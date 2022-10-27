Read full article on original website
Bengals trade candidates ahead of NFL trade deadline
The Cincinnati Bengals don’t figure to be overly active at the NFL trade deadline. That’s largely been the case in the past at the deadline. It’s also the case overall with trades for the team as it only makes minor moves here and there that usually return pretty good value (ex: B.J. Hill).
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 9 Early Waiver Wire Pickups (2022)
In this episode of bye-mageddon, we’re staring down the barrel of six teams on byes in week 10. Here are some players getting my attention after today’s early slate of games, many of whom could be serviceable in the next couple of weeks. Desmond Ridder (QB – ATL):...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Tight End Streamers (Week 9)
The tight-end position matters greatly in fantasy football. They are not as flashy as their blazing-fast, route-running counterparts at wide receiver. They do not get the same volume of touches as fantasy-relevant running backs. That can sometimes lead to them being overlooked or treated as an afterthought. Do not make that mistake.
fantasypros.com
FantasyPros Football Podcast: Week 9 Waiver Wire Pickups: Why Justin Fields Is a Must-Start QB w/ Bob Harris
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | SoundCloud | TuneIn | RSS | YouTube. Welcome to the latest episode of the FantasyPros Football Podcast. The show is hosted by Joe Pisapia (@JoePisapia17) and Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB). Together, they offer insight to help your squads. Joey P.,...
fantasypros.com
Fantasy Football Week 9 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice is brought to you by No House Advantage, where you can bet on player Over/Under props legally in over 30 US states! Play in PICK ‘EM contests against other people for BIG CASH PRIZES or test your skills VS THE HOUSE to win up to 21x your bet! Sign up now and receive a first deposit match up to $50 with promo code PROS2022.
fantasypros.com
Tony Pollard feasts with Zeke out in Week 8
Tony Pollard rushed 14 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns while adding one catch for 16 yards in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Bears. Pollard got the opportunity to be the RB1 in Dallas with Ezekiel Elliott out, and he took full advantage. The running back was electric all game long, including a 54-yard touchdown run for one of his three scores on the day. If Zeke is forced to miss more time, Pollard is undoubtedly an RB1 option, but if the veteran comes back, both options should be considered an RB2.
Yardbarker
Packers president hints trade for WR could be coming
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers clearly isn’t happy with the supporting cast he’s been given this year, and Packers president Mark Murphy may just be inclined to remedy the situation. Prior to Green Bay’s 27-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, a fan asked Murphy, who...
fantasypros.com
Cooper Kupp (ankle) considered day-to-day
Kupp sustained a low-ankle sprain in the final minutes of the team's blowout loss to the 49ers. It was a scary sight for fantasy managers, but luckily the injury was minor and he should be okay. There's a chance he doesn't play this week or plays at less than 100%, and this is a situation fantasy managers should keep tabs on.
fantasypros.com
Week 8 Sunday Night Football Showdown DFS Primer (Packers at Bills) PREMIUM
The Bills are massive favorites after their Week 7 bye. Conversely, the Packers are reeling, entering the contest on a three-game losing streak. Buffalo should handle their business, reflected in the player suggestions and final thoughts on the Sunday Night Football showdown slate. Game: Green Bay Packers at Buffalo Bills.
fantasypros.com
Foster Moreau leads Raiders in targets in Week 8 loss
Was targeted nine times on Sunday, he caught six of them for 31 yards during the Raiders loss to the Saints. Moreau was one of the lone bright spots in the Raiders' offense during their worst offensive game of the season. The backup tight end was thrust into the starting role after Darren Waller was inactive, however, once Waller returns to the lineup Moreau will not hold much fantasy relevance. Fantasy managers will have to monitor the health of Waller before deciding if Moreau is a worthwhile streaming option in Week 9 when the Raiders take on the Jaguars.
fantasypros.com
Green Bay Packers defense gets two interceptions in Week 8
After getting rolled over by Josh Allen and the Bills in the first half, the Packers' defense stepped up in the second half including picking off Allen twice. They added a pair of sacks in the 27-17 loss. Fantasy Impact:. The Packers' defense actually had one of their better performances...
fantasypros.com
Rashod Bateman expected to miss multiple weeks
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that WR Rashod Bateman's foot injury is worse than originally anticipated, and he is expected to miss multiple weeks, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. (Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Bateman missed multiple weeks of action before returning, but he got injured...
fantasypros.com
Davante Adams (illness) expected to play Week 8
Adams has been battling the flu recently, which knocked him out of practice for almost the entire week. He is reportedly feeling better now and should be good to go for Sunday. The veteran is unlikely to face any restrictions and will be a must-start in a matchup against the Saints.
fantasypros.com
Derek Carr brutal as Saints shut out Raiders on Sunday
Derek Carr completed 15 of 26 pass attempts for 101 yards with no TDs and an INT on Sunday. The Saints sacked him three times, and he averaged only 3.9 yards per attempt. Woof, this was bad. Carr couldn't do anything against a Saints' defense that had been struggling and didn't have Marshon Lattimore. The Raiders' offense has revolved around Josh Jacobs this season, and this performance will no doubt reinforce that strategy in Josh McDaniels' mind. Carr doesn't look like a viable fantasy starter outside of two QB formats going forward.
Report: Raiders looking to buy ahead of trade deadline
The 2-4 Raiders believe that they are postseason contenders despite their current record. Per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review- Journal, the club has been active in trade conversations, and it does not sound as if it is interested in trading for draft picks. Instead, Bonsignore says Las Vegas is seeking players to immediately upgrade its roster.
fantasypros.com
DK Metcalf expected to play vs. Giants
WR DK Metcalf is expected to play in Week 8 against the New York Giants despite being carted off with a patella tendon injury last week, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. As Schefter mentions in his report, most suspected...
fantasypros.com
T.J. Hockenson is traded to the Minnesota Vikings
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, TE T.J. Hockenson has been traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Hockenson adds yet another weapon for the Minnesota Viking’s passing attack. TE Irv Smith Jr. suffered...
fantasypros.com
Aaron Rodgers tosses two touchdowns in Week 8
Aaron Rodgers completed 19 of his 30 passes for 203 yards and two touchdown passes against the Bills. He was picked off once on a deflected pass and ran for 11 yards in the loss. Fantasy Impact:. The Packers went with a run-heavy approach against the Bills on Sunday night...
fantasypros.com
Derrick Henry carries offense in Week 8 win over Texans
Derrick Henry carried the Titans offense Sunday, carrying the call 32 times for 219 yards and two touchdowns while also hauling in his lone target in a 17-10 Week 8 win over the Texans. Fantasy Impact:. Henry was called upon early and often on a day head coach Mike Vrabel...
fantasypros.com
Dynasty Players to Buy, Sell & Hold: Week 9 (2022 Fantasy Football)
Just like that, the 2022 fantasy football season is already halfway over. Heading into Week 9, you should be well aware if your dynasty teams are contenders or if it’s time to look into the 2023 rookie class. If you’re at or near the top of the standings, you...
