NC State football offers Monroe sophomore Jordan Young
Monroe, N.C. — Monroe sophomore wide receiver/defensive back Jordan Young has reported an offer from N.C. State's football program. It is Young's first offer from a school at any collegiate level. Young has been a big component of Monroe's team this fall, helping the Redhawks to a 9-1 overall...
Boys Soccer: (13) Green Hope takes down SWAC rival (20) Apex in first round, 4-1
Cary, N.C. — The 13th-seeded Green Hope Falcons defeated the 20th-seeded Apex Cougars by a 4-1 score at home in the first round of the 4A soccer playoffs on Monday. The two Southwest Wake 4A Athletic conference rivals split their two regular season meetings, and Green Hope broke the tie and ended its foe's season with Monday's win.
Rocky Mount Prep forfeits first round football game vs. Southside
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The NCHSAA has confirmed to HighSchoolOT that Rocky Mount Prep has ended its season by forfeiting its round one game vs. Southside. This was going to be 27 vs. 6 game in the 1A East, with Southside being the higher of the two. The forfeit came in after the brackets were finalized. The news was first reported by Brian North of WCTI-TV.
No. 17 North Carolina loses 3 starters for season to injury
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — North Carolina has lost three starters to season-ending injuries following 17th-ranked Tar Heels’ weekend win against Pittsburgh. The school said Monday that Noah Taylor and Desmond Evans from the defensive front, along with running back Caleb Hood, will miss the rest of the season.
3 losses stick with Mack Brown. No. 17 UNC visits the site of one of them this week.
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Mack Brown has won 272 games and a national championship during his lengthy Hall of Fame coaching career. But it's the losses that stick with UNC's football coach. Three of them, in particular. A 1996 loss at Virginia. A 2008 loss at Texas Tech when...
Thomas brothers journey a walk to remember at NC State
Walking out of the tunnel at Carter-Finley stadium is a gladiator-like experience. "I can't even tell you what I think about, it's kind of surreal" Drake Thomas said. "Everybody is pounding on the top, the smoke comes up, you can't see anything then you walk out and it's 60,000 fans just going crazy."
HSOT to debut live scoreboard show during football playoffs
Raleigh, N.C. — HighSchoolOT will introduce a new live show during the 2022 N.C. High School Athletic Association football state playoffs that aims to bring score updates, insights from media, and interviews with players and coaches. The all new "HighSchoolOT Live Postgame Show" will stream live on Friday nights...
Parents frustrated with Wake schools' severing of ties with cheerleading company after lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The news comes after the company was named in a federal lawsuit accusing a local gym of failing to protect a cheerleader from sexual abuse. The school district says it's...
Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes over Capitals 3-2 in shootout
RALEIGH, N.C. — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made...
$1B Powerball jackpot second highest in history
RALEIGH, N.C. — Monday's drawing is the second highest Powerball jackpot in history, at 1 billion dollars. These big prizes are only getting bigger, after rule changes a couple of years ago. It's now easier to win small prizes, and more difficult to win the entire jackpot. And if...
Rain brings more trick than treat to Chapel Hill on Halloween night
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Steady rain was certainly no treat at this year’s Halloween festivities on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill. Umbrellas became costume accessories as people took part in the annual tradition. Most appeared to take shelter and celebrate at area bars and restaurants that stayed opened.
'Today is a good day': Raleigh restaurant owner Ashley Christensen shares highs, lows in struggle with alcoholism
RALEIGH, N.C. — "Today is a good day," reads an Instagram post from Raleigh-based restaurant owner Ashley Christensen. The image? A sobriety chip. In the post Christensen goes on to say she has reset her journey to sobriety and as of Sunday was eight days into the new journey. Christensen said this has been something she has been working at since February with "nice long stretches of success, and also completely crushing moments of failure."
2 South Carolina sheriffs to speak about stop, search of bus carrying Shaw University students
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Two South Carolina sheriffs are expected to speak on Monday morning about a controversial traffic stop and search of a charter bus carrying Shaw University students. The president of Shaw University, a historically-Black college in downtown Raleigh, claims that the students were racially profiled during...
4 cars involved in crash on I-440 in Raleigh, heavy delays reported
RALEIGH, N.C. — Heavy delays were reported during the Tuesday morning commute after a multi-car crash on Interstate 440. The crash occurred around 7 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Exit 5 for Lake Boone Trail. Tow trucks were blocking three lanes at 8 a.m., and delays began at...
Classmates, friends distraught over Moore County teen's death in crash
ABERDEEN, N.C. — Students at Pinecrest High School in Moore County are mourning the loss of a friend and classmate. Authorities say 16-year-old John David De La Cruz Santos died early Saturday morning when the car he was driving crashed on Roseland Road near Aberdeen. Friends at the school...
Driver breaks window to escape from car submerged in Johnston County creek
MIDDLESEX, N.C. — A driver hydroplaned in heavy rain Tuesday and ended up in a creek in Johnston County. The crash occurred before 6:30 a.m. on N.C. Highway 222 near Middlesex. Crews at the scene told WRAL News the driver was able to shatter a window, climb out and...
Clayton mom injured in hit-and-run while trick-or-treating with kids
CLAYTON, N.C. — A woman was injured Monday when she was struck by a vehicle while trick-or-treating with her children in Clayton. Clayton police said the 42-year-old mother was out trick-or-treating on Mulberry Banks Drive, off Glen Laurel Road, with her children when she was struck by a vehicle, which then left the scene.
Child grazed by bullet after possible road rage incident in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Monday that a child was injured after a shooting that may have stemmed from a road rage incident. The child was grazed by a bullet in the back seat of his father’s car, officials said. The child is not believed to be severely injured.
3 young people hospitalized after northeast Raleigh shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Investigators remained at the scene Tuesday almost 12 hours after three juveniles were shot and transported to the hospital. Officers with the Raleigh Police Department responded to a shooting at Torquay Crossing and Sumner Boulevard around 9 p.m., near the River Birch at Town Center apartment complex off Old Wake Forest Road.
45 events to check out this November
RALEIGH, N.C. — Between tree lightings, parades and holiday markets, this November is going to be busy!. Nov. 1-6: Celebrity Artist Alexandra Nechita Exhibit - LaMantia Gallery, Raleigh’s premier fine art gallery, is proud to announce its presentation of the ground-breaking exhibition “Alexandra Nechita: Setting the Stage." This extraordinary collection of new works including magnificent sculpture by renowned celebrity & visual artist Alexandra Nechita will be on exhibition and available for acquisition at the gallery in its’ limited engagement through Sun., Nov. 6, 2022.
