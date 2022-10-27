RALEIGH, N.C. — "Today is a good day," reads an Instagram post from Raleigh-based restaurant owner Ashley Christensen. The image? A sobriety chip. In the post Christensen goes on to say she has reset her journey to sobriety and as of Sunday was eight days into the new journey. Christensen said this has been something she has been working at since February with "nice long stretches of success, and also completely crushing moments of failure."

