction of blockchain technology to their respective financial sectors. The MOU, signed by the Thai Fintech Association (TFA) and the Hungarian Blockchain Coalition on Oct. 25, will see the two associations...
Vitalik Buterin ‘kinda happy’ with ETF delays, backs maturity over attention
The co-founder of Ethereum (ETH), Vitalik Buterin, believes that the crypto ecosystem needs to mature and be in tune with the regulatory policies that allow crypto projects to operate internally freely. Sharing his opinion around crypto regulations, Buterin spoke against the regulations that have an impact on the inner workings...
Bitcoin resistance mounts pre-FOMC as Dogecoin sets 17-month BTC high
Bitcoin (BTC) stayed motionless at the Nov. 1 Wall Street open as traders rooted for clues over a possible direction. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed a narrow range in place for BTC/USD overnight, the day seeing local highs of $20,681 on Bitstamp. Markets were keenly awaiting news...
