MEDIA ALERT: NOV. 5 dormitory groundbreaking celebrates gift, successes of first Black female entomology student at UF

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Florida boy found in Canada two Months after disappearingVictorMiami, FL
Miami Makes Professional Pillow Fighting An Actual SportJus4NetMiami, FL
As Manager, Marlins Pick Youth Over Experience (And Cost)IBWAAMiami, FL
Love Miami's Carbone? Then check out Major Food Group's new restaurant ContessaBest of South FloridaMiami, FL
mycbs4.com
Student and community organizers respond to UF president's protest restrictions
According to the Graduate Assistants United of the University of Florida (UF-GAU), members of UF-GAU and student/ community organizers believe that the University of Florida is restricting their free speech rights during the University of Florida Board of Trustees' meeting taking place at Emerson Hall where the University of Florida Presidential Candidate Ben Sasse will be appointed.
wuft.org
Food System Policy Board members raise questions about board’s effectiveness
Members of the Joint Food Policy Board, whose role is to seek solutions to food accessibility in Alachua County, discussed at a recent meeting whether the board needs to exist at all. The issue of food accessibility has long been a focus for the city of Gainesville and Alachua County,...
WCJB
HOMETOWN HERO: Chanda Mayes is inspiring youth and business owners in East Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “My purpose is to make sure my community can thrive,” that community is all too familiar to Chanda Mayes who was born and raised on the east side of Gainesville. Having lived there her whole life — Mayes’ list of involvements is lengthy....
University of Florida
Advisory for Nov. 1 Board of Trustees meeting
On November 1 at 10 a.m., the University of Florida Board of Trustees will meet to consider the selection of Dr. Ben Sasse as UF’s 13th president. Members of the public may view the discussion via live stream or at Emerson Alumni Hall, where limited seating will be available until full.
WCJB
Gainesville Black Professionals will hold a three-day event next year
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Black Professionals have a three-day event next year meant to expand your network. TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio spoke with GBP’s director about what this new expo has to offer.
WCJB
NAACP Annual Freedom Fund Banquet Awards is back after two-year hiatus
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Hundreds of people gathered at the Hilton UF Conference Center Hotel to help honor those who have contributed to the NAACP organization. Since 1945, the branch has helped fight against racism and support black communities in Alachua County. “Our fraternity was founded in 1906 and right now...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Mud flies over single-member districts
With Election Day approaching next week, a ballot initiative that could change the way Alachua County residents vote for county commissioners is at the center of multiple controversies and accusations between elected officials. The issue dates back to last year, when state Rep. Chuck Clemons, R-Newberry, first proposed that Alachua...
WCJB
Four Drummond Bank locations to close following merger
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - At least four Drummond Community Bank locations in North Central Florida will be closed after the company merged with a bank headquartered in Stuart. Documents filed a week ago with the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Indicate Seacoast Bank filed closing notices for...
Fort Lauderdale about to elect first Black woman for City Commission. But who will it be?
One of the four women vying to replace District 3 Commissioner Robert McKinzie in Fort Lauderdale’s Nov. 8 election is about to make history. The winner will become the first Black woman elected to the commission in the history of a city founded in 1911, more than a century ago. McKinzie, whose term doesn’t end until November 2024, is making an early exit to take a seat on the County ...
wuft.org
Mall walking at the Oaks Mall protects active seniors from the elements
Brice and Beth Keith have gone to the Oaks Mall nearly every day for years. But the couple hasn’t spent a penny on merchandise. In fact, they haven’t even entered a store. Instead, they go to the Oaks Mall each morning before shops open simply to walk laps. They walk twice around the mall, which equals around 1.6 miles.
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Greater Gainesville Holiday Weekend Trips
Check out these fun, weekend drive-able destinations that are sure to get the family in the holiday spirit. Voted one of the “10 Best Holiday Lighting Displays in the World,” by National Geographic, St. Augustine’s Night of Lights dazzles viewers with 3 million twinkling white lights adorning every corner of the city’s historic district. The spectacular holiday display runs Nov. 19, 2022 to Jan. 31, 2023. Don’t miss photo opportunities with the Christmas tree in the center of the Plaza de la Constitución or on the bay front. Dine and shop along nearly 20 blocks of decorated downtown buildings. Choose from many special viewing options, including golf cart, train, trolley, boat, pirate ship and helicopter. The City of St. Augustine offers a free park-and-ride shuttle service for Night of Lights through December 30, 2022. For more information, visit https://www.visitstaugustine.com/event/nights-lights.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Local boy fights cancer through Power of Play
State Farm recently teamed up with Roc Solid Foundation to provide playsets to six kids fighting cancer in Florida, including Kolby, a 3-year-old boy from Gainesville who is fighting Leukemia. State Farm sponsorship supports the nonprofit’s Roc Solid On Demand program, which provides playsets to families fighting pediatric cancer anywhere in the...
Click10.com
DeSantis’s Broward school board appointee gives superintendent 90 days for progress report
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County School Board members gave the superintendent another chance to prove herself and in 90 days she will have to provide a progress report. Superintendent Vickie Cartwright responded with a report on her progress after receiving criticism from Gov. Ron DeSantis’ appointee Torey Alston,...
Antisemitic messages found outside UGA football game in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Tweets and videos show antisemitic messages that were spotted in Jacksonville outside of TIAA Bank Field, where the University of Georgia defeated the University of Florida on Saturday. In tweets and videos obtained by Channel 2 sister station Action News Jax, hateful messages are shown projected...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida reportedly dismisses veteran linebacker, multi-year starter
Florida’s defense will lose some significant experience and depth following the dismissal of a veteran linebacker and multi-year starter. Brenton Cox Jr. was reportedly dismissed from the team, according to Zach Abolverdi of GatorsOnline. Cox, who has 35 tackles this season, and 2 sacks, has been a starter with the Gators for 3 years after he transferred from Georgia.
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Florida
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
cw34.com
New condo inspection law may create a difficult financial burden for some
SINGER ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Residents of a Miami Beach condo building have been forced to evacuate after the building was determined to be unsafe. Palm Beach County has numerous oceanfront condo buildings and this incident raises questions about what's being done to check if they're safe. A state...
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly from the Gators' 22-Point Loss to Georgia
The good, the bad and the ugly from the Florida Gators' 22-point loss to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs.
villages-news.com
Villagers calling for abolishment of anonymous complaint system
More and more Villagers are calling for the abolishment of the anonymous complaint system here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. An order to force widow Mary Santos to cut down hedges at the back of her premier home in the Village of Valle Verde after more than 20 years appears to have been the last straw when it comes to anonymous complaints.
cw34.com
High school teacher accused of months-long romantic relationship with student
A South Florida teacher has been in and out of jail — and "reassigned" away from a classroom — after he was arrested for having an improper relationship with a student. Lavelle Gordon, 29, worked at Hallandale High School since January 2021, teaching English and journalism, and administrators just learned about the situation earlier this month.
