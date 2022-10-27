ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Drones Give Lift to Wildfire Reforestation

Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) are used to replant wildlands that have been scorched by fire. [Courtesy: DroneSeed]. These were the words of the ranger as he led a group of reporters up a hillside that a few months before had been ravaged by wildland fire outside of Medford, Oregon. The dirt gave way beneath our boots like sand. Each step tore up the soil, and soon there was a human-made furrow—normally this hill was covered with a layer of prairie grass.
Arkansas’ Valley Airport: Like a Summer Camp for Adults

Ralph Hoetger, a resident of The Valley Airport (61AR) in Cotter, Arkansas, started flying initially as a hobby and as a way to fill his free time. His newfound passion came later in life, when he was nearing retirement from his career with a national STEM education organization. “I was...
History of Agricultural Aviation Reveals a Series of Turning Points

Agricultural aviation has evolved from a seat-of-the-pants flying job to a high-tech, precision industry. [Credit: Shutterstock]. On August 3, 1921, a Curtiss JN-6 “Jenny” took off from the now defunct McCook Field in Dayton, Ohio, and headed to the nearby town of Troy, where an infestation of catalpa sphinx moths threatened to destroy a grove of catalpa trees. The trees were valuable for their wood, which made good railroad ties, telephone poles, and fence posts.
Leonardo Search and Rescue Helicopter Completes U.S. High Altitude Trials

The Norwegian AW101 All-Weather Search and Rescue helicopter, built by Leonardo, undertook high altitude trials in the United States to demonstrate an increase engine power and raise the Main Gear Box torque rating. [Courtesy: Leonard]. Leonardo’s Norwegian AW101-612 All-Weather Search and Rescue (AWSAR) helicopter successfully completed high-altitude trials across the...
