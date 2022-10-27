MEDIA ALERT: NOV. 5 dormitory groundbreaking celebrates gift, successes of first Black female entomology student at UF

Check out these fun, weekend drive-able destinations that are sure to get the family in the holiday spirit. Voted one of the “10 Best Holiday Lighting Displays in the World,” by National Geographic, St. Augustine’s Night of Lights dazzles viewers with 3 million twinkling white lights adorning every corner of the city’s historic district. The spectacular holiday display runs Nov. 19, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2023. Don’t miss photo opportunities with the Christmas tree in the center of the Plaza de la Constitución or on the bay front. Dine and shop along nearly 20 blocks of decorated downtown buildings. Choose from many special viewing options, including golf cart, train, trolley, boat, pirate ship and helicopter. The City of St. Augustine offers a free park-and-ride shuttle service for Night of Lights through December 30, 2022. For more information, visit https://www.visitstaugustine.com/event/nights-lights.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO