Read full article on original website
Related
fantasypros.com
Chase Young (knee) to return to practice Wednesday
Young has missed all of this season and most of last season thanks to a brutal knee injury he suffered early last year, but it looks like his return may finally be on the horizon. He will open his 21-day practice window on Wednesday, and that means we should expect him on the field in the next few weeks. If he is actually healthy, he will provide a major boost to a lacking Washington defense.
fantasypros.com
Tyler Lockett (hamstring/ribs) expected to play Week 8
Lockett has been dealing with various injuries that have landed him on the injury report all week, but he should be good to go and is expected to be available Sunday. Fantasy managers were hopeful that he would see increased usage in the possible absence of DK Metcalf (knee), but it turns out that Metcalf is playing and Lockett will retain his role as the WR2 on the team.
fantasypros.com
Dean Wade scores 22 points in win against Knicks
Dean Wade scored 22 points (8-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt), with four rebounds and three assists over 33 minutes of play in the Cavaliers’ 121-108 win over the Knicks. The 25-year-old was scorching hot Sunday, as he knocked down six threes on his way to a career high in points in a game. Fantasy managers should not expect this type of performance from the Kansas State product any time in the near future, but he can be looked at as a potential value in DFS lineups as long as Darius Garland is absent from the rotation.
fantasypros.com
Cooper Kupp (ankle) considered day-to-day
Kupp sustained a low-ankle sprain in the final minutes of the team's blowout loss to the 49ers. It was a scary sight for fantasy managers, but luckily the injury was minor and he should be okay. There's a chance he doesn't play this week or plays at less than 100%, and this is a situation fantasy managers should keep tabs on.
fantasypros.com
Davante Adams (illness) expected to play Week 8
Adams has been battling the flu recently, which knocked him out of practice for almost the entire week. He is reportedly feeling better now and should be good to go for Sunday. The veteran is unlikely to face any restrictions and will be a must-start in a matchup against the Saints.
fantasypros.com
Rashod Bateman expected to miss multiple weeks
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said that WR Rashod Bateman's foot injury is worse than originally anticipated, and he is expected to miss multiple weeks, according to The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec. (Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Bateman missed multiple weeks of action before returning, but he got injured...
fantasypros.com
CJ McCollum leads Pelicans with 22 points in win Sunday
CJ McCollum scored 22 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3P, 0-0 FT) with five rebounds, three assists, and one steal across 32 minutes in New Orleans’ 112-91 win against the Clippers on Sunday. Fantasy Impact:. McCollum lead New Orleans in scoring in Sunday’s win and sank a season-high four three-pointers....
fantasypros.com
Tony Pollard feasts with Zeke out in Week 8
Tony Pollard rushed 14 times for 131 yards and three touchdowns while adding one catch for 16 yards in Sunday's 49-29 win over the Bears. Pollard got the opportunity to be the RB1 in Dallas with Ezekiel Elliott out, and he took full advantage. The running back was electric all game long, including a 54-yard touchdown run for one of his three scores on the day. If Zeke is forced to miss more time, Pollard is undoubtedly an RB1 option, but if the veteran comes back, both options should be considered an RB2.
fantasypros.com
Stephen Curry posts 31-point double-double in OT loss Saturday
Stephen Curry scored 31 points (10-22 FG, 3-13 3P, 8-8 FT) with 11 rebounds, six assists, and one steal across 39 minutes in Golden State’s 120-113 OT loss to the Hornets on Saturday. . Fantasy Impact:. Curry recorded his first double-double of the season thanks to a season-high 11 rebounds....
fantasypros.com
DK Metcalf expected to play vs. Giants
WR DK Metcalf is expected to play in Week 8 against the New York Giants despite being carted off with a patella tendon injury last week, according to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. As Schefter mentions in his report, most suspected...
fantasypros.com
Donovan Mitchell records massive double-double in win
Donovan Mitchell dropped 38 points (12-20 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists, one steal and two blocks over 37 minutes in the Cavaliers’ 121-108 win over the Knicks. Fantasy Impact:. The former All-Star continued his hot streak Sunday, scoring at least 30 points yet again –...
fantasypros.com
Kevin Durant dominates in win over the Pacers
Kevin Durant totaled 36 points (13-22 FG, 2-5 3PT, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block, and one steal in the Nets’ 116-109 win over the Pacers on Monday. Kevin Durant dominated in the Nets’ win over the Pacers, scoring 36.0 points while contributing to every performance category of the stat-sheet. He has scored 30.0 or more points in five of his last seven games and seems to be finding his groove as the team battles through some initial obstacles early this season. Durant is an elite talent and an elite fantasy asset for your fantasy lineups in all formats. However, remain creative in identifying value for your roster construction if rostering him, as he will undoubtedly come with a luxurious price tag, especially if he continues to play toward and above his ceiling.
fantasypros.com
Tua Tagovailoa dominates in efficient fashion in Week 8
Tua Tagovailoa completed 29 of his 36 pass attempts for 382 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Lions. He also carried the ball five times for 19 yards. Tagovailoa took advantage of a great matchup as he recorded his first multi-touchdown game since Week 2. The explosive receiving pair of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle always gives Tagovailoa a high ceiling which makes him a tantalizing asset. If the Alabama product can maintain some consistency along with his ceiling, he will become a must-start every week. The Dolphins play the Bears in Chicago in Week 9.
fantasypros.com
Broncos vs. Jaguars DFS Advice: Optimal Lineups, Targets, Strategy (2022 Fantasy Football)
Daily Fantasy Contests require a different strategy than what you use to set your weekly lineups, and that’s even more true for these “island” or “standalone” games (Thursday Night Football, Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, etc.). In these contests, you typically have only a handful of lineup spots and players from just two teams to choose from. Just as importantly, everyone else playing in those contests is also choosing from those limited options. If you want to win money (or at least win “big” money in GPP contests), you have to be savvy and take some risks.
fantasypros.com
Terry McLaurin eclipses century mark in Commanders' Week 8 win
Terry McLaurin caught six of his eight targets for 113 yards, including a key 33-yard grab to set up the Commanders' go-ahead score in Week 8. McLaurin continues to perform well with Taylor Heinicke under center, and the fourth-year wideout had another great outing in Week 8. The former Mr. Football award winner in the state of Indiana had one of his best outings of the season in his return to his home state and should be considered a strong WR2 play moving forward. With Heinicke slated to start again in Week 9, he and McLaurin will have another opportunity to build on their momentum against the Vikings.
fantasypros.com
T.J. Hockenson is traded to the Minnesota Vikings
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, TE T.J. Hockenson has been traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline. (Tom Pelissero on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Hockenson adds yet another weapon for the Minnesota Viking’s passing attack. TE Irv Smith Jr. suffered...
fantasypros.com
Russell Wilson officially active for Week 8
It was reported on Saturday that Wilson would start so this is all but a formality, but he's officially good to go here. Given that Denver has a bye next week, the Broncos likely wouldn't risk Wilson's health unless they felt confident he was ready to play, so start him as you normally would. Unfortunately, given his performance this year, that should be no better than as a QB2.
fantasypros.com
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Monday (10/31) PREMIUM
PHI at WAS (PHI -4.5) O/U: 219.5. Check out our consensus game odds as well as the odds from each sportsbook at BettingPros >>
fantasypros.com
Elijah Moore blanked in Week 8 loss
Moore was a complete non-factor in Week 8’s loss despite Zach Wilson attempting 41 passes. Moore has clearly not totally gotten out of Mike LaFleur’s doghouse only seeing one target on a day when the Jets passed more than they have since Joe Flacco was starting. The only encouraging part about Sunday was the Jets’ pass volume which could be a sign of things to come for New York’s offense in the post-Breece Hall part of this season and mean good things for Moore once he is back in the coaching staff’s good graces.
fantasypros.com
DeMar DeRozan leads Bulls in scoring Saturday against 76ers
DeMar DeRozan lead the Bulls offense Saturday, scoring 24 points (7-12 FG, 1-2 3PT, 9-10 FT) while also grabbing three rebounds and dishing out four assists in a 114-109 loss to the 76ers. Fantasy Impact:. DeRozan continues his strong offensive start to the season for the Bulls, scoring at least...
Comments / 0