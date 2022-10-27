Read full article on original website
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The history and transformations of the Eloise AsylumAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
MSU football players could face charges after tunnel incident at Michigan
A video of the fight was posted online right after it happened. The story has been getting national attention. It's not exactly a good look for MSU and coach Mel Tucker.
ClickOnDetroit.com
MONDAY HUDDLE: Should a new tunnel be added at Michigan Stadium?
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Another incident brings question about tunnel at Big House. For the second straight home game, an...
emueagles.com
Eagles Come Out Victorious, Defeat Akron in Five-Set Thriller
AKRON, Ohio (EMUEagles.com) - The Eastern Michigan University volleyball team earned its fourth Mid-American Conference victory of the 2022 season with a 3-2 decision at the University of Akron, tonight, Oct. 29, inside James A. Rhodes Arena. The 3-2 conference win moves Eastern Michigan's overall record to 5-20 with a...
HometownLife.com
How South Lyon football responded after enduring the worst 7 days in program history
The 20-yard field goal went through the uprights, and Alex Stoyanovich celebrated with as many guitar windmills as he could perform before a mob of teammates swarmed him with hugs. South Lyon coach Jeff Henson parted the sea of blue and yellow helmets, pulled the senior in for a hug...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Michigan State
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois is two games away from clinching the Big Ten West. The No. 14-ranked Illini (7-1, 4-1 Big Ten) are coming off of a 26-9 win at Nebraska and host Michigan State (3-5, 1-4 Big Ten) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (Big Ten Network). Illinois can clinch the West with wins in its next two games: Michigan State and Purdue.
Maize n Brew
ESPN’s updated FPI projections for Michigan after handling Michigan State
According to ESPN’s updated Football Power Index rankings (FPI) — and common sense — the fortunes of the Michigan Wolverines will likely be decided on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Although Michigan’s efficiency rating was penalized by settling for too many field goals against Michigan State (dropping from...
WILX-TV
Mel Tucker, Jim Harbaugh address media following game, altercation
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University fell to Michigan on Saturday 29-7in Ann Arbor. Following the loss, at least four Spartans were involved in an assault against a Michigan player in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. The assault came after players exchanged words on the field as Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh sought out MSU’s Mel Tucker for the traditional postgame handshake.
echo-pilot.com
Fight in tunnel feeds perception that Michigan State's football team is unraveling | Opinion
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – I have no idea what prompted several Michigan State football players to attack Michigan defensive back Ja'Den McBurrows in the stadium tunnel on the way to the locker room after Saturday night’s game. It doesn’t really matter. It’s an awful look for MSU’s program,...
Overhead photo taken from helicopter shows rivalry game at Michigan’s Big House
ANN ARBOR, MI - It’s been a year of exciting photography and video captures for Tyler Leipprandt, the man behind the lens at Michigan Sky Media. After some of his Northern Lights photos at Sleeping Bear Dunes went wild on social media this fall, he went up in the air with a U.S. Coast Guard crew from Air Station Traverse City and touched down with some fabulous peak fall color shots.
Jim Harbaugh's Michigan football news conference: MSU's Mel Tucker has not reached out
The chase for another College Football Playoff berth becomes a bit more real this week as the committee will release its first preliminary rankings on Tuesday night. But before then, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh will host his weekly news conference Monday afternoon, fresh off a 29-7 dismantling of rival Michigan State ... and a tunnel brawl that followed, leading to the suspension of four Spartans. ...
Michigan-Michigan State game turns ugly
Good morning! Oh, deer, it's Sunday (sorry). What started off as typical end of the game chippiness turned ugly, the Michigan Wolverines and Michigan State Spartans had some words that turned physical in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Multiple Michigan State football players punched and kicked a Michigan...
Michigan high school football playoffs: Pairings for second round matchups
Dates and times were released Monday. 11-player District finals Division 1 ...
fox2detroit.com
MSU suspends 4 players • Pedestrian fatally struck by Taylor police • Cockroaches cancel Wyandotte Halloween
MONDAY NEWS HIT - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State Police,...
Michigan governor pledges to steal companies from Ohio if abortion referendum passes: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Could enshrining women’s right to abortion in law lure economic development?. Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley hinted at the idea last week in an editorial interview with cleveland.com editors and...
Michigan ranks high on ‘most miserable winter’ list - but not the worst
Thrillist has ranked Michigan as having the No. 3 most miserable winters in the United States. According to the website, Michigan has no winter recreation “unless you pretend to enjoy cross-country skiing on very flat land.”. The website describes winter in Michigan’s lower peninsula as an endless cycle that...
Former Fingerle Lumber Company reimagined as Union Rec restaurant
ANN ARBOR, MI -- For Ann Stevenson, rehabbing the concrete box of an old lumber mill into a working restaurant was like working both with and against a blank canvas — a feat of preserving industrial touches while creating a space people wanted to fill. “This was a concrete...
fox2detroit.com
Another $1M Powerball ticket sold in Michigan
(FOX 2) - While the Powerball jackpot remained illusive following another lottery number drawing last night, another million-dollar cash prize was scored in Michigan. A CVS pharmacy in northern Michigan sold the winning ticket, which required matching five white balls to the numbers announced last night. The $1 million ticket...
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
Del Webb Breaks Ground on Newest Michigan Community
DETROIT--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Del Webb, the nation’s leading builder of active adult communities for those 55 and older, has officially broken ground on its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. Located in charming Milford Township off I-96 at Milford Road, the community will grand open in Spring 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005295/en/ Del Webb breaks ground on its newest community in southeast Michigan, Kensington Ridge by Del Webb. (Photo: Business Wire)
detroitsportsnation.com
Mel Tucker takes swing at fan who touched his head [Video]
On Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines dominated the Michigan State Spartans to the tune of 29-7 at the Big House in Ann Arbor, but most people are talking about what happened after the game as multiple Spartan players assaulted at least one Wolverine player in the tunnel to the locker rooms. But that was not the only violent thing that took place on Saturday, as MSU head coach Mel Tucker was caught on video taking a swing at a fan who touched his head.
