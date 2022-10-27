Pedestrian killed in Torrance in hit-and-run crash 02:08

Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that took place in Torrance Thursday after a truck drove through a fence, nearly smashing into a home.

The crash happened around 7:35 a.m. in the 2700 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to Torrance Police Department Sgt. Ron Salary.

Witnesses said a white pickup truck speeding down Artesia Boulevard hit the back of a black pickup truck before barrelling into the fence.

"As a result of the collision, the driver in the white truck lost control of their vehicle, (which) struck a pedestrian that was walking on the south sidewalk of Artesia Boulevard," Salary said.

The Ford truck then crashed into a residence and stopped, and the driver got out and fled, Salary said.

No description was available of the driver.

The injured pedestrian, a 78-year-old Torrance man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

The coroner's office has now identified the 78-year-old victim as Ralph Paccione of Torrance, CBSLA Reporter Rachel Kim has learned.

The driver of the Toyota truck, a 44-year-old Gardena man, was taken to a hospital for treatment of "potentially minor injuries," Salary said.

No other injuries were reported.

Residents who heard the accident and witnessed the aftermath described to Kim what the driver's reaction was after stricking and killing the victim.

"He was in a panic. My mom said, she asked him, 'are you ok?' and he didn't really respond to her. He was just like in shock and he kept saying oh my God, oh my God. And then he turned the corner and just left," Claudia Gonzalez told Kim.

The driver quickly fled the scene after he realized what happened.

"The sound of the accident itself is what really got us up," said a witness Thursday. "We heard the initial impact and then we heard a gentleman screaming."

Artesia Boulevard was closed between Crenshaw Boulevard and Van Ness Avenue while an investigation was conducted surrounding the circumstances of the crash. Drivers were advised to avoid the area for an unknown duration as the investigation continued.

Neighbors are calling for the hit-and-run driver to turn himself into police.

"Somebody lost their life today. There's a family that's mourning a loss. Please turn yourself in. I know you're scared at this point, but it's just the best thing to do," Gonzalez said.