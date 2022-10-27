Kevin Durant totaled 36 points (13-22 FG, 2-5 3PT, 8-8 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block, and one steal in the Nets’ 116-109 win over the Pacers on Monday. Kevin Durant dominated in the Nets’ win over the Pacers, scoring 36.0 points while contributing to every performance category of the stat-sheet. He has scored 30.0 or more points in five of his last seven games and seems to be finding his groove as the team battles through some initial obstacles early this season. Durant is an elite talent and an elite fantasy asset for your fantasy lineups in all formats. However, remain creative in identifying value for your roster construction if rostering him, as he will undoubtedly come with a luxurious price tag, especially if he continues to play toward and above his ceiling.

