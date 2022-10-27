BOZEMAN, Mont. - The historic Story Mansion located just next to MSU in Bozeman is one of the cities oldest landmarks. It now sports a fresh coat of paint that was sorely needed according to Jamie Saitta, Bozeman's Recreation Program Manager. The project started back in July and was originally supposed to cost $75,000, by completion on October 21, it cost $169,000. It was stated that inflation in material and labor costs caused the price to rise.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 8 HOURS AGO