98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Target Teams With Marks & Spencer

UNDATED (WJON News) - Believe it or not, there are no Target stores in Great Brittan. Likewise, the British outlet Marks and Spencer doesn’t exist in the US. However, through Christmas, the two stores are teaming up. A collection of 15 Marks and Spencer’s products will be on sale...
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

