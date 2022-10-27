Was targeted nine times on Sunday, he caught six of them for 31 yards during the Raiders loss to the Saints. Moreau was one of the lone bright spots in the Raiders' offense during their worst offensive game of the season. The backup tight end was thrust into the starting role after Darren Waller was inactive, however, once Waller returns to the lineup Moreau will not hold much fantasy relevance. Fantasy managers will have to monitor the health of Waller before deciding if Moreau is a worthwhile streaming option in Week 9 when the Raiders take on the Jaguars.

1 DAY AGO