Madison County, MT

Fairfield Sun Times

Story Mansion completes new paint job

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The historic Story Mansion located just next to MSU in Bozeman is one of the cities oldest landmarks. It now sports a fresh coat of paint that was sorely needed according to Jamie Saitta, Bozeman's Recreation Program Manager. The project started back in July and was originally supposed to cost $75,000, by completion on October 21, it cost $169,000. It was stated that inflation in material and labor costs caused the price to rise.
BOZEMAN, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Butte lights up with annual Halloween parade

BUTTE, Mont. -- The final parade of the Mining City's 2022 parade calendar came on Saturday, as Butte celebrated Halloween with a lineup full of lights, candy, and crazy costumes. Check out some of the sights and sounds from this year's event.
BUTTE, MT

