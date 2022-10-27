ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Be sure to visit all of downtown Vancouver WA it has everything to offer! The waterfront is dazzling , ft Vancouver, Farmers Market is famous, little shops coffee houses, you will not be disappointed, it's magical!

Narcity

The 12 Best Value Vancouver Restaurants, According To The Michelin Guide

If you're looking for a more budget-friendly Michelin Guide restaurant, look no further than these Vancouver restaurants that were placed in the Bib Gourmand category. Vancouver's Michelin Guide was announced on October 27 and 12 local restaurants got recognized for their quality food that has reasonable price tags. "These are...
Portland Tribune

Portland's Courtney Shah excited for 'Jeopardy!' champs tourney

It starts Monday, Oct. 31, and the community college history instructor takes on quarterfinal competition Nov. 3.Courtney Shah's experience on the TV game show "Jeopardy!" has been exciting and rewarding to the tune of more than $118,000 in winnings and the opportunity to play in the Tournament of Champions. But, it hasn't been easy. She spent hours watching old "Jeopardy!" games with super champion Ken Jennings — now the host of the show and Tournament of Champions — and studying as much "human information" as possible, preparing about how to understand clues in questions and being quick on the buzzer....
WWEEK

Readers Respond to WW’s Endorsement of Rene Gonzalez

Last week, WW released its endorsements in 40 contested election contests on the November ballot, as well as 14 ballot measures. One of our decisions, however, vacuumed up all the oxygen: an endorsement of challenger Rene Gonzalez over incumbent City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. Many longtime readers expressed feelings of betrayal. Two days later, Hardesty’s own campaign was fundraising on the outrage generated by WW’s endorsement of her opponent. Here’s what our readers had to say:
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Portland Tenants Win Fight Against 50% Rent Hike, Gonzalez Accuses Hardesty of Libel, and Brazil Elects Leftist President

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Happy Halloween, nerds! It's going to...
WWEEK

Someone Is Ripping Off Arcades and Photo Booths Across Portland

Since this spring, someone has been breaking into photo booths, vending machines, and arcade games in bars across Portland and stealing the cash inside. The amount stolen isn’t much—but it’s causing thousands of dollars in damage to the machines and migraine headaches for the owners. “It’s a...
Channel 6000

First frost dates approaching: Colder mornings coming for the Willamette Valley

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland and the rest of the Pacific Northwest are currently bewitched by the cool and wet Halloween weather. It has been a long time coming since we haven’t had measurable rain on Halloween in the last three years. Once we set this aside, there may be more hybrid fall-to-winter days coming our direction.
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Salem Oregon

Not to be confused with the town in Massachusetts that saw the infamous Salem Witch Trials, the city of Salem, Oregon, sits on the other side of the country. Salem is in the stunning Willamette Valley between Eugene and Portland. Although it isn’t the largest city in the state, it’s the capital, so there are plenty of things to do in Salem, Oregon.
Narcity

4 Vancouver Restaurants That Locals Say Should've Gotten A Michelin Star

Vancouver's Michelin Guide was announced on October 27, and eight lucky Vancouver restaurants were awarded one star. Locals had a few restaurants they thought should make the cut though, that didn't get any Michelin Stars. Before the guide was announced, Narcity asked locals, in an Instagram Q&A, which Vancouver restaurants...
