The transportation sector is the main contributor of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the United States, just ahead of electricity. To varying degrees, passenger cars, trucks, trains, boats and airplanes are responsible for these emissions. Medium and heavy-duty trucks – those that deliver goods to stores and help to power the economy – generated 26% of the 2020 transportation GHG emissions and is one of the hardest to decarbonize. The energy transition will be more challenging the larger and heavier a vehicle is and the further the driver needs to travel between fill-ups. So, is there one technology solution that will work for these specific applications?

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO