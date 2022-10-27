ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

MEDIA ALERT: NOV. 5 dormitory groundbreaking celebrates gift, successes of first Black female entomology student at UF

University of Florida
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycbs4.com

Student and community organizers respond to UF president's protest restrictions

According to the Graduate Assistants United of the University of Florida (UF-GAU), members of UF-GAU and student/ community organizers believe that the University of Florida is restricting their free speech rights during the University of Florida Board of Trustees' meeting taking place at Emerson Hall where the University of Florida Presidential Candidate Ben Sasse will be appointed.
GAINESVILLE, FL
University of Florida

Advisory for Nov. 1 Board of Trustees meeting

On November 1 at 10 a.m., the University of Florida Board of Trustees will meet to consider the selection of Dr. Ben Sasse as UF’s 13th president. Members of the public may view the discussion via live stream or at Emerson Alumni Hall, where limited seating will be available until full.
mainstreetdailynews.com

Mud flies over single-member districts

With Election Day approaching next week, a ballot initiative that could change the way Alachua County residents vote for county commissioners is at the center of multiple controversies and accusations between elected officials. The issue dates back to last year, when state Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, first proposed that Alachua...
WCJB

Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
GAINESVILLE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale about to elect first Black woman for City Commission. But who will it be?

One of the four women vying to replace District 3 Commissioner Robert McKinzie in Fort Lauderdale’s Nov. 8 election is about to make history. The winner will become the first Black woman elected to the commission in the history of a city founded in 1911, more than a century ago. McKinzie, whose term doesn’t end until November 2024, is making an early exit to take a seat on the County ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
wuft.org

Mall walking at the Oaks Mall protects active seniors from the elements

Brice and Beth Keith have gone to the Oaks Mall nearly every day for years. But the couple hasn’t spent a penny on merchandise. In fact, they haven’t even entered a store. Instead, they go to the Oaks Mall each morning before shops open simply to walk laps. They walk twice around the mall, which equals around 1.6 miles.
GAINESVILLE, FL
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Greater Gainesville Holiday Weekend Trips

Check out these fun, weekend drive-able destinations that are sure to get the family in the holiday spirit. Voted one of the “10 Best Holiday Lighting Displays in the World,” by National Geographic, St. Augustine’s Night of Lights dazzles viewers with 3 million twinkling white lights adorning every corner of the city’s historic district. The spectacular holiday display runs Nov. 19, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2023. Don’t miss photo opportunities with the Christmas tree in the center of the Plaza de la Constitución or on the bay front. Dine and shop along nearly 20 blocks of decorated downtown buildings. Choose from many special viewing options, including golf cart, train, trolley, boat, pirate ship and helicopter. The City of St. Augustine offers a free park-and-ride shuttle service for Night of Lights through December 30, 2022. For more information, visit https://www.visitstaugustine.com/event/nights-lights.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Local boy fights cancer through Power of Play

State Farm recently teamed up with Roc Solid Foundation to provide playsets to six kids fighting cancer in Florida, including Kolby, a 3-year-old boy from Gainesville who is fighting Leukemia. State Farm sponsorship supports the nonprofit’s Roc Solid On Demand program, which provides playsets to families fighting pediatric cancer anywhere in the...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida reportedly dismisses veteran linebacker, multi-year starter

Florida’s defense will lose some significant experience and depth following the dismissal of a veteran linebacker and multi-year starter. Brenton Cox Jr. was reportedly dismissed from the team, according to Zach Abolverdi of GatorsOnline. Cox, who has 35 tackles this season, and 2 sacks, has been a starter with the Gators for 3 years after he transferred from Georgia.
GAINESVILLE, FL
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Florida

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Villagers calling for abolishment of anonymous complaint system

More and more Villagers are calling for the abolishment of the anonymous complaint system here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. An order to force widow Mary Santos to cut down hedges at the back of her premier home in the Village of Valle Verde after more than 20 years appears to have been the last straw when it comes to anonymous complaints.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy