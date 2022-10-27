Read full article on original website
Local marching bands compete among Kentucky’s best
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — The 2022 KMEA SMBC Finals were held this weekend, and a few local marching bands made an appearance and placed high. Owensboro Catholic did very well in Class A, placing second behind Washington County in a tight competition. Also coming in at second place was Hancock County High School, who took their […]
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
wdrb.com
Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky battling several forest fires
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Burn bans have spread rampant across the state over the last few weeks. Now forest fires are making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky. Magoffin County Judge Executive Matt Wireman says crews are fighting at least four active fires as of Saturday. “The...
WKYT 27
Employees at major Ky. bourbon distillery trying to form union
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Employees at one of Kentucky’s major bourbon distilleries are trying to form a union. Labor union Teamsters Local 651 tell us employees at Woodford Reserve have filed for a union election. We’re told teamsters officially filed for the election with National Labor Relations Board on October 12.
WLKY.com
What are your odds of winning? Kentucky customers hopeful to win estimated $1 billion Powerball Jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second largest prize in Powerball’s 30-year history is up for grabs on Monday night. The jackpot is an estimated $1 billion dollars with an estimated $497.3 million cash option amount. “I know I've got the winning ticket. I'm just waiting on them to call...
Wave 3
Profiling Kentucky’s abortion question, amendment two
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For decades Kentucky lawmakers could add limits to abortion that stopped at one clear bright line. They could not ban the procedure completely. That changed overnight after the U.S. Supreme Court junked Roe v Wade and decided abortion is no longer protected by the U.S. constitution.
k105.com
GC Middle School teacher named Kentucky SHAPE Middle School PE Teacher of the Year
Grayson County Middle School Physical Education teacher Crystal Bratcher has been selected by Kentucky SHAPE as the 2022-23 Kentucky Teacher of the Year for Middle School Physical Education. The Kentucky SHAPE program recognizes outstanding teachers in the categories of Adapted Physical Education, Elementary, Middle School, High School, School Health, and...
linknky.com
Check out Trick-or-Treat times for your neighborhood
It’s a rainy, gloomy day, but that won’t stop all the goblins and monsters who have a hankering for some candy tonight. While Trick-or-Treat times have become relatively uniform, we still wanted to gather the times for Northern Kentucky neighborhoods so you can double check before you head out with the kiddos (and perhaps some wine in your Yeti?) tonight.
wtloam.com
Several Forest Fires Erupt In Eastern Kentucky
Burn bans have spread across the state over the last few weeks and so have forest fires. Fires have been making their way across the mountains of eastern Kentucky in spite of recent rains. The Kentucky Division of Forestry has been called in to assist, but firefighters’ resources are still being stretched thin, so they’re urging people to follow the orders of their county’s burn ban. Travelers and residents should expect smoky conditions in the region. At this time, there are no structures at risk.
LG&E-KU: Customers 'likely' to see $22 hike in monthly bills during winter
The Louisville-based utility company provides power to 1.3 million customers across Kentucky and West Virginia, with 762,000 of those customers located in Louisville and surrounding counties. Natasha Collins, director of media relations for LG&E-KU, said the price adjustment will impact those who derive heat from a natural gas-powered source. “For...
UPS plans expansion in Kentucky that will create 435 new jobs
The new facilities will increase the supply chain within the healthcare sector, according to a statement Thursday from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
caandesign.com
Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know
Squatters Rights in Kentucky: Everything you need to know. Who’s considered a squatter in Kentucky? The legal definition of squatting varies depending on where you live. In some states, such as California, squatters are defined as people who move into an abandoned property and begin living there without permission. In other states, such as Kentucky and Florida, squatters are defined as people who move into a residence without the owner’s permission but intend to live there permanently or sell the property later. In both cases, squatters are considered trespassers. Keep reading to find out some squatters rights in Kentucky.
KY Restaurant-Bars Bringing Back Heated Igloo Dining
I'm just gonna say it. We have been spoiled this fall. The weather has been absolutely perfect. Obviously, we've been much shorter on rain than we need to be, but, overall, it's been one of the most stunning autumns that I can remember. The only downside to all these clear,...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!
Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
kentuckytoday.com
Debris pickup in eastern Kentucky paused until Tuesday
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) –Transportation Cabinet contract crews collecting eligible flood debris in eastern Kentucky counties will alter plans during the Halloween weekend when more pedestrian traffic is expected, it was announced on Friday. Right of way debris collections will be paused Saturday through Monday. Waterway debris removal crews will...
