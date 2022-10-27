ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

YAHOO!

DeSantis and the state attorney he ousted: Where the case stands now

As ousted Hillsborough prosecutor Andrew Warren and Gov. Ron DeSantis prepare to square off in a Tallahassee courtroom — in a trial fast-tracked because an elected official’s future hangs in the balance — court filings and judicial rulings are coming at a rapid pace. In the blizzard...
FLORIDA STATE
YAHOO!

Woodbridge home invasion, attempted vehicle theft suspects sought

WOODBRIDGE – Police are searching for two men who broke into a township home early Tuesday in an attempt to steal a vehicle parked in the driveway, police said. The Woodbridge Police Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call around 6:39 a.m. Tuesday about an attempted auto theft and burglary at a home on Goodrich Street in the Iselin section, according to Police Director Robert Hubner.
WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ

