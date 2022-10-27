ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

WRAL News

NC State football offers Monroe sophomore Jordan Young

Monroe, N.C. — Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from N.C. State's football program. It is Young's first offer from a school at any collegiate level. Young has been a big component of Monroe's team this fall, helping the Redhawks to a 9-1 overall...
MONROE, NC
WRAL News

Rocky Mount Prep forfeits first round football game vs. Southside

Rocky Mount, N.C. — The NCHSAA has confirmed to HighSchoolOT that Rocky Mount Prep has ended its season by forfeiting its round one game vs. Southside. This was going to be 27 vs. 6 game in the 1A East, with Southside being the higher of the two. The forfeit came in after the brackets were finalized. The news was first reported by Brian North of WCTI-TV.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WRAL News

No. 17 North Carolina loses 3 starters for season to injury

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has lost three starters to season-ending injuries following 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ weekend win against Pittsburgh. The school said Monday that Noah Taylor and Desmond Evans from the defensive front, along with running back Caleb Hood, will miss the rest of the season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Thomas brothers journey a walk to remember at NC State

Walking out of the tunnel at Carter-Finley stadium is a gladiator-like experience. "I can't even tell you what I think about, it's kind of surreal" Drake Thomas said. "Everybody is pounding on the top, the smoke comes up, you can't see anything then you walk out and it's 60,000 fans just going crazy."
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

HSOT to debut live scoreboard show during football playoffs

Raleigh, N.C. — HighSchoolOT will introduce a new live show during the 2022 N.C. High School Athletic Association football state playoffs that aims to bring score updates, insights from media, and interviews with players and coaches. The all new "HighSchoolOT Live Postgame Show" will stream live on Friday nights...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes over Capitals 3-2 in shootout

RALEIGH, N.C. — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history

RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

'Today is a good day': Raleigh restaurant owner Ashley Christensen shares highs, lows in struggle with alcoholism

RALEIGH, N.C. — "Today is a good day," reads an Instagram post from Raleigh-based restaurant owner Ashley Christensen. The image? A sobriety chip. In the post Christensen goes on to say she has reset her journey to sobriety and as of Sunday was eight days into the new journey. Christensen said this has been something she has been working at since February with "nice long stretches of success, and also completely crushing moments of failure."
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

3 young people hospitalized after northeast Raleigh shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Investigators remained at the scene Tuesday almost 12 hours after three juveniles were shot and transported to the hospital. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a shooting at Torquay Crossing and Sumner Boulevard around 9 p.m., near the River Birch at Town Center apartment complex off Old Wake Forest Road.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

45 events to check out this November

RALEIGH, N.C. — Between tree lightings, parades and holiday markets, this November is going to be busy!. Nov. 1-6: Celebrity Artist Alexandra Nechita Exhibit - LaMantia Gallery, Raleigh’s premier fine art gallery, is proud to announce its presentation of the ground-breaking exhibition “Alexandra Nechita: Setting the Stage." This extraordinary collection of new works including magnificent sculpture by renowned celebrity & visual artist Alexandra Nechita will be on exhibition and available for acquisition at the gallery in its’ limited engagement through Sun., Nov. 6, 2022.
RALEIGH, NC
