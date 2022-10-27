ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mogadore, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thefabricator.com

Mac Steel GSC Inc. acquires General Steel Corp.

McDonald Steel Corp., McDonald, Ohio, a producer of custom-engineered hot-rolled shapes, has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Mac Steel GSC Inc. has acquired the assets of Cleveland-based General Steel Corp., a steel service center specializing in the processing of steel plate. General Steel will continue to operate as a...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy