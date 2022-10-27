ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wake Up Wyoming

Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School

The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Casper Kids Will Love Spookley The Square Pumpkin

Not only is October the month we watch scary movies, carve pumpkins, go trick-or-treating and get a major sugar rush. It's also the month that is set aside to raise awareness to bullying. October has been National Bullying Prevention Month, since 2006. Bullying is something that most everyone has dealt...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Happy Trick-or-treating Weather with Snow Coming Mid-Week

The weather's going to be exceptionally kind to trick-or-treaters today with a high near 60 degrees. Tonight's low is around 39 degrees, with wind gusts up to 28 mph. The National Weather forecast predicts snow mid-week, coming in after midnight and lasting till Thursday around noon. Long Lines, Big Smiles...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

New Leadership at the Natrona Collective Health Trust

There will be a new CEO for the Natrona Collective Health Trust starting November 1, following the resignation of Meridith Brenton. Her name is Beth Worthen. “I am excited to work with our truly impressive NCHT team, to build on the momentum that Meredith has created,” said Worthen. “We have a great deal of work ahead of us to bring lasting change to the way we support the mental wellbeing of our youth and families of Natrona County.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

PHOTOS: Car Totaled After One-Vehicle Rollover on McKinley Street

A woman has been hospitalized, and her car totaled, after a one-vehicle rollover on McKinley Street Thursday night. That's according to reports from dispatch and confirmation from the Casper Police Department and Casper Fire-EMS. Dispatch called in a report at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Thursday evening, directing responders to South...
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

A Unique Casper Business Closing Shop After 8 Solid Years

It's always sad to see a good, solid, unique business close, but this closing isn't really a sad situation. It's more of a cheers to the next step situation. The Funky Junk District has sure made an impact on the folks of Casper in their years in business. The Funky Junk Spring and Fall festivals have been huge over the last few years and brought many people together to celebrate the arts.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Natrona County Arrest Log (10/31/22 – 11/1/22)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Glenrock Resident Federally Charged With Drug, Gun Crimes

A Glenrock man allegedly involved in an area illicit drug conspiracy heard two felony counts against him during his initial appearance in federal court in Casper on Friday. Chaney Yates Jones is charged with one count possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Shichich said.
GLENROCK, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wake Up Wyoming

Casper, WY
12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wyomings only statewide morning show - bringing the Cowboy State together to talk about what matters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy