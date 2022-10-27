Read full article on original website
Quick! Casper Landfill Accepts Fall Foliage for the Compost Heap
Looking to get rid of your fall foliage before it's blanketed with snow?. The compost yard is part of the regional solid waste facility (1886 Station Rd, Casper, WY 82609). Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The facility may have reduced hours or be closed on certain holidays.
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Reminds Motorists To Be Alert On Icy Bridges
In a release sent by The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) on Thursday, they would like to remind motorists to be alert when approaching and driving on icy bridge decks, overpasses, and ramps with the temperatures getting colder. Driving surfaces on bridges can freeze sooner than the rest of the roadway....
PHOTOS: Trick-or-treaters Hit the Streets in Casper on Halloween Night
Every year on October 31st, even on a school night, doorknobs and dogs sound the alarm. It was a BOO-tiful night in Natrona County. An army of little monsters was out and about collecting their dues. Other cities shift towards new traditions and less trick-or-treating, but not this one. Halloween...
Give Yourself A Better Beard With Casper’s Shop For Him
Who knew that having a beard could score you a National Championship?. I know it sounds like something you could only hope for, right?. The realization is that November 12th at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, your beard could do just that. The 2022 Honest Amish National Beard and...
1 Dead After Pickup Rollover Near Casper on Saturday Night
On Saturday, October 29, at approximately 10:05 p.m. a man died in a pickup rollover near milepost 83. Daniel Griffitts, 65, was headed eastbound on WY 220 when the vehicle went off the road and to the right, according to a crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Ford...
New ‘Soda Springs’ in Mills Is Now Open for All Your Soft Drink Needs
Not everyone is a coffee drinker, but sometimes you still need that boost of caffeine to get you through your day. The brand new Soda Springs has you covered. The new soda (pop?), shop is now open. Located at 4461 West Highway Street, in Mills, Soda Springs has just about everything your heart could ever need or desire to quench your thirst.
Wyoming Police On High Alert For Halloween This Year
Every day you worry about your child's safety and every day it seem that more and more things are popping up for you to worry about. Sometimes you just have to take a deep breath, teach them right from wrong and hope they make good choices. I know, easier typed than done.
Friday Night Sleepover Ends in Structure Fire Near Kelly Walsh High School
The smell of smoke wafted through the air late Friday night, as multiple agencies responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of South Forest Drive. Deputy Chief Devin Garvin with Casper Fire-EMS told K2 Radio News that firefighters were called to the area of South Forest Drive, a few blocks west of Kelly Walsh High School, with reports of a structure fire.
Casper Kids Will Love Spookley The Square Pumpkin
Not only is October the month we watch scary movies, carve pumpkins, go trick-or-treating and get a major sugar rush. It's also the month that is set aside to raise awareness to bullying. October has been National Bullying Prevention Month, since 2006. Bullying is something that most everyone has dealt...
Find Thrills, Chills, Soaps and Suds at Haunted Car Wash in Casper This Weekend
We love a good haunted house. Truth be told, we love a good haunted anything. Like, put us in a haunted daycare, or a haunted dentist's office, or a haunted anything, really, and we're as happy as a clam. But even we have to admit we've never considered the possibility...
Happy Trick-or-treating Weather with Snow Coming Mid-Week
The weather's going to be exceptionally kind to trick-or-treaters today with a high near 60 degrees. Tonight's low is around 39 degrees, with wind gusts up to 28 mph. The National Weather forecast predicts snow mid-week, coming in after midnight and lasting till Thursday around noon. Long Lines, Big Smiles...
Don’t Pack up Your Culottes Yet; Warm Weekend in Natrona County
The National Weather Service predicts sunny skies for the next seven days. Temps range between 30 and 60 degrees with a light breeze to boot. Day Weather Podcast said, "Pretty quiet weather Friday through Halloween..." Wyoming Ghost Busters. New BBQ Supply Store Opens in Casper Just in Time for Grilling...
New Leadership at the Natrona Collective Health Trust
There will be a new CEO for the Natrona Collective Health Trust starting November 1, following the resignation of Meridith Brenton. Her name is Beth Worthen. “I am excited to work with our truly impressive NCHT team, to build on the momentum that Meredith has created,” said Worthen. “We have a great deal of work ahead of us to bring lasting change to the way we support the mental wellbeing of our youth and families of Natrona County.”
PHOTOS: Car Totaled After One-Vehicle Rollover on McKinley Street
A woman has been hospitalized, and her car totaled, after a one-vehicle rollover on McKinley Street Thursday night. That's according to reports from dispatch and confirmation from the Casper Police Department and Casper Fire-EMS. Dispatch called in a report at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Thursday evening, directing responders to South...
A Unique Casper Business Closing Shop After 8 Solid Years
It's always sad to see a good, solid, unique business close, but this closing isn't really a sad situation. It's more of a cheers to the next step situation. The Funky Junk District has sure made an impact on the folks of Casper in their years in business. The Funky Junk Spring and Fall festivals have been huge over the last few years and brought many people together to celebrate the arts.
Make Some Moolah Selling Used Glass Jars to the Milk House Farmers Market in Mills
The Milk House farmer's market put out a call on Facebook for used glass pints. Got any glass pints, quarts, half gallons or jam jars stashed away? Maybe they've started encroaching on the Tupperware and spice cabinet's turf?. If you're looking to get rid of your glass, the Milk House...
PHOTOS: Long Lines, Big Smiles at 2022 Trick or Treat Trail
Twas the night before Halloween, and all through the center. The mood was so-so, but would eventually get better. We had just brought the kids to get a Halloween snack. The line was quite long, but the costumes were plenty. By the time we got in, we were much more...
Natrona County Arrest Log (10/31/22 – 11/1/22)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
Glenrock Resident Federally Charged With Drug, Gun Crimes
A Glenrock man allegedly involved in an area illicit drug conspiracy heard two felony counts against him during his initial appearance in federal court in Casper on Friday. Chaney Yates Jones is charged with one count possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Shichich said.
